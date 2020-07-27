Boeing recently provided its order and delivery numbers for June. We analyzed those numbers and observed that order inflow flatlined while deliveries showed an uptick. The publication of the June report also marks the end of the first half of 2020 for Boeing and it has been one that likely will be remembered.

Source: Motors Actu

In this analysis, we widen the focus a bit to see how the first half of 2020 stacks against last year. As it gives a good insight on where the differences have been made this year and last year. We will do that for the order side of the equation, but also for deliveries and look a bit deeper into values and program specifics. This should give you a feel of the severity of the current crisis and how that is already impact jet makers such as Boeing while the coming months will be extremely challenging as well.

Boeing: Orders way down

Figure 1: Boeing H1 2020 order and delivery overview (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For this analysis, we used the newly-developed Boeing KPI Monitor which we have made available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum. It’s packed with information, so we will go through it and expand where needed. The year-over-year changes can be roughly divided into an order component and a delivery component.

First we look at the order component, which does not just include order inflows but also cancellations. The gross orders column shows us that year-to-date Boeing saw order inflow of 59 units. At the same time, we do see that out of six months, Boeing was unable to log orders for two months and booked less than 10 orders in two other months. In February and March, we saw COVID-19 spreading faster, but we can’t say that it led to a huge decline in order activity. Just from sentiment, you’d think that order inflow was sharply lower due to COVID-19. However, in Q1 gross order inflow was down 46 units year-over-year and in Q2 this was just three units. The likely explanation for this is that the second part of Boeing’s 737 MAX crisis started in March 2019, which rendered the company unable to finalize sales last year. So, Q2 order inflow does not show a huge year-over-year swing and the first half of the year shows “just” 49 orders less, this is to a huge extent the reflection of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis hitting Boeing. In 2019 orders already dried up and except for wide body sales there wasn’t a lot to source orders and even that has come under pressure now. Boeing couldn’t do much worse than last year and that's what the gross numbers show.

Whereas Airbus (EASDF) leans on its year-over-year growth in orders on a strong January month, Boeing actually can attribute lower orders to a weak January month this year. Last year in January, Boeing was able to secure 29 orders for the Boeing P-8 as well as orders for the Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 MAX. Those orders were absent this year.

Source: Boeing

So, gross orders really don’t show the pain of the pandemic because Boeing already was dealing with a crisis last year rendering it unable to finalize sales. Where the pain truly becomes visible are the cancellations. For a long time, Boeing has been able to limit the outfall from the order book. However, we are now seeing that in February cancellations started to pick up quite a bit. January showed no cancellations, but in the other months Boeing processed cancellations each month and each month those cancellations were higher than in the same month least year. Surprise? Not really.

There are a few things coming together here. 98% of the cancellations were for the Boeing 737 MAX. Obviously, the Boeing 737 MAX crisis plays a role here. By late March, delivery delays started exceeding 12 months and the MAX is not expected to return until very late 2020… way beyond what Boeing anticipated earlier and what it told its customers. Depending on how strong the position of an airline is, customers activated clauses that allowed them to walk away from their order. Besides that, Boeing admitted the need of additional simulator training for pilots which completely changes the value proposition of the product that airlines signed for, or put differently “the product that airlines and lessors signed for years ago is not the product as we know it today.” On top of that came the pandemic which worsened the outfall in the orderbook. For this year and possibly beyond that, demand for new aircraft simply doesn’t exist and that's where the Boeing 737 MAX becomes its own victim as the pandemic has made the Boeing 737 MAX an even weaker player on the market, allowing customers who already were doubting their orders to walk away from their orders completely or at least streamline the order book for a shifted growth profile in the marketplace.

Combining gross orders and cancellations, we see net orders at -323 units which is 344 units lower compared to last year. That's primarily driven by lower gross orders for 15% and for 85% by lower cancellations. So, obviously the pressure of the crisis that Boeing is facing is reflected more in the cancellation numbers than in gross order inflow. Net order value stood at -$12B for the first half of 2020, marking a $22.2B swing in the negative direction.

On a program basis, the deterioration was driven by the Boeing 737 MAX for 90% and for 10% by the Boeing 787 and Boeing 777. That really shows the challenges Boeing is facing as these platforms form the core of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes product portfolio.

Boeing: deliveries down

Source: Aviation Week

Where the pain really shows is on delivery level. Boeing saw declines in deliveries in each and every month of the year. In the first three months last year, Boeing still had a delivery flow going for the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 737 Next Generation. With the grounding of the MAX, those deliveries remained absent this year while Boeing 737 Next Generation commercial aircraft backlog has depleted. The temporary closure of some wide body assembly lines also led to lower deliveries in the first quarter while Boeing 777 deliveries were already expected to come down.

In the second quarter the declines were more modest as last year the Boeing 737 MAX was absent of the delivery mix in the second quarter as well, but deliveries were down 70 units either way driven by the Boeing 787 (50%), Boeing 737 (28%). Boeing 777 (11%), Boeing 767 (8.5%) and Boeing 747 (2.5%).

For the first half, deliveries were down 169 units or 70%, primarily driven by the Boeing 737 and Boeing 787. If we look at the year-to-date numbers we conclude that the $10.3B delivery value shows a $15.8B decline in deliveries.

Conclusion

Combining the orders and delivery values what we can conclude is that year over year, orders were down $22B while deliveries were down $1B, meaning that the combined value shows a year-over-year decrease of 16B. Admittedly, some remarks need to be made here to make the numbers more meaningful and those remarks are that some military sales derived from commercial airplanes were absent this year and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis which affected Boeing’s delivery flow for three months last year and for the full six months so far this year, while the pandemic led to declines in wide body deliveries as well. On order level, the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the pandemic pushed customers to start canceling Boeing 737 MAX orders as for the new normal in the air travel market customers had over-ordered while the Boeing 737 MAX value proposition has changed, making it a primary platform for order cancellations.

So, whereas Airbus saw higher gross orders and lower cancellations, Boeing saw lower gross orders and higher cancellations in the first six months of the year. Where Boeing and Airbus figures are more comparable are the deliveries, where Boeing is down 169 units and Airbus is down 193 units. So, it suffices to say that the pandemic is better reflected in the delivery figures due to plant closures as well as inability of customers to absorb new aircraft. The cancellations obviously also reflect the pandemic, but with the side note that the new demand profile made the Boeing 737 MAX more prone to cancellation than any other platform

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.