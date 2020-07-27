Natural Gas Ready To Double: The Best Ways To Play It

We show you the analysis here in Part 1 and bring you the best plays in Part 2 (exclusive to HDO subscribers).

Very rarely do you have a super fat pitch like you do in natural gas.

Co-produced with Trapping Value

Natural Gas (UNG). The commodity that's known as the widow maker in the trading pits. With ultra-high volatility and a passion for doing the unexpected, it has created lots of millionaires (assuming they started off as billionaires). We are loathe to trade the commodity itself but we do feel there's a setup here that we can only appropriately call "A Fat Pitch."

In baseball, a fat pitch is a hittable ball. The odds are in your favor. You might miss, but it's a situation where you should take a swing of the bat.

We explain what is happening and give you some plays that will benefit from the environment in the next 12 -18 months. We also rank these investments in order of riskiness so investors can dial up the heat to the extent they like.

Demand

It's no surprise to anyone that demand has dropped like a rock in 2020.

The global natural gas market is poised for the biggest-ever drop in demand as a result of the coronavirus crisis, an event that’s likely to hamper the industry’s growth for years to come. Consumption is set to slump by 4% this year, or twice the amount lost after the 2008 financial crisis, according to the International Energy Agency’s Gas 2020 report. Source: Financial Post

While 4% may sound modest, considering the raging pandemic we have on, we would focus on the fact that the drop in Europe (the destination of a large percentage of our LNG cargoes) and North America is relatively far worse.

Among the largest drops is the industrial side, as manufacturing has slumped.

Source: EIA

With the recent magnified outbreak of COVID-19 in Florida, Texas, California and some other states, there's downside to this baseline forecast.

On the flip side, there's an increasing amount of natural gas consumed as offices remain open and a large percentage of staff continue working from home. This is bumping up summer cooling demand and will likely prove a small offset to falling demand trends.

Supply

This is where the rubber of the thesis meets the road. The idea is that supply will decline so fast and so much that prices will rise even with significantly lower demand. Investors often focus on demand and ignore supply trends until they become obvious.

Currently the Energy Information Administration (or EIA) is forecasting a drop in 2020 production of 2.9 billion cubic feet/day. Now this is the average production, and January to March were much higher than what the current run rate is.

EIA estimates that U.S. production of dry natural gas averaged 89.9 Bcf/d in the second quarter of 2020, down 6.1 Bcf/d (6.3%) from the fourth quarter of 2019. The declines are the result of a sharp drop in drilling activity because of low natural gas and crude oil prices and because of production curtailments. EIA expects dry natural gas production to continue to decline through the end of 2020. Forecast dry natural gas production in the United States averages 89.2 Bcf/d in 2020, down 3.0 Bcf/d (3.2%) from 2019. Source: EIA

While we think EIA is underestimating how bad the declines will be in 2020, they do come closer to our numbers for 2021.

EIA forecasts the low point in natural gas production to occur in the second quarter of 2021 at an average of 83.3 Bcf/d, which would be down 12.7 Bcf/d (13.2%) from the fourth-quarter 2019 peak. Source: EIA

Why do we believe EIA is more optimistic than it needs to be? Well for one, they are looking mainly at associated gas declines while the story is extended beyond that. Our poster child for this is Ultra Petroleum Corp (OTCPK:UPLCQ). Ultra ended the "will they or won't they?" debate and filed for Chapter 22 (that is the vernacular for a second filing of Chapter 11) recently. What stands out in their recent press releases is their production guidance.

In Q4 2019 they produced a total of 55 BCFE of oil (4%) and natural gas (96%). That works out to an annual rate of 220 BCFE. For full-year 2020 their forecast is for a range of 182 to 192 BCFE. That works out to a 15% annual decline rate and we stress that Ultra is a primary natural gas producer, and not one that is producing associated gas. What makes this number more ominous for natural gas bears is that this is the average production. Exit to exit, we are probably looking at a 20%-25% drop. Another thing to note is that Ultra is exceptionally well hedged for 2020 at rather delicious prices.

Source: UPLC Q4-2019 Press Release

But these hedges taper off after Q4-2020.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (OTCPK:CHKAQ) is in a similar position. Prior to its bankruptcy filing and COVID-19, it projected a modest decline in natural gas production. That outlook was based on $55/barrel oil and the ability to blow through $1.5 billion in capex. Just like Ultra, Chesapeake had hedged 2020 rather heavily, and 53% of its forecasted natural gas production had some form of protection in place. We expect Chesapeake will over deliver on its forecasted production declines and there will be no respite until the end of 2021.

Key risks to our bullish forecast

We think the setup is in place here but the key risk is being a bit early. Both demand and supply while headed for the creation of an epic crunch, are extremely fluid in the short term. Weather during the entire summer also will be critical for builds in natural gas inventory and we have no opinion on the guessing games forecasters play with their models. A mild summer and a mild winter would definitely delay our bullish thesis until the middle of 2021.

The second key risk is a spike in oil prices. At present we assign this a very, very low probability as inventory brims and poor refining margins means that refiners are just not going to step up to bid oil prices. But it's a risk and would take down our forecasted declines in associated gas substantially.

Natural gas prices in a mismatched supply demand situation

Even with mild cases where demand has exceeded or perceived to have exceeded supply, natural gas prices have often doubled. Below we can see the 26-week rate of change of natural gas and by that measure we have nine separate 75% spikes in the last 20 years.

Source: StockCharts.com

In such a severe mismatch totaling 5-8 BCF a day, the entire strip would have to more than double. It would have to rapidly incentivize drilling and we think with the distress on energy company balance sheets, that point is north of $3.50. It also would have to be strong enough to turn on natural gas to coal switching wherever feasible, and that price point also would be much higher from the current price.

Conclusion

We have given our bullish thesis on natural gas and explained the key risks. We see this as a very high probability of playing out over the next 12-24 months with select plays leveraging this action. In our following article we will go over some of the best natural gas investment ideas, including ones that generate high dividends, and rank them on a relative risk level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Trapping Value, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.