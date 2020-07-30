Just How Risky Are CEFs When Building A 8%-10% Portfolio Yield: Part III

In part II, we looked at more qualitative risks that investors need to beware of like corporate action risks and liquidity risk.

In part I we attempted to measure CEF risk using three different statistical tools like standard deviation and draw down.

In parts I and II (here and here), we discussed the various concepts of risk as it pertains to closed-end funds (CEFs). There are many different ways we can measure that risk as it pertains to the individual retail investor.

To sum up:

In part I, we discussed price risk - how prices can move significantly depending on the starting valuation of CEFs when a particular downturn begins. For example, during the coronavirus crisis sell-off, starting valuations were very rich. We had been discussing the relative tightness of discounts for many weeks (and even months) prior to the mid-February peak.

Not only did prices fall in line with the leveraged NAV declines, but they can fall much faster when they are starting from tight discounts. By the time the blood-letting is over, they can go from tight discounts to very wide discounts, resulting in a price decline that may be as much as twice that of the NAV.

We also discussed NAV risk or how much the NAV of the fund can decline depending on the types of assets it owns. The fact that CEFs price NAVs each day and that shares are priced every second gives an illusion of excessive volatility. We compared that to owners of rental properties who falsely believe that they have little to no daily price volatility.

We also compared CEF investing to other types of investing, namely passive equity and bond investing. It's my contention that the average CEF investor doesn't realize that when they sell their bond mutual fund and buy a bond CEF, how much additional risk they are assuming. We attempted to illustrate that risk addition by comparing both standard deviation measures and max draw down measures.

By doing so, we gave a numerical value to the risk being taken by the CEF investor.

The investor should realize that by going from a stock fund, ETF, or individual stock, they are likely shaving their risk profile considerably. However, going from a bond mutual fund, ETF or basket of individual bonds, to a fixed income CEF, they are increasing their risk profile considerably.

In part II, we introduced some other metrics of risk that should be front and center on the individual investors' minds when investing in a CEF. The first was the liquidity of a particular fund. Most funds have very low daily share volume. For those who understand what they are doing, this is not a problem. An experienced CEF investor will, at any given time, have at least a half a dozen limit orders outstanding. They never use a market order even in the most liquid funds.

We continued with our comparison between price risk and NAV risk. Most investors only see and consider price risk but in reality, the NAV risk is likely far more important.

In addition, we took a deeper dive into max draw downs which many investors use as a risk benchmark. There are reasons that's a good idea and a bad one. The good is that loss of capital is a measure many use for assessing risk. The bad is that it can create false or misleading results. We showed how a bond fund can see a much larger decrease in NAV compared to even equity indices because of liquidity concerns. And that it does not incorporate the find or terminal value of the underlying bonds.

Lastly, we looked at sponsor-related risks such as corporate actions. These can be things like rights offerings or the change in the fund structure (term fund being changed to perpetual) that are often negative risks for the shareholders.

Part III

In this last part, we want to take a look at leverage. Leverage gets a bad rap as many investors seem to love it on the way up and then bemoan it on the way down. It's a double-edged sword for sure.

But we've noted many times that leverage is more your friend that not, especially when used in modest amounts. We have advised very often - long-time members can attest to it - that leverage on leverage is never a good thing. That's one reason I've never liked the MLP space. Leverage on leverage.

Your neighborhood bank is leveraged. Most small community banks are leveraged 5x-6x+ or more. For the banking industry, that's a modest amount. Remember in 2008, Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns were levered 40-to-1. That's an imprudent amount of leverage.

CEFs, in comparison, which I like to think of as mini-banks, are very modestly leveraged at roughly 0.3x - 0.4x.

That leverage is a boon. This is especially the case in the municipal bond sector. The slope of the municipal yield curve is very steep relative to the treasury curve on most occasions. There's a reason for that. The financial news media focuses much more on the Treasury yield curve and the potential for inversion but not much attention is given to the muni yield curve.

The muni yield curve is a bit of an anomaly. Most municipal debt is issued with 20- or 30-year maturities, callable after 10 years. The yields are lower (because they are tax free). The result is when an investor buys munis, they are buying a lot of duration, typically. That is, there can be significant amounts of interest rate sensitivity.

In order to mitigate that, investors tend to pile into shorter maturity munis. They buy muni bonds on the secondary market that are less than 10 years to maturity. That reduces the amount of interest rate sensitivity that's left.

The end result is that you have a high amount of demand for munis on the short end of the curve (when munis are nearing maturity) without a lot of demand on the long end. Conversely, since most muni debt is long maturity, at the same time you have a ton of supply on the long end with very little supply on the short end. That produces a mismatch where the demand on the short end (and low supply) presses down yields (and up price) while the large amount of supply and low demand on the long end presses up yields and (down the price).

Voila, you have a steeper yield curve.

A muni CEF takes advantage of that by purchasing long-dated munis and borrowing short to produce that leverage. This is how a muni CEF can produce tax-free yields that are currently over 5% (with the help of discounts to NAV) whereas open-end mutual funds are carrying yields less than half of that. It's the leverage!

Nuveen has a couple of good charts that detail this dynamic. In the first chart, we see how the CEF takes advantage of the spread between short and long-term rates.

(Source: Nuveen)

But many investors get scared of leverage. To many, especially the risk averse, it's a four-letter word. A lot of that has to do with the hangover from 2008.

But leverage over longer periods of time is more often than not a benefit rather than a hindrance. The chart below shows that even in the lowest quartile of returns, over a rolling five-year period leverage is almost always a benefit.

(Source: Nuveen)

This is not to say leverage does not have its draw backs. Aside from amplifying the NAV movements, it also can produce forced selling. That's a fund breaching their leverage covenants and requiring a selling of assets to reduce their effective leverage percentage to get back into compliance. In doing so, it's permanently impairing their assets as that capital is no longer invested and will not benefit when the recovery takes hold.

We also have to watch leverage costs or the interest expense paid by the fund to the lender. If leverage costs are rising, all else being equal, the earnings power of the fund is being reduced. That will likely lead to distribution cuts down the road.

More advanced CEF investors will be able to recognize the different types of leverage and the advantages and disadvantages of each. For example, there is "'40 Act Leverage" and "non-40-act leverage."

The former are things like preferred shares or bank lines the provide the financing for the leverage. In the non-40 Act Leverage category, there are tools such as Tender Option Bonds ("TOBs"), reverse repurchase agreements ("repos") and securities lending obligations. These are mostly considered unrelated to the capital structure and are included in "portfolio leverage."

Concluding Thoughts

About 73% of all CEFs are leveraged. There's a reason for that. Modest amounts of leverage are a good thing for investors over the long term. This is especially the case in this lower interest rate environment.

What we are attempting to do is to inform members of the risks of investing in CEFs. Most newer CEF investors tend to think they are buying bonds just like in a mutual fund or ETF. They are but with much more risk. Going from a 3% yield to a 7%-plus doesn't come free. But we look at yield on a per unit of risk basis. In that frame, it's a far better proposition.

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight tools and investments to consider to dampen portfolio volatility. Again, we implore members to focus on portfolio-level volatility, not single security volatility.

CEFs are riskier investments compared to most other bond portfolios. That's clear and should be stated again and again. But the reward for the risk assumed is, for most investors, worth it. These tools can be great additions to your income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.