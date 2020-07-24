VC Deals: Unicorns SpaceX, Policybazaar Seek Funding

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

SpaceX (SPACE) is in talks to raise about $1B at a price of $270 per share for a pre-money valuation of $44B Bloomberg sources said the funding is unlikely to be completed in the next couple of months, and the terms could still change.



The fundraising came days after a Morgan Stanley note gave SpaceX a $120B bull case valuation. The firm estimated FCF burn of $50B between 2019 and 2032, before the Starlink satellite internet business generates its first FCF in 2033.



The unicorn parade continued with SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Policybazaar, an Indian lending marketplace and digital insurer, which is seeking $500M at an over $2B valuation. SoftBank and Temasek each hold a 15% stake in the startup, while Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) and Tiger Global hold 10% and 8%, respectively.



The funding comes as Policybazaar preps for an IPO, aiming for a September 2021 offering and $3.5B value. Policybazaar plans to list in Mumbai but would consider a dual listing. The startup says it’s currently selecting underwriters from candidates that include several Wall Street banks.



Other top VC deals of the week:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) raised $150M in Series E funding at a $1.5B valuation. Backers included Dragoneer Investment Group and Ribbit Capital.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) raised $100M, all in primary equity capital. The funds will funnel into the B2B business, which has been growing despite the pandemic.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) led a $170M round for networking chip startup Innovium, which takes on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

