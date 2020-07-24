Hello Euro, I've Changed My Mind

Between January 2018 and the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the US dollar had been gradually appreciating against most of the currencies amid the strong outperformance of the US economy relative to the rest of the world and the rising uncertainty mainly driven by the trade war dispute. There are, of course, a lot of idiosyncratic risks for each currency such as rising interest rates in Italy for the euro in the first half of 2018 or the sensitivity of the British pound during periods of equity selloffs, but it is fair to attribute the strength of the dollar during that period to rising Fed Funds rates and the outperformance of the US economy. Then, when equities start to plummet in the end of February, support for the USD increased drastically as traders were desperately flying to safe havens to 'protect' themselves against a chaotic scenario, which pushed the USD index to 103, its highest level since January 2017.

However, the US dollar has been on a bearish momentum since its high reached in the end of March following the titanic liquidity injections from the Fed to save the economy from falling in a deflationary depression. The USD index is down 1.7% year-to-date, and investors have been questioning if this was the start of a major USD correction in the coming years.

First, as you know, we do not like to only look at the dynamics of the USD index when we try to establish an outlook on the currency as it is heavily weighted on the euro (57.6%); a more complete measure is the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER), which estimates the US dollar against a broad range of currencies weighted according to the value of trade with the domestic country. Figure 1 shows an interesting dynamic between the USD NEER and USD index since the start of 2018. While the two time series co-moved very tightly until January 2020, they have been diverging significantly in the past 3 months. It is interesting to notice that, while the USD index is down this year, the USD NEER is up 3.1% YtD and is still trading higher than in early March. Hence, we will not turn completely bearish on the USD as long as the broader USD index trades above its December 2019 lows.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Shiny summer for the Euro

However, we have constantly challenged our view on the euro in recent weeks and have come to the conclusion that the single currency can experience a short-term period of appreciation, given the positive news that came out from EU leaders. As a reminder, official agreed on a EUR 1.8bn trillion package, composed of a EUR 750bn recovery find and a EUR 1.07tr 7-year budget framework for 2021-2027, sending a positive signal of coordination to market participants. Even though these were just 'words' and leaders could once again disappoint the market by showing signs of disagreement, it could be enough to generate some positive momentum on EURUSD in the second half of this year.

Some investors have also been showing the growth differential between central banks' assets between the Fed and the ECB as a potential short-term driver of the exchange rate; figure 2 shows that the Fed-to-ECB assets growth differential increased from -12% in August 2019 to 46% in early July 2020, pricing in a EURUD exchange rate above 1.20. Even though we can see a strong co-movement between the two time series, we think this relationship is spurious and attribute more weight on the positive coordination of EU leaders and fiscal relaxation as strong drivers of the exchange rate, as they should both contribute positively to growth expectations in the euro area.

Figure 2

Source Eikon Reuters

In addition, Bank of America recently estimated the total spent per country in the past 4 four months summing both the fiscal and monetary policy; surprisingly, Italy came at the top of the list spending 53.5% of its GDP since the start of the crisis, closely followed by Germany (49.5%). Will the fiscal policy relaxation in the euro area be enough to relaunch the economy especially in the already-struggling states such as Italy or Portugal? It is important to note that, while the US was starting to run a loose fiscal policy following Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, the fiscal policy in the euro area was 'very' restrictive as the aggregate budget deficit was below 1 percent between 2017 and 2019, leading to an outperformance of the US economy and therefore to a rising US dollar.

Figure 3

Source: BoAML

Relaxation of fiscal policies, positive coordination between EU leaders, and the risk of a second lockdown in some US states (Sun Belt) are all positive factors for the euro (relative to the USD). Short-term consolidation could be seen as a good opportunity to long the pair, and a target at 1.20 is fairly reasonable, given the undervalued status of the single currency.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are short AUDNZD, UUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.