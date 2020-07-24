The fund performs well in down markets and is worth a look if shares can be purchased without a sales load.

Introduction

I revisit the Class A shares of the First Eagle Overseas Fund (MUTF:SGOVX) below, which I wrote about approximately a year ago (a lot has happened since then), after having recently seen an interview of the lead fund manager on Consuelo Mack's WealthTrack (The video is linked below).

Back in July 2019, I wrote:

In a world of quantitative easing, negative interest rates and central bank interference in bond and equity markets, SGOVX offers investors an all-weather international investment equity option which should produce satisfactory long-term returns with significantly less volatility than its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index.

Held in a retirement account, SGOVX remains the largest holding in my portfolio by far. Back in 2019, it was almost 20% of my investment assets, and now, as of June 30, 2020, it is more than 25% of my portfolio.

Basic Thesis

I continue to like the fund because of its all-weather features. SGOVX is focused on absolute returns and downside protection; it is willing to hold gold and precious metals in lieu of, and in addition to, cash, which has served it well this year and is likely to do so going forward given the extreme money printing going on in the U.S. and around the world; the fund is focused on resilient companies with strong balance sheets; and the fund is not an index hugger.

Also, as I previously highlighted in my previous SGOVX article, the investment management firm that manages the fund, First Eagle Investment Management (a firm whose business heritage goes back to 1864), has a long-storied history as value investors and excellent stewards of capital.

Overall, the above-described qualities, which were important to my investment thesis pre-Covid-19, are even more important today in light of the coronavirus pandemic, thus making SGOVX even more attractive than when I first wrote about it in 2019.

For more color on some of the key features of the fund's investment process, the lead fund manager, Matthew McLennan, CFA, the successor to the legendary investor Jean-Marie Eveillard, discusses the fund's approach to investing in this recent video interview. Even if you are not interested in SGOVX, the interview is well worth your time, particularly if you consider yourself a value investor.

After reviewing this video, I felt encouraged that Mr. McLennan and his team are stewarding a large portion of my assets. I am hopeful that Mr. McLennan will remain at the helm of this fund for at least another decade (if not two).

Current Portfolio

The fund's most recent Fact Sheet is here. Currently, the fund's asset allocation is as follows (as of June 30, 2020):

67.7% International Stocks

18.8% Gold/Precious Metals Investments

2.3% International Currency Bonds

11.3% Cash and Cash Equivalents

Since inception in 1993 through June 30, 2020, SGOVX's annualized return has been approximately 9.5% versus 4.5% for the MSCI EAFE Index (the "Index") over the same period.

As of June 30, 2020, the Fund's top holdings were as follows.

Gold Bullion 12.3 % Fanuc Corporation (OTCPK:FANUY) JPN 2.9 Danone SA (OTCQX:DANOY) FRA 2.8 British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) UK 2.3 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCPK:GBLBF) BEL 2.1 Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SOMLF) JPN 2.0 Nestle S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) SWITZ 2.0 Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:NHOLF) JPN 1.9 Mitsubishi Estate Company, Ltd. (OTCPK:MITEY) JPN 1.8 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) FRA 1.6 Top 10 Holdings as a Percentage of Total Net Assets 31.7%

Recent Performance

Over the recent five-year and year-to-date periods (as of June 30, 2020, in each case), returns are 2.63% and (-7.01), respectively, compared to 2.05% and (-11.34%), respectively, for the Index. Given the dominance of growth over value in the last decade, however, this lukewarm performance is not surprising; nonetheless, since inception and over the five-year and year-to-date periods (discussed above), SGOVX is still beating its Index. Keep in mind too that the fund consistently holds relatively high levels of cash, which makes this outperformance relative to the Index all the more impressive.

Of particular note, SGOVX was down (-20.97) in 2008 versus (-43.38) for the Index in the same year. This type of downside protection and outperformance, which still holds true today, is one of the biggest reasons I am so high on this fund.

Potential Concerns

1. This fund is not a high-flyer. SGOVX will not get you rich overnight and value stocks can remain out of favor for long periods of time, as has been the case over the last decade. If you are willing to build wealth slowly over time, however, and you like to sleep at night, then this fund is worth considering.

2. The fund is unconventional in that it is willing to (1) hold high levels of cash if no investments meet its stringent investment criteria, (2) hold gold and precious metals mining companies, and (3) avoid managing to any particular benchmark. Of course, this is also a key strength as noted above, but SGOVX like all other non-index hugging funds will experience periods of underperformance relative to its Index, and those periods can last for years.

3. The First Eagle Investment Management product offerings are not inexpensive and come with a wide assortment of classes and fees, which make SGOVX relatively expensive given other available investment options. For this reason, I only own the Class A Shares in a retirement account where the sales loads have been waived and the expense ratio is 1.15% which is NOT great but palatable relative to the firm's long-term record of successfully stewarding investor capital.

Concluding Thoughts

SGOVX is a solid mutual fund with experienced management and a long-term focus. If you can find a no-load option, SGOVX is suitable as a core long-term international equity holding. In addition, for the reasons noted above, the fund is particularly appropriate for long-term investors who want extra downside protection in bear markets. Of course, as is always the case, investors should do their own due diligence to determine whether SGOVX is suitable for them. I have held the fund since 2014 and consider it a solid, long-term investment. During this period, I have not redeemed any shares and only purchased more along the way. I intend to purchase more shares in August.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.