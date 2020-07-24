The company has been burning cash while building its platform and is now in the early innings of the commercial stage.

Jerrick Media Holdings (OTCQB:JMDA) is a digital social media publisher with the aim of disrupting its industry. The company will soon be uplisted to the Nasdaq and renamed Creatd with a new stock symbol - CRTD. There is an amended SEC S-1A filed recently which details the company history and the application for a Nasdaq listing. I will refer to the company as Creatd for the rest of this article. This is a follow-up article to 'Jerrick Media Holding: Taking Second Mover Advantage" which was my introductory article to this company. This article is about the company finances and future plans which I had the opportunity to discuss with the company CFO, Chelsea Pullano.

Briefing

The company has a simple plan for capturing its targeted market, once you understand it. I spent a considerable amount of time educating myself on how this company is different. Their premise is to maintain a platform that caters to creators that attract an audience that, in turn, attracts brands that are interested in targeting specific audiences. Creatd uses data analytics to match creators, brands, and audiences. Opportunities for creators increase as more brands are added again attracting a larger audience which, in turn, again attracts more brands.

The company platform is designed to integrate with all of the major social media websites and technologies that creators are encouraged to utilize on the Creatd platform. This utilization of technology supported by other companies saves Creatd a massive amount of money. One other major difference in the company business plan is that there is no advertising on its platform, nor any cost for audiences. The company relies on creator subscriptions and fees paid by brands for all of its revenues.

Transformation From Development Stage To Commercial Stage

I write predominantly about companies that are in their nascent commercial stage which, usually, means that these companies have a short track record of revenue generation and a history of mounting debt. Creatd has a short track record of revenue generation and a history of mounting debt and along with that share dilution.

If you read the Creatd annual and quarterly filings, you will find the auditor's warning that the company may not have the ability to continue as a growing concern due to a lack of funds to support its operations. Just take a look at the recent S-1A filing. There are loans after loans, almost on a monthly basis. Many of these loans came from the CEO Jeremy Frommer, Arthur Rosen, Chris Gordon, and Leonard Schiller. All of these people have a vested interest and skin in the game as a result of their position with the company, their relationships, and their share ownership.

Mr. Rosen has a long working relationship with Mr. Frommer and owns 14% of the shares while Mr. Gordon who was instrumental in taking the company public owns 8% of the shares. Management believes that both of these gentlemen will be adding shares at the uplisting as each share purchase at that time will also include a warrant to buy an additional share. Mr. Schiller is a member of the company Board of Directors and, obviously, Mr. Frommer as CEO has a fiduciary responsibility to company shareholders. All of these gentlemen appear to be long-term investors.

The acquisition of Seller's Choice, a digital media marketing company, late in the third quarter last year began the transformation of Creatd into a commercial company. Seller's Choice brings in the brands and completes the Circle in the creator-audience-brand business plan.

Red Flags

A reader commented on my initial article about the company's mounting debt, the CFO lacking financial qualifications, and about a transaction with the CEO being troublesome. I appreciate the concern and the opportunity to properly respond.

Every development-stage company takes on debt before they begin to bring in revenue. This is a growth stock and not a value play and the key metric as the company scales is whether revenue growth outpaces share dilution or vice versa. I will be monitoring and reporting this metric in the future.

CFO Chelsea Pullano does not have a financial degree as my reader commented but has been the Head of Finance for this company since 2017. Creatd must have a CFO in order to meet Nasdaq listing requirements. Who better to place as the CFO other than the person who has led the company through multiple loans, audits, earning reports, and an acquisition? Ms. Pullano was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors.

Included in other filings and repeated in today's S1-A is a transaction involving the CEO's daughter:

On October 28, 2019, the Company entered into a loan agreement with Cacher Studios LLC (the "October 2019 Cacher Loan Agreement") whereby Cacher Studios issued the Company a promissory note in the principal amount of $11,450 (the "October 2019 Cacher Note"). The October 2019 Cacher Note has a maturity date of October 28, 2020. Repayment is due from Cacher Studios LLC's revenues, with 100% of net revenues due to the Company until $2,500 in principal has been repaid, and 50% of net revenues due to the Company thereafter. Cacher Studios LLC is owned and operated by Alexandra Frommer, daughter of Jeremy Frommer, the Company's CEO.

I will let the reader make their own decision regarding this transaction. Here is the response I received from Ms. Pullano:

We originally lent Cacher the amount of $11,450 in their early stages of the company's development because we saw synergies with their brand, particularly that their target sales client overlaps greatly with the micro-influencers we target to onboard to drive brand awareness for Vocal. We foresaw a partnership where Jerrick would either own equity in or fully acquire Cacher, but Cacher did not have the funds to grow up until the point where we would be interested in acquiring and integrating their operations with Jerrick's. There was solid proof of concept, but much fleshing out of ideas and operations was still needed. The promissory note was structured as a revenue share, so that we had assured payback out of any success the brand had. Since that time, Cacher has both shown the capability to scale its existing product line and significant potential to expand into additional lines. Therefore, in the last week and a half, we have opened conversations about converting the note into equity in Cacher. The outcome was that we will be fully assuming the entity, and Cacher will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. Paperwork for this transaction is still being drawn up by our legal team, but Cacher has confirmed their intention to be assumed through conversion of this note in writing.

Share Structure And Valuation

Management expects that the fully diluted share count subsequent to the uplisting will be about 15.6 million which includes about 1 million warrants. Investors buying at the uplisting expect to get a discount to the market price. The minimum price required by Nasdaq listing qualifications is $4/share. At $4 per share, the market cap would be $62.2 Million.

The debt position will be reduced to $2 million and the company expects to have about $5.5 Million in cash, which is sufficient to cover the $4.7 M in operating expenses for the next 12 months.

The enterprise value using the above figures is $58.5 Million. Management has given revenue guidance of $9 million for next year. The forward EV/S ratio is 6X. For my investment interest, I look for strong revenue growth and a path to profitability. The projected revenue results in profitability in 2021. Management is interested in adding on growth by acquiring distressed assets which could be funded from warrant conversion or further share dilution. For readers interested in EV comps for Creatd please refer to Zack's research which includes a peer group comparison based on EV/S and results in a share price target of $13.

Future Growth

I think most of us would see catering to brands as being most critical for this company but that's not how management sees it. Brands might bring in more money but the entire premise works on the success of creators in attracting audiences which, in turn, attracts brands. While it is critical that Creatd continues to grow its creator participation, the bigger revenue pool is likely to always be from brands. There are many avenues that the company has barely touched upon which will be exciting to watch as they develop.

The near future focus is on adding new features and opportunities for creators and expanding into other countries by adding different languages to the platform. The managed services and branded content operations that came from the Seller's Choice acquisition will also be combined into one unit. I see a big revenue boost in coming years as the audience grows to capture corporations, groups, teams, etc. to use the company platform for their own communication ecosystem.

Conclusion

The company is in the early stages of commercialization growing from $34K revenue last year to a forecasted $9 Million next year. That is tremendous if they can accomplish it. I appreciate the company's business plan as to how each component advances growth in the other components and how the company has low expenses to maintain its technology while being a technology company. I thank CFO Pullano for taking the time to chat with me and look forward to the upcoming uplisting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.