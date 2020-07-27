The bill in question benefited nuclear power plants owned by a former subsidiary — but that doesn't mean FirstEnergy is immune to the fallout.

Before a recent rally, FirstEnergy (FE) declined 34% in two sessions amid a bribery scandal in Ohio. And at first blush, the plunge seems excessive — and potentially a case of mistaken identity:

After all, the case in question surrounds Ohio House Bill 6, which bailed out two nuclear power plants. But those plants were owned not by FirstEnergy, but FirstEnergy Solutions, a former subsidiary that went into bankruptcy in early 2018.

FirstEnergy, as it disclosed on Tuesday, has received subpoenas related to the bribery investigation. But, as yet, there's no direct evidence of the company's involvement, nor is there much logic in FirstEnergy skirting or outright breaking the law to benefit what now is another, separate, company. The company's CEO on Thursday in fact denied any wrongdoing. From that perspective, the decline makes close to zero sense, suggesting substantial near-term upside as the market better understands the story.

The case for FE stock doesn't seem to be quite that simple. This is, after all, a regulated utility, and a reputational hit, fair or not, can be material to rates and profits going forward. HB6 did benefit FirstEnergy itself, and its reversal likely suggests a profit hit.

But even considering those issues, the sell-off here seems overdone, at least based on past trading in FirstEnergy stock and current trading in its bonds and its former subsidiary. In that context of market reactions elsewhere, the selling of the past two days looks like an outlier. That in turn suggests FE stock should rally as the story becomes more clear, even if an immediate snapback rally to last week's levels is likely too much to expect.

The Impact of HB6

HB6 was a controversial bill, loathed by environmentalists, and criticized as a giveaway to utilities. As an excellent Vox article from last year explains, the core of the bill was a bailout of two nuclear plants to the tune of $150 million annually.

But the bill also supported two coal-powered plants owned by the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation, a collective in which FirstEnergy has an interest. It also significantly reduced renewable energy and energy efficiency standards.

Put simply, this was a bill that the state's utilities, including FirstEnergy, wanted. In fact, judging by some of the coverage at the time, it was a bill that essentially only the utilities wanted. It was a bill for which they pushed aggressively, as a former state representative detailed. And so there's an obvious risk that the bill will be reversed given the taint of an alleged $60 million bribery scandal.

The question for FE stock is how material that impact would be. And it's tough to argue, for a number of reasons, that it would justify anything close to this sell-off.

After all, it's not as if FirstEnergy stock soared when the bill came along. The bill was introduced on April 12, 2019 by Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. It instantly courted controversy, but passed the Ohio House in late May. HB6 cleared the state senate on July 17 and was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine six days later.

Here's the chart of FE stock from April 1, 2019 to July 31 of that year:

There is a rally at the end of July, after DeWine's signature, but that rally wasn't necessarily driven by the signing (which appears to have been largely a formality once the bill cleared the Senate). That aside, FE simply tracked its sector as HB6 made its way into law.

If the bill wasn't material to FE stock when it was signed, is it necessarily material if it gets repealed? That even assumes it is reversed: DeWine originally said he wouldn't support a repeal of the bill before changing his mind. Politicians being what they are, attention may move elsewhere.

So the bill didn't move FE stock much, if at all, when it was passed. And it may not even be repealed at all. As a result, it's difficult to argue that HB6 itself in any way justifies a 34% decline over two sessions.

The Ohio Problem

Direct effects aside, the scandal can present a problem for FirstEnergy in Ohio. The scandal will have some direct cost (legal fees, PR, executive time, etc.). If FirstEnergy executives were involved, the company could face a fine. And future rate negotiations may be more challenging, with regulators and legislators emboldened to take a stand against a company that may wind up with a tarnished reputation. Given that FirstEnergy, at least from some reports, is at the center of the case despite its denials of wrongdoing, its reputation may wind up significantly tarnished indeed.

But here, too, the case for a 34% decline falls flat. FirstEnergy has lost about $6.3 billion in market capitalization since reports of Householder's arrest first circulated. That's a whopping 12% of its enterprise value (with net debt around $28 billion at the end of Q1).

A potential fine doesn't account for that loss. Exelon (EXC) was involved in a somewhat similar (though actually larger in scope and time) scandal in Illinois. It just agreed to pay a $200 million fine.

Meanwhile, Ohio is where FirstEnergy is headquartered, but it's not the company's only market. Per the 10-K (p. 36), the state accounts for a little over one-third of the customer base. 2020 forecasts in the first quarter Investor FactBook suggest the state accounts for roughly one-fourth of FirstEnergy's distribution rate base. Pennsylvania actually is a larger market.

It's possible, and maybe even likely, that FirstEnergy's Ohio profits are going to take a hit. But for something in the range of 30% of the business (assuming larger share on the transmission side) to justify a 12% decline in enterprise value, those Ohio profits have to get crushed. That seems like too negative an assumption, even assuming the worst relative to FirstEnergy's behavior.

Trading Elsewhere

Trading elsewhere, too, suggests the sell-off is overdone. FirstEnergy Solutions is now Energy Harbor (OTCPK:ENGH). Though thinly traded over the counter, ENGH stock has fallen by not much more (-34%) than FE stock since the scandal broke. That makes little sense given that it's Energy Harbor, not FirstEnergy, which sits at the center of the scandal.

Meanwhile, bond markets have mostly shrugged. Bond prices generally have fallen 2-4%. 4.85% unsecured bonds maturing in 2047 still are priced at 132.

To be sure, the bonds shouldn't decline at anywhere near the same rate as the equity. After all, FirstEnergy remains an investment-grade credit. But the credit markets are hardly pricing in some significant new risk from the scandal. In my view, a CreditSights analyst, per Barron's, assessed the situation correctly:

Our view is that even if some of the alleged misconduct occurred before [FirstEnergy] bankrupted [FirstEnergy Solutions, now Energy Harbor], then [FirstEnergy] will merely pay a fine. The worse case would be Ohio rescinding the HB 6 nuclear bailout bill but even under this scenario we still don’t see a direct impact on [FirstEnergy] credit quality unless some egregious conduct from [FirstEnergy], not [Energy Harbor], official comes to light.

That seems about right. There's going to be an impact here. But the impact has to absolutely crush the Ohio business, permanently, to justify this kind of decline. That seems unlikely.

The Case for, and Risks to FE Stock

Again, FE stock traded at nearly a 20-year low (and fell even further in trading Wednesday before catching a bounce) before rallying about 7%. It's a regulated utility whose stock dropped by more than one-third in two sessions — precisely the kind of move that investors in regulated utility stocks are supposed to avoid. And that one-third drop — and a 15% reduction in enterprise value — came from a market that likely drives ~25% of total earnings.

It's difficult, if not impossible, to pin down exactly what the reduction in FirstEnergy's market capitalization should be. But the answer seems likely to be something closer to a couple billion, accounting for costs, a potential fine, the risks of increased regulation on the renewable/efficiency front, and the loss of negotiating power going forward.

From here, there seems a reasonable argument that the decline went twice as far as it should have (a loss of $7.6 billion versus $3.8 billion). That case seems relatively conservative, yet still suggests another ~15% in upside, back to $34. Add a 5%-plus dividend yield and the bull case seems obvious.

So what goes wrong? Obviously, there's a risk that the scandal mushrooms. It's possible that FirstEnergy executives engaged in "egregious conduct". That in turn could color negotiations in other markets.

The argument that the sell-off is unjustified also requires, to at least some extent, that the price last week above $40 was correct. That in turn isn't guaranteed. FirstEnergy has some question marks. It's still reliant on coal. The stock has underperformed the Utilities SPDR (XLU) badly over the past decade even before the recent sell-off:

Data by YCharts

The coronavirus pandemic could hurt demand from cyclically-exposed manufacturing customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. A Biden Administration might be less coal-friendly.

As always, there are risks here. But even before this sell-off, the risks were priced in to some extent. FE yielded nearly 4%, and traded at less than 17x 2020 consensus earnings.

So it certainly seems like there's room enough in the current valuation to account for both the impact of the Ohio scandal and the risks across the business. And it seems like FirstEnergy stock should be able to find a rally from these levels. The impact on the stock from this scandal is not zero. It's not immaterial. But the impact doesn't appear to be anywhere near $8 billion, either. And that seems to create an opportunity, even with a bounce so far.

