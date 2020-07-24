VXZ’s methodology has lost value at annualized pace of 20% per year for the past decade - and these losses are likely going to continue.

As you can see in the following chart, the iPath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) has managed to hold its ground over the past few months, despite the outright level of the VIX contracting.

Despite this continued strength in the ETN, it is my belief that we ultimately are headed lower. I believe that the VIX itself is likely going to continue narrowing and that the strength seen in the futures curve will narrow going forward. In other words, I'm bearish VXZ.

About VXZ

If you're even somewhat familiar with VXZ, then you're likely aware that it's a bit different than other volatility ETPs. That is, for the most part, the most popular volatility ETPs tend to follow the Short-Term VIX Futures Index whereas VXZ tracks the Mid-Term Index.

The key appeal of tracking the Mid-Term Index can be seen in the following set of charts. This first chart is the long-run performance of the Short-Term Index.

And here is the long-run performance of the Mid-Term VIX Futures Index (the index VXZ follows).

In each chart, the long-run performance of the index is strongly negative. The Short-Term index shows that over the past 10 years, it has declined at an annualized pace of about 50% per year. The Mid-Term index shows a decline of a little over 20% per year.

This difference in performance is the key attraction to VXZ. Since it is holding the fourth through the seventh month VIX futures contracts rather than just the first two months, it dramatically outperforms the more commonly-tracked Short-Term Index.

Despite this outperformance, however, we still must face a harsh reality: VXZ's long-run return is a drop of about 20% per year. In other words, there is something at work beneath the surface which is causing VXZ to fall in most years - and that something is roll yield.

In a single sentence, roll yield is what you get when you're holding futures contracts and they converge towards the spot price. Here's a chart which uses the last 10 years of data for VIX futures to show this relationship.

This chart averages the last 10 years of data in VIX futures by the number of days until the expiry of the front contract. The key message behind this chart is that on average VIX futures are priced higher than the spot level of the VIX and on average this difference in pricing narrows during the month.

The degree to which futures contracts narrow in relation to the spot price of the underlying VIX is tied to how far away from expiry the contract is in that specific month. For example, the "Month 1" line shows a futures contract which expires at the end of the data graphed above, and during a typical month this front-month contract falls by about 5% from the start of the month until the end of the month. Conversely, the seventh month contract only declines by 2-3% in a typical month despite being 20% or so above the spot level of the VIX on average.

And that's it. That's almost the entire reason why the Mid-Term index falls at a slower pace than the Short-Term index over lengthy periods of time. VIX futures are generally priced above the spot VIX and the convergence towards the spot happens most strongly at the front of the curve. However, there's another important consideration when trading VXZ: it's less correlated to movements in the underlying VIX itself than the Short-Term index.

What the above chart shows is the correlation coefficient between the last 10 years of the spot VIX compared to a few different futures contracts. As you can see, the shorter the time until maturity, the greater the correlation between the VIX and a futures contract.

What this data means is that if you are trading VXZ, you are actually putting on a trade which is fairly uncorrelated with the actual VIX itself. You certainly will see movements broadly similar to large changes in the VIX, but with correlation coefficients in the range of 0.81-0.69 for the futures held by the strategy, you're ultimately not purely tracking the VIX itself to a terribly strong degree.

Seen another way, here is the percent differential to the spot VIX by futures contract using the last 10 years of data.

What this chart shows is that when the VIX rockets upwards, you tend to see longer-termed futures contracts lag the movements. Conversely, when the VIX falls to low levels, longer-termed futures tend to stay elevated against the spot.

Ultimately, I believe the best interpretation of the prior data is this: when you trade VXZ, you aren't getting the same degree of correlation to the VIX that you would were you holding a product tracking the Short-Term Index. Additionally, when the VIX makes strong movements, VXZ is likely just going to lag these movements in either direction.

My base expectation for VXZ going forward is that we will continue to see roll yield eating away at the returns of the ETP. In my opinion, the broad-based movement in the VIX for 2020 has likely already been made - we have already had a historic rally and if you go back and study prior crises like that of 2008-2009, the VIX tends to peak several months prior to the actual end of a crisis. For example, the VIX peaked around October of 2008 while the market continued to sell off for about six more months. So ultimately, even if you believe the market is going to head lower once again, the largest share of the rally has likely already occurred.

All this said, I am bearish the VIX itself. The VIX is currently sitting a little over 26. Over the past 27 years, when we have seen the VIX at this level it has declined over the next month 75% of the time.

This may seem like simplistic analysis, but the relationship seen in this chart is robust and logical. The VIX is a highly mean-reverting instrument through time which means that if you're trading somewhere beyond the mean, the odds progressively increase that you will see reversion towards the mean the further you get away from it. Given that we're above the long-run mean level of the VIX (of about 19), the odds are fairly high that we're going to continue moving towards normality. For this reason, I suggest shorting the VIX at these levels.

My recommendation for VXZ is to take profits on any open positions and move on from the instrument. The rally in the VIX has likely already occurred for this crisis and historical analysis shows a long-run erosion from roll yield at work in this ETP. The current VIX is elevated which suggests that we're going to continue to see a general decrease in volatility.

Conclusion

VXZ's methodology has lost value at annualized pace of 20% per year for the past decade - and these losses are likely going to continue. VXZ tracks the VIX with lower correlation than alternative ETPs. The VIX is elevated and history suggests there's a 75% chance that it'll decline over the next month.

