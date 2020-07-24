In my opinion, new studies showing that the company is superior to other systems will most likely push the share price up.

I believe that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) has upside potential. The company is targeting a large market, and it is also trading undervalued as compared to competitors. That's not all. BNGO appears to have a product, which offers more detailed analysis than that of competitors. In my opinion, if the company can successfully negotiate with debt holders and sell additional equity, sales could creep up even more. In the best-case scenario, I would be expecting a share price increase of 25%.

Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics operates in the genome analysis industry. The company sells its flagship product called Saphyr system, which helps accelerate the study of changes in chromosomes:

The company's products can be acquired for $650 per sample or $150k if you acquire the Saphyr System. I believe that the company could increase its prices. At the end of the day, the company's products are used and sponsored by well-known scientists from University of Columbia, NHS along with others:

In my view, the products could be sold at a higher price since the company sells a significant amount of products. According to a recent presentation to investors, the amount of Saphyrs shipped increased by 20% y/y. Thus, I believe that there is demand for the company's products. Bionano Genomics appears to see many other applications for its products including cancer analysis. Besides, the company has large partners like Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon (AMZN), which are said to be collaborating with Bionano in COVID-19 studies.

I did not understand the growth in the products shipped until I checked Google Scholar (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a study published by Radboud University Medical Center, researchers noted that the company's Saphyr system could replace old cytogenetic tests. The company's optical mapping appears to be superior because of its higher sensitivity in leukemia samples:

If we assume that the company's cytogenetic tests continue to be sold, let's check the company's market opportunity. Interestingly, Bionano Genomics seems to be alone addressing structural variations and Digital Cytogenetics. Bionano targets a market of $2.6-$3.8 billion, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025:

The global cytogenetics market was valued at $1,542 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,205 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. Cytogenetics is the study of chromosomes present in cell and tissues. This study is further applied in the field of biology and medicine to better understand genetic disorders such as cancer, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, Down's syndrome, and others. Source: AlliedMR

Bionano Genomics reports less than $20 million in sales, so I believe that the company could make much more sales.

Recent Improvements And New Products May Push Up Sales

Bionano Genomics conducts discovery research targeting applications in cancer, genetic diseases, and genome assembly. Let me mention that Bionano's share price will most likely creep up once the company launches new applications in these areas of research:

In the second part of 2020, Bionano Genomics released a new kit, which can be used on many tumor types including brain, lung, and colon among others. In my opinion, most traders in the market are expecting additional sales in the coming months because Bionano will be selling the new kit:

The new Bionano Prep SP Tissue and Tumor Kit allows for the consistent isolation of UHMW DNA in less than six hours from what is traditionally a difficult and highly complex sample type. Human and animal tissues and tumors vary widely and depending on the organ of origin, can contain high levels of fats or carbohydrates that can compromise the quality of the sequencing or optical mapping data. The new kit and related protocol enable consistent isolation of high quality UHMW DNA from as little as 5 mg of fresh or frozen tissue and tumor material, facilitating routine analyses from small amounts of starting material, such as those likely to be obtained from a needle aspirate. The new kit was successfully validated on a wide variety of tumors and tissues (bladder, lung, liver, kidney, colon, breast, prostate, brain, thyroid, ovary, testes and uterus). Source: Press Release

Launching new products is not the only stock catalyst for Bionano. In my opinion, new studies showing that the company is superior to other systems will most likely push the share price up. Notice that more successful studies will lead potential customers to acquire more Saphyr systems. Additional sales usually push up the company's valuation and the share price. If you need a clear example, you should check the study released in July 2020, in which cytogeneticists compared the company's products with other systems. In my view, the good results drove the share price from $0.4 to more than $0.6:

Solid Sales Figures And Sales Estimate

Don't get me wrong. In the last quarterly report, Bionano Genomics has not reported sales growth. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, the company reported 37% less sales than that in the same period in 2019. However, as compared to the sales reported in 2017, Bionano's 2019 sales did grow. In my view, the company's growth in the last two to three years is more meaningful than the numbers reported in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: 10-Q

In 2017, sales were equal to less than $7.5 million. In 2019, sales exceeded $10 million. Given these figures, I would say that sales growth of 15% y/y and 2021 sales of $14 million would be accepted by most traders.

Balance Sheet And Cash Flow From Financing

The company's balance sheet does not look as good as the company's income statement. On March 31, 2020, the asset/liability ratio was below one. The company has cash in hand to pursue its operations. In March 2019, sales were equal to $8 million. Besides, cash flow from financing in 2018 and 2019 was larger than $30 million. In my view, Bionano Genomics knows well how to present its business model to investors and financial players.

In March 2020, Bionano Genomics reported current financial debt of $16 million, which was about two times the company's cash in hand. It means that the company may have to negotiate its debt with bankers. In my view, the company's scientific research and the market opportunity are enough to convince financiers. I will be very interested in getting to know the financial terms obtained.

Bionano Genomics Is Reducing Its Debt

Since 2019, the company decided to reduce its financial obligations. Most investors will be wondering how the company finances its operations. As shown by Ycharts, since 2019, BNGO has sold a significant amount of equity. As a result, the share count has increased by more than two times. As of today, the company's share count is equal to 83 million shares:

In my opinion, most equity investors will most likely not appreciate that the share count is increasing. Equity dilution usually makes the stock price decline, so I understand BNGO shareholders, who may complain.

With that, BNGO convinced equity investors to buy shares, which is very beneficial. Shareholders face more risk than debt holders. It means that there are investors who are willing to take some risks with Bionano. In my view, the sale of equity means that the company's business model was appreciated by investors.

Valuation

As of June 16, 2020, there were approximately 83.9 million shares. If we assume a share price of $0.68-$0.8, the market capitalization is equal to $57-$67 million. As mentioned above, I am assuming 2021 sales of $14 million, which means that Bionano trades at approximately 4x-4.7x forward sales. Notice that I am not including any debt because the company has only current financial debt.

The following companies compete with Bionano Genomics:

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

10x Genomics (TXG)

Genomic Vision

Dovetail Genomics

Among the competitors, TXG and PACB, which are both public companies, trade at 33x and 6x forward sales. TXG and PACB are larger than Bionano Genomics, which explains why its EV/Forward Sales ratio is larger than that of Bionano. With that, I believe that the difference in the valuation between TXG and PACB and that of Bionano is excessive. In my opinion, most market participants would accept buying Bionano at 6.5x-7.5x sales or a market capitalization of $90 million. Remember that the company appears to be a leader in a market of more than $2.6-$3.8 billion.

Risks

Investors need to understand that Bionano Genomics is an early-stage company. It already reports sales, but it has a limited commercial history. That's a clear risk since the company may not be able to offer what doctors need. In my opinion, if the company cannot develop a large customer base, the company's valuation and EV/Forward Sales ratio would decline:

We are an early, commercial-stage company and have a limited commercial history. Our limited commercial history may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and makes predictions about our future success or viability subject to significant uncertainty. We will continue to encounter risks and difficulties frequently experienced by early, commercial-stage companies, including scaling up our infrastructure and headcount. If we do not address these risks successfully, our business will suffer. Source: Annual Report

Additionally, in my opinion, the most serious risk for shareholders is equity dilution. If BNGO continues to issue shares, the intrinsic valuation of each share would decline. As a result, I would be expecting share price depreciation. The company has disclosed this risk in its annual report:

If the Company issues equity securities to raise additional funds, its existing stockholders may experience dilution, and the new equity securities may have rights, preferences and privileges senior to those of the Company's existing stockholders. If the Company raises additional funds through collaboration, licensing or other similar arrangements, it may be necessary to relinquish valuable rights to its products or proprietary technologies or grant licenses on terms that are not favorable to the Company. Source: Annual Report

Let me mention something else about the dilution risk. If Bionano uses the money to invest in R&D and sales and marketing, sales could creep up. As a result, the effect on the share price created by the equity dilution may not be that significant. If sales growth is sufficient, the share price and the company's valuation will increase. In that case scenario, equity dilution may not matter that much.

My Takeaway

I compared Bionano with its publicly-traded competitors. I believe that the company's valuation could be larger. Most investors would accept seeing the company trading at 6.5x-7.5x sales or having a market capitalization close to $90 million. That would be a share price of $1.07, which represents an upside potential of more than 25%. Taking into account these figures, I would be a buyer of shares at less than $0.78 per share. With that, I will be monitoring very closely the share count, the sale of shares, and the negotiations with debt holders. The new financial terms signed with equity holders or debt holders may not look good. In that case, I would not buy many shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BNGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.