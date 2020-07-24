Rising Risk? Here's What You Can Buy

Here are the best stocks to buy by sector.

An uptick in U.S. jobless claims this week is a reminder there's still a real risk of permanent job loss that could spike credit defaults and weigh down economic activity.

The expiration of the $600 weekly unemployment bonus and the potential for large employers to use COVID-19 uncertainty as cover for workforce reductions represent a meaningful headwind to the gross domestic product, and it remains to be seen if spending growth associated with robust home sales (a record monthly increase in June) and unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus can offset it.

The U.S. job picture is precarious.

As you can see in the following chart, state openings and federal funding have caused a sharp retreat in initial job claims, yet levels remain meaningfully above the peak of the great recession.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Fear temporary job losses could become permanent, impairing credit quality, is causing a ramp up in loan loss reserves. However, reserves, historically, peak after claims peak, and both lag stock market bottoms. This reinforces the fact stocks are a leading indicator and investors ought to focus on sector and industry leadership, rather than lagging economic data.

Nevertheless, short-term selloffs driven by media coverage of dismal economic reports should be expected and those dips could be meaningful, particularly if our overbought indicator flashes warning signals.

Currently, 38% of our universe of 1,500 institutional-quality stocks are trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average. As you can see in the following chart, a reading above 40% coincides with an increased risk for a 5% decline in the market averages and a reading above 50% coincides with increased risk of a 10% or greater retreat.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

Since the overbought indicator is tilting to the rising risk of a pullback, investors ought to:

Rein in the use of margin

Unwind stocks with impaired business models

Concentrate on sector leadership

Increasingly be selective in choosing entry points

Use volatility to advantage (i.e. sell rallies and buy dips)

The best sectors to buy

We score every stock in our universe weekly for members using a 7-factor model that's explained more here. After we've crunched the numbers, we aggregate individual stock scores by sector and industry to spot the best baskets to concentrate on for new ideas.

Similar to last week, healthcare, technology, industrial goods, and services are the best large-cap sectors. Consumer goods, technology, services, and healthcare are top-rated in the mid-cap, while the best small-cap sectors are technology, healthcare, basic materials, financials, and industrials.

I wrote last week, I suspected the S&P 500 would outperform the NASDAQ given technology's relative excess since March, but both indexes would likely resume up trends following a pullback because of significant cash in low-yielding money market accounts. As a result, weakness in leading growth stocks could offer buy opportunities, particularly in the strongest technology industries, such as integrated and specialty semiconductor and application and infrastructure software. Outside technology, strong industries worth buying on down days include discount stores and Internet retail in services and biotech and diagnostics in healthcare.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

Highest-rated stocks to buy

Our system rates stocks based on forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Since stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, high-scoring stocks can produce significant excess returns.

This week, we shared over 100 ideas with our members, including these 79 stocks. Those stocks making the biggest jump up in score are highlighted for convenience.

Top Scoring 7/23/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Basic materials Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) BASIC MATERIALS LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION 110 103.75 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 92.5 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 95 95 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 85 81.25 FMC Corporation (FMC) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS8 85 77.5 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 80 80 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 80 78.75 Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) BASIC MATERIALS SILVER 80 78.75 Century Aluminum Company (CENX) BASIC MATERIALS ALUMINUM 80 78.75 Consumer goods Simply Good Foods (SMPL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 110 110 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 86.25 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 95 75 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 95 97.5 Purple Innovation (PRPL) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 95 93.75 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 90 73.75 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 90 86.25 Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 90 91.25 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 90 87.5 Financials Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 105 81.25 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 86.25 Visa Inc. (V) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 85 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 95 88.75 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 87.5 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 95 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 101.25 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 93.75 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 80 Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 95 95 Healthcare Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 110 110 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 105 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 97.5 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 91.25 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 98.75 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 77.5 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 97.5 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 97.5 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 93.75 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 98.75 Industrials Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) INDUSTRIALS RAILROADS 105 96.25 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 105 Kansas City Southern (KSU) INDUSTRIALS RAILROADS 100 80 Siteone Landscape Supply (SITE) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 100 97.5 Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 100 97.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) INDUSTRIALS INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS 95 88.75 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 95 80 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) INDUSTRIALS TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 95 80 Pentair plc (PNR) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 95 75 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 95 92.5 REITS QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 90 87.5 American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) REITS REITS-SPECIALTY 90 91.25 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) REITS REIT-MORTGAGE 85 68.75 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 85 82.5 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 80 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 85 82.5 Innovative Industrial Propty (IIPR) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 80 80 Services Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 115 112.5 Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 102.5 CarMax, Inc. (KMX) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 102.5 Medifast, Inc. (MED) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 100 100 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 98.75 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 98.75 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 100 97.5 Brunswick Corporation (BC) SERVICES LEISURE 95 93.75 IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 95 87.5 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 95 97.5 Technology Open Text Corporation (OTEX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 90 Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 91.25 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 100 Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 103.75 Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 100 NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 80 Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 98.75 Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS 100 77.5 Accenture plc (ACN) TECHNOLOGY Information Technology Services 95 95 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 95 95 Utilities Terraform Power (TERP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS 100 98.75 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 85 76.25 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-RENEWABLE 85 75 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 80 68.75

