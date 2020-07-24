The Coming Financial Crisis

No one seems to see the financial crisis that long-term Treasury yields tell us lies ahead.

Wall Street analysts across the street are also expecting a rise in rates at the long end into 2021 and beyond.

Four economic considerations suggest that years will pass before the economy returns to its prior cyclical 2019 peak performance. These four influences on future economic growth will mean that an extended period of low inflation or deflation will be concurrent with high unemployment rates and sub-par economic performance. First, with over 90% of the world's economies contracting, the present global recession has no precedent in terms of synchronization. Therefore, no region or country is available to support or offset contracting economies, nor lead a powerful sustained expansion. Second, a major slump in world trade volume is taking place. This means that one of the historical contributions to advancing global economic performance will be in the highly atypical position of detracting from economic advance as continued disagreements arise over trade barriers and competitive advantages. Third, additional debt incurred by all countries, and many private entities, to mitigate the worst consequences of the pandemic, while humane, politically popular and in many cases essential, has moved debt to GDP ratios to uncharted territory. This insures that a persistent misallocation of resources will be reinforced, constraining growth as productive resources needed for sustained growth will be unavailable. Fourth, 2020 global per capita GDP is in the process of registering one of the largest yearly declines in the last century and a half and the largest decline since 1945. The lasting destruction of wealth and income will take time to repair. -Hoisington Investment Management, Second Quarter Commentary

The Treasury Bears Will Once Again Be Proven Wrong

Amid the continuing deterioration we have seen in the global economy due to COVID-19 and its subsequent economic effects, long-term Treasury rates have plummeted beginning the year at 1.88% on a 10 year and 2.33% on the 30. Today, they sit at 0.60% on the 10 year and 1.29% on the 30. Investors in the 10 year realized a 68% return, 30 year investors realized a 45% return. So where do we go from here?

Well, the consensus opinion on Wall Street continues to be a rise in interest rates at the long end with some firms seeing a 1.50% 10 year by the end of 2021.

I have been long-term bullish on the long-term Treasury Bond since I began writing about the subject on SA at the end of 2014. In that time there has been a crowd of analysts and market participants calling for the end of the 40 year bull market in US Treasury bonds, and they are continually proven wrong.

I think that nothing has changed, and they will once again be proven incorrect as rates move even lower from here. Many investors have sought to play the bullish theme in bonds by owning Vanguard Extended Duration ETF (EDV), PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon ETF (ZROZ), or the Direxion 3x 20+ Year Treasury Bull ETF (TMF). While I do not recommend ETFs, especially levered ETFs, and prefer investors buy actual U.S. Treasury bonds, all of these instruments have allowed investors to take part in the Treasury bull, and will likely continue to do so.

Currently, the 30 year German Bund sits at negative 0.07%. The UK Gilt sits at severely depressed levels of 0.64%, Switzerland negative 0.34% for the 30 year bond.

The overall Eurozone has 30 year bond yields sitting at or below 0% from a high of 5% in 2004. Just an absolute collapse in bond yields tells us of the cataclysmic economic environment the bond markets of the developed world are projecting for us in the near future. While it is true that unprecedented bond buying by central banks in the US and Europe explains at least part of the drop in yields, it does not explain the extent of the move, which has largely been driven by investors and the flight to safety trade as risks rise and the future looks all the more uncertain.

Economic Fundamentals Are Worsening

The world is starved for yield, and the long-term US Treasury is one of the few sovereign credits around the world providing competitive yields and potential gains on capital. To further this bullish thesis, the Federal Reserve remains dovish, still willing to exert yield curve control that would further bring down yields. On the fiscal side, economic fundamentals are continuing to weaken. Bankruptcies are accelerating, especially in the energy, and retail sectors, a wave of evictions remains on the horizon, and unemployment remains severely elevated with the u-6 sitting at 18%.

Central Banks Are Trying to Avoid a Financial Crisis

The Federal Reserve and central banks across the developed world have taken unprecedented action to curb the negative effects of the crisis. One tool that is particularly interesting is the Targeted longer-term refinancing operations, or, TLTRO. The ECB defines TLTRO for those unfamiliar with it as "one of the ECB's non-standard monetary policy tools. Through TLTROs we provide long-term loans to banks and offer them an incentive to increase their lending to businesses and consumers in the euro area. This helps to return inflation rates to levels below, but close to 2% over the medium term." These operations in Europe are particularly eye popping as banks rush to borrow a record 1.3 Trillion Euro from the ECB.

The US remains one of the only developed countries which has failed to get the virus under control. If this continues, as it has due to misinformation, an aversion of many in the U.S. to accept the findings of medical science, and implement even minor protective measures such as masks, social distancing, and hand washing, this could very easily turn into a financial crisis.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Senior Fed Official James Bullard acknowledged this risk of lax health policy turning into a financial crisis and stated:

We're still in the middle of the crisis here," James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, said in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday. "Even though we got past the initial wave of the March-April timeframe the disease is still quite capable of surprising us," he said. "Without more granular risk management on the part of the health policy, we could get a wave of substantial bankruptcies and [that] could feed into a financial crisis."

Further risk in the economy is indicated by the rise in loan loss reserves at banks.

The worst might lie ahead, however, as the six biggest banks- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and the aforementioned four-added some $36 billion to their reserves for future loan losses. "This is not a normal recession," JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon commented on the bank's earnings call. "The recessionary part of this you're going to see down the road."

A recent piece in International Banker, by Philippe Waechter, Chief Economist at France based Ostrum AM, made the case for a financial crisis worse than 1929.

Activity in the services sector has plummeted, while manufacturing-sector operations have hit the breakpoint. Lockdown measures have brought several sectors to a halt in the services industry-ranging from air transportation through retail to the hotels and restaurants business. Meanwhile, in the manufacturing sector, supply chains have broken down, dealing a major blow to an industry that had already been hard hit by the White House's trade war. The overarching aim now-particularly in Europe-is to curtail the scope for the virus's spread as much as possible, and this means a period of recession. In a highly specific feature of the current situation, COVID-19 has developed almost concurrently across all areas of the world, so the standstill in manufacturing is not limited to just one region. Each area is obstructing its trade partners, making for a very particular characteristic of the current crisis. The slew of economic-policy responses have been aimed at putting economies into something of an induced coma by offsetting these effects, and this approach accounts for the various steps taken, ranging from government-subsidized furlough schemes to extended deadlines for employer contributions and taxes, state-guaranteed loans for businesses as well as payouts for self-employed workers who are not eligible for the furlough schemes. The costs of these measures are vast, with amounts initially estimated at €45 billion in France, for example, and currently expected to come to €115 billion. The current crisis has had a massive recessionary impact that is much more drastic than anything we have witnessed in the past. For example, unemployment in the United States soared from 3.5 percent at the start of March to potentially 20 percent in mid-April (the figure will be lower due to the drop in the activity rate). The only equivalent watershed moment in history came two years after the start of the 1929 crisis.

An additional risk which is mentioned in the piece quoted above is the implications for non-democratic political movements to gain steam, in the face of massive unemployment and unrest.

The October revolution in Russia or the surge in extremism in Europe would probably not have happened without the First World War. This is another reason why uncertainty remains regarding the end of the current health crisis: Its political dimensions may not live up to the democratic expectations for which we would like to hope.

Fiscal Policy Makers, Debt, and The Deflationary Gap

Additionally, fiscal policy makers in the US and Europe have taken on substantial debt to combat the crisis and inject massive liquidity into the economy. Deficits are blowing out and the national debt rising on top of the past recessions massive debt binge.

This is however not without its own tradeoffs as Dr. Lacy Hunt, and Van R Hoisington lay out at the end of their second quarter commentary.

...the adverse consequences of an unsurpassed increase in new debt will remain for years to come as there currently exists a record domestic and global debt overhang from previous borrowing. Four great past economists - Eugen Bohm Bawerk, Irving Fisher, Charles Kindleberger and Hyman Minsky - all captured the two-edged nature of debt being an increase in current spending in exchange for a decline in future spending unless the debt generates an income stream to repay principal and interest. Using rigorous statistical techniques, contemporary economists such as Kenneth Rogoff, Carmen Reinhart, Alan Taylor, Anja Baum, Cristina Checherita-Westphal, Philipp Rother and others have documented the deleterious effects of high debt levels on economic growth. Included in this work is evidence that the detrimental effect of the debt on GDP per capita increases as the debt level rises. Significant research indicates that the adverse consequences start as low as a 67% gross debt to GDP ratio. In other words, the relationship between debt and economic growth is non-linear, just as is the law of diminishing returns.

They continue by discussing the massive deflationary gap that exists and likely will persist as we move through what I believe is a longer-term deflationary cycle in the US and the developed world.

Assuming a large percentage gain in economic activity in the second half of this year, the Fed, the World Bank and many economists project that there will still be a substantial gap between potential and real GDP. In economic theory, this is called a deflationary gap. At the end of the three worst recessions since the 1940s, the output gap was 4.8% in 1974, 7.9% in 1982 and 6.4% in 2009. The gap that existed after the recession of 2008-09 took nine years to close. This was the longest amount of time to eliminate a deflationary gap. Even when the gap was closing over the last decade, the inflation rate continued to trend downward, remaining near or below 2%. This indicates that there were even more unutilized/underutilized resources than was captured by the magnitude of the gap. Considering the depth of the decline in global GDP, the massive debt accumulation by all countries, the collapse in world trade and the synchronous nature of the contracting world economies the task of closing this output gap will be extremely difficult and time consuming. This situation could easily cause aggregate prices to fall, thus putting persistent downward pressure on inflation which will be reflected in declining long dated U.S. government bond yields.

Conclusion: Lower Long-Term Treasury Yields Lie Ahead

All of these risks lead me to believe now more than ever, in the importance of owning long-term Treasury securities as a store of wealth. With current yields among the highest in the developed world, I believe there is significant room for the curve to flatten and for investors to realize large returns on their capital.

A dovish reaction function combined with weakening fundamentals is creating a perfect environment to be long duration as we head into the Fall. I expect the long end to continue to grind lower approaching 0% in line with the developed world and the projected reality that lies ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long US TREASURY BONDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.