Just How Risky Are CEFs When Building A 8% -10% Portfolio Yield? Part II

We also use "max draw down" as another way to assess the overall riskiness of a fund.

In part II we look at a few other risks like liquidity risk - both at the fund level and the underlying holdings.

In part I of this series of reports on the riskiness of CEFs, we discussed how we used standard deviation or the variability of prices and NAVs. To rehash, if the spectrum of risk is between 2% for a very low-risk Treasury fund, 4% for a typical fixed income mutual fund, and 15% for the S&P 500, then CEFs will fit right in between mutual funds and the equity index. The standard deviation on price is 9.8% placing it nearly equidistant from a bond mutual fund and the large cap equity index in terms of risk. The NAVs of the CEFs, which I believe is the true measure of risk of a CEF, is about 5.5%-6.5% on bond CEFs, far closer to mutual funds than equities.

The problem for individual investors is that they have a hard time looking past the price volatility. After all, when they pull up their account and see the change on the day, it's the price movement off which that's calculated. If an investor wants to liquidate their bond CEFs, it's at price, not NAV, upon which the sale is based on.

This is why the pension or the concept of the income annuity is so appealing to many people.

In part II, we will look at a few different measures and other risks that need to be considered. Those include liquidity risks, draw down risks, underlying risks, and corporate action risks.

PART II - Assessing The Risks

Liquidity

The most liquid CEF is Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) which trades 2.6M shares at a ~$13.72 share price or about $35M of shares traded each day.

Conversely, there are a bunch of state specific municipal bond CEFs that trade almost as infrequently as the underlying bonds themselves. With these funds, limit orders are a must!

Illusions of Lower Volatility

One thing that investors believe is that securities with low volatility are safer compared to those with higher volatility. That's a standard belief that's taught in business school. When there's volatility, there's risk. One theme that I have heard a lot is that by investing in real estate you don't have volatility. Investors in real estate assume that the home price rises slightly each day.

This is patently false. The value of the home is moving daily - even hourly based on mortgage rates, demand, supply (how many homes nearby are on the market), and a host of other factors both macro and micro. But the illusion that the value doesn't change helps create the misconception that the principal is not really at risk. In addition, real estate has significant risks of loss - similar to a bond defaulting - including the geography going out of favor, natural disaster destruction, and economic impairment to the area.

Just like in housing where this is a misconception of low volatility, there's an illusion in the closed-end fund market. However, unlike in housing, this illusion causes investors to perceive the risks of CEFs as being greater than it truly is.

We broke out the taxable bond categories and analyzed the three- and five-year standard deviation of price and NAV. We also added the average standard deviation of the discount. In other words, how variable the discount of a CEF moves around.

Remember, the volatility of the price of a CEF on a day-to-day basis has no real bearing on the true value of the position. It's simply supply/ demand in the market, a lower liquidity market at that. We estimate that about 90% of the move in the price of a CEF is purely emotion-based. In fact, we see significant movement in prices due to the volatility in the equity market (as measured by the VIX index).

Looking below, you can see how much more volatile a CEF appears (based on price) compared to the true value (based on net asset value). For example, high yield has an average five-year standard deviation on price of 11%. That's more than double the volatility of the corresponding NAV of the funds. The illusion is the price movements of the shares that are the true risks of the position.

The key thing to notice is that the price volatility is at times more than double that of NAV standard deviation. But again, that price volatility is somewhat a function of retail investors making bad choices. That includes using market orders to buy or sell larger blocks of shares in less liquid funds.

We see this often when members who are relatively new to the CEF space get surprised by the level of volatility in them. But they are focusing on the price volatility, not the NAV volatility which we believe is the true measure of the risk of the fund.

Understanding the difference between price and NAV volatility is essential, as is knowing the difference between total return vs. capital gain/loss. This is why we wrote a report titled "Understanding Your Portfolio's Total Return" back in 2018. Most brokerages show only capital gain/loss and not the total return. The former only looks at the market value and does not incorporate distributions which are more than 100% of a CEF's total return.

I have so many members ask my a question like, "what do you think of fund ABC? I'm down 10% on it."

My initial response is typically if that -10% includes the distributions or not. The vast majority of the time, it doesn't. Of course that has nothing to do with whether I like the fund or not, but I always want know if the loss is real or not.

Max Draw Downs

For many shareholders, it's not the day-to-day movement in the price of the shares that causes them consternation. It's the probability of complete principal loss. In these cases, looking at how a fund's shares performed during market volatility can be helpful in assessing how much risk an investor is assuming.

But remember, draw downs can be a result of several types of functions. If we are looking at price, which most investors do, starting valuations matter. For example, should valuations be really tight going into the "bear market" for CEFs, then the draw down is likely to be more pronounced. This is due to investors selling (and rushing for the exits) all at once, magnifying the decline.

Looking at NAVs is a bit different. For one, it removes the effects of the retail shareholder base from the equation. It's truly just the real decline in the underlying value of the fund. In most occasions, the draw down on NAV will be less than the draw down on price. Only when the discounts are already extremely wide when the bear market occurs will the reverse be the case. And only in particular sectors is that likely to be the case.

Investors need to be mindful that given the leverage and low amounts of liquidity, draw downs even on NAVs of bond CEFs can be as much as equity.

In the above chart, we have created a two-position portfolio between PIMCO Corporate and Income (PTY) and the S&P 500 (SPY). The max draw down raises eyebrows with PTY's NAV falling more than the S&P 500 during the financial crisis. But that's more of a liquidity-driven sell off and not indicative of day-to-day volatility. That can be illustrated by the risk contribution and daily VaR metrics. Both of those risk assessments show that the S&P 500 is actually twice as risky as PTY, despite PTY having the larger max draw down.

Data by YCharts

This is why max draw downs may not be the best risk metric to use. But if we don't use standard deviation, and we don't use max draw down, what do we use?

There in lies the problem.

Corporate Actions

These are the risks that the fund sponsor does something that adversely effects shareholders. For instance, the most common thing that the sponsor may do is initiate a rights offering when the shares are trading a bit rich.

A fund becoming more "expensive" is a double-edged sword in some cases. You want a cheap (wide discounted) fund to close that discount some in order to generate alpha - a capital gain on top of the yield. However, lower quality sponsors may use that opportunity to simply slap a rights offering on investors which forces the shareholder to subscribe to buy more shares or be diluted away by the new issuance. Think of this equivalent to a stock conducting a secondary offering.

Other corporate events can be negative features of CEFs including changes to the structure of the fund (going perpetual from a term trust) or altering the distribution methodology - like going from a monthly to quarterly pay schedule.

Concluding Thoughts

Most CEF investors are looking for a free lunch. They have been disenchanted by the equity world's volatility and are looking to de-risk. The problem is, when you de-risk, you are forced to accept returns in the low-single digits. For most investors, that's not acceptable. They want to de-risk and keep the same return profile as equities. But the real world, or at least the world investment world, does not work like that.

Closed-end funds have a significant level of risk. Let me say that again. CEFs are risky! Anything that yields 8% or more in a world where the risk free rate is 0.7% is going to contain some level of risk. That's guaranteed. Remember, 20 years ago, high quality corporate bonds were earning 7%-9% but the risk-free rate was over 6%. Today, that level of "spread" is no different with high quality corporate bonds earning 2%-3%. But the world is different and investors need to A) accept that, and B) adapt to it either by lowering their standard of living or accepting more risk.

Most do-it-yourself investors tend not to be comfortable with any risk and are simply accepting it as a means to earn money on their money. This is typically a recipe for catastrophe. Investors like this should be in short-duration Treasuries, CDs from high quality banks, and perhaps a few AA-rated corporate bonds. Not CEFs.

Even if CEFs traded at NAV, which thankfully they do not, you would see significantly more volatility in your portfolio. This is why I don't like using standard deviation as a measure of the riskiness of a fund. But I asked what to use above. Since people are so concerned with loss, perhaps the chance of loss is the best measure of risk.

With CEFs, there's a moderate chance of loss in any given period. Over long periods of time, however, we think the chance of loss in the bond market is actually fairly low, especially if you stick with high-quality managers. Since 1979, the bond market has had only four down years. That's a fairly remarkable record.

Remember, a bond is very different from a stock. A bond is a loan where, in the end, you get back your principal unless the borrower has defaulted. Thus, there's intrinsic value. Whereas equities really have no intrinsic value but are simply what the market deems them worth. There's nothing to say if a stock falls 50% that it has to recover. A bond, on the other hand, all else being equal, will return to its original value (again unless there's a default).

The Core Portfolio is yielding over 9.5% (tax equivalent) now in a 0.70% world. Obviously, it's not a no-risk investment style. But we think that 9.5% in income is at least as good as you're going to get from the equity markets over the next five years. In other words, why not take 9.5% consistent income flow rather than attempt to generate that from capital gains? There are specific risks to both strategies but we think at the very least diversifying across asset classes and security types makes sense as you are unlikely to be giving up much in the way of returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.