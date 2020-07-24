Rising Risk? Here's What You Can Buy
Volatility caused by dismal economic data creates opportunities.
Our overbought reading is heating up, suggesting you proactively pick entry points.
Here are the best stocks to buy by sector.
An uptick in U.S. jobless claims this week is a reminder there's still a real risk of permanent job loss that could spike credit defaults and weigh down economic activity.
The expiration of the $600 weekly unemployment bonus and the potential for large employers to use COVID-19 uncertainty as cover for workforce reductions represent a meaningful headwind to the gross domestic product, and it remains to be seen if spending growth associated with robust home sales (a record monthly increase in June) and unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus can offset it.
The U.S. job picture is precarious.
As you can see in the following chart, state openings and federal funding have caused a sharp retreat in initial job claims, yet levels remain meaningfully above the peak of the great recession.
Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve.
Fear temporary job losses could become permanent, impairing credit quality, is causing a ramp up in loan loss reserves. However, reserves, historically, peak after claims peak, and both lag stock market bottoms. This reinforces the fact stocks are a leading indicator and investors ought to focus on sector and industry leadership, rather than lagging economic data.
Nevertheless, short-term selloffs driven by media coverage of dismal economic reports should be expected and those dips could be meaningful, particularly if our overbought indicator flashes warning signals.
Currently, 38% of our universe of 1,500 institutional-quality stocks are trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average. As you can see in the following chart, a reading above 40% coincides with an increased risk for a 5% decline in the market averages and a reading above 50% coincides with increased risk of a 10% or greater retreat.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Since the overbought indicator is tilting to the rising risk of a pullback, investors ought to:
- Rein in the use of margin
- Unwind stocks with impaired business models
- Concentrate on sector leadership
- Increasingly be selective in choosing entry points
- Use volatility to advantage (i.e. sell rallies and buy dips)
The best sectors to buy
We score every stock in our universe weekly for members using a 7-factor model that's explained more here. After we've crunched the numbers, we aggregate individual stock scores by sector and industry to spot the best baskets to concentrate on for new ideas.
Similar to last week, healthcare, technology, industrial goods, and services are the best large-cap sectors. Consumer goods, technology, services, and healthcare are top-rated in the mid-cap, while the best small-cap sectors are technology, healthcare, basic materials, financials, and industrials.
I wrote last week, I suspected the S&P 500 would outperform the NASDAQ given technology's relative excess since March, but both indexes would likely resume up trends following a pullback because of significant cash in low-yielding money market accounts. As a result, weakness in leading growth stocks could offer buy opportunities, particularly in the strongest technology industries, such as integrated and specialty semiconductor and application and infrastructure software. Outside technology, strong industries worth buying on down days include discount stores and Internet retail in services and biotech and diagnostics in healthcare.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Highest-rated stocks to buy
Our system rates stocks based on forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Since stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, high-scoring stocks can produce significant excess returns.
This week, we shared over 100 ideas with our members, including these 79 stocks. Those stocks making the biggest jump up in score are highlighted for convenience.
|Top Scoring
|7/23/2020
|4 WEEK MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Basic materials
|Enviva Partners, LP
|
(EVA)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION
|110
|103.75
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|(SHW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|100
|92.5
|The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|(SMG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|95
|95
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|85
|81.25
|FMC Corporation
|(FMC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS8
|85
|77.5
|Eastman Chemical Company
|(EMN)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|80
|80
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|(AEM)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|80
|78.75
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|(PAAS)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SILVER
|80
|78.75
|Century Aluminum Company
|(CENX)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|ALUMINUM
|80
|78.75
|Consumer goods
|Simply Good Foods
|(SMPL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|110
|110
|The Procter & Gamble Company
|(PG)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|100
|86.25
|The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
|(EL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|95
|75
|National Beverage Corp.
|(FIZZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|95
|97.5
|Purple Innovation
|(PRPL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|95
|93.75
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|(HRL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|90
|73.75
|Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|(CHD)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|90
|86.25
|Deckers Outdoor Corporation
|(DECK)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|90
|91.25
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|90
|87.5
|Financials
|Brown & Brown, Inc.
|(BRO)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|105
|81.25
|Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|(MMC)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|100
|86.25
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|85
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|(AMP)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|95
|88.75
|Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|(AJG)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|95
|87.5
|Nasdaq, Inc.
|(NDAQ)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|95
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|101.25
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|93.75
|Mastercard Incorporated
|(MA)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|80
|Goosehead Insurance
|(GSHD)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|95
|Healthcare
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|(MEDP)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|110
|110
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|(BMRN)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|105
|105
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|97.5
|Amgen Inc.
|(AMGN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|91.25
|Eli Lilly and Company
|(LLY)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|98.75
|Becton, Dickinson and Company
|(BDX)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|100
|77.5
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|(RDY)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|97.5
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|(ALXN)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|97.5
|Penumbra, Inc.
|(PEN)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|100
|93.75
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|(SRPT)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|98.75
|Industrials
|Trinity Industries, Inc.
|(TRN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|RAILROADS
|105
|96.25
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|105
|Kansas City Southern
|(KSU)
|INDUSTRIALS
|RAILROADS
|100
|80
|Siteone Landscape Supply
|(SITE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|100
|97.5
|Trex Company, Inc.
|(TREX)
|INDUSTRIALS
|BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|100
|97.5
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|(CHRW)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS
|95
|88.75
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|(ITW)
|INDUSTRIALS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|95
|80
|Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|(SWK)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|95
|80
|Pentair plc
|(PNR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|95
|75
|Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|(ROK)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|95
|92.5
|REITS
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|90
|87.5
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|(AMT)
|REITS
|REITS-SPECIALTY
|90
|91.25
|PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
|(PMT)
|REITS
|REIT-MORTGAGE
|85
|68.75
|Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)
|(CCI)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|85
|82.5
|Prologis, Inc.
|(PLD)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|80
|Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
|(EQIX)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|85
|82.5
|Innovative Industrial Propty
|(IIPR)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|80
|80
|Services
|Churchill Downs
|(CHDN)
|SERVICES
|GAMBLING
|115
|112.5
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|102.5
|CarMax, Inc.
|(KMX)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|105
|102.5
|Medifast, Inc.
|(MED)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|100
|100
|The Home Depot, Inc.
|(HD)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|98.75
|Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|(LOW)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|98.75
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|100
|97.5
|Brunswick Corporation
|(BC)
|SERVICES
|LEISURE
|95
|93.75
|IHS Markit Ltd.
|(INFO)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|95
|87.5
|Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|(DPZ)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|95
|97.5
|Technology
|Open Text Corporation
|(OTEX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|90
|Ubiquiti Inc.
|(UI)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|91.25
|Coupa Software Incorporated
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|100
|Fastly, Inc.
|(FSLY)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|103.75
|Guidewire Software, Inc.
|(GWRE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|100
|NETGEAR, Inc.
|(NTGR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|80
|Qualys, Inc.
|(QLYS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|98.75
|Universal Electronics Inc.
|(UEIC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
|100
|77.5
|Accenture plc
|(ACN)
|TECHNOLOGY
|Information Technology Services
|95
|95
|Cognex Corporation
|(CGNX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|95
|95
|Utilities
|Terraform Power
|(TERP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS
|100
|98.75
|Dominion Energy, Inc.
|(D)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|85
|76.25
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|(BEP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-RENEWABLE
|85
|75
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|(NEE)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|80
|68.75
Never miss a money-making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLY, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.