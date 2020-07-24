The newly formed Board of Directors and Management Team are well experienced and incentivized to narrow the intrinsic value gap and even grow the value of the business.

(All figures presented in this article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Based on it's intrinsic value of $8.85 per share, at a current share price of $3.20, Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) provides significant upside for shareholders. Aimia is comprised of a portfolio of underappreciated assets which includes two airline loyalty programs, an outdoor advertising business, a loyalty solutions business, significant excess cash and NOLs.

Brief Note on Company History

The Aimia story has been filled with twists and turns over the last three years. Back in 2017, the company was primarily viewed as being the owner of Aeroplan, which is Air Canada's (OTCQX:ACDVF) loyalty program. Aeroplan had been spun-out of Air Canada when Air Canada went through Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2001. In March 2017, Air Canada announced they would not renew their loyalty agreement with Aeroplan/Aimia and would go their own way and build their own loyalty program. As a result, Aimia's shares declined by ~80% and the board of directors and management team began a fire sale of the company's remaining assets.

Seeing an attractive opportunity, Mittleman Brothers, a NY based hedge fund, decided to purchase a significant amount of the company's shares. By pursuing an activist campaign, they were able to put a stop to the value destruction being undertaken by the existing board and management. Phil Mittleman, CEO of Mittleman Brothers, was appointed to the board and from the get-go was set on creating value for shareholders. In August 2018, Aimia was able to sell Aeroplan to Air Canada for ~$500M and subsequently repaid all its debt. From that point to prior to COVID-19, the company's valuation had been range-bound between $3 - $4 per share, as the market was attributing some value to the company's remaining assets, but never giving full credit as the monetization of these assets and the company's direction was unclear.

Fast forward to today, and the company finds itself in a significantly different situation. The board of directors and management team have been revamped led at the helm by Phil Mittleman who is now CEO. The board of directors is composed of experienced investment professionals who most important of all after purchasing ~1M shares in the open market over the last few months now have significant skin in the game. As I will explain further down below, the company has undertaken a series of steps to maximize the value of the assets and the company's direction is now clearly defined. The company has been reorganized as a holding company aiming to grow the value of its existing assets and purchase new assets while utilizing the ~$850M of net operating losses sitting on its balance sheet.

SOTP Valuation

Prior to walking through each of the pieces of the business, see below a breakdown of the SOTP valuation for the business. I will provide additional detail on each component and how I arrived at the valuations.

Source: Created by author using combination of publicly available information and internal estimates

Based on the current share price of $3.21, the business has significant upside (2.8x/175%).

Aimia Assets

The information below will provide a breakdown of the assets from which I arrive at $8.85 per share valuation.

Cash & Cash Equivalents

The company currently has $197M of cash & cash equivalents (pro forma for recent asset sales). This cash balance represents $2.04 in value per share.

Aimia intends to use this cash to purchase private and public stakes in cash generative businesses. This cash will also be used to buyback shares. The company recently announced an automatic share purchase plan to repurchase 7M shares, which represents ~7% of the outstanding shares (96.3M).

Net Operating Losses

As a result of prior asset sales undertaken by Aimia, the company currently has significant net operating losses, which can be used to shield capital gains/dividends from Aimia's existing assets and any gains/dividends to take place on future assets purchased. As of December 31, 2019, the company has $857M in NOLs, which can be broken down as follows:

Canadian NOLs: $75M in operating tax losses and $407M in capital tax losses

US NOLs: $190M in operating tax losses

UK NOLs: $106M in operating tax losses

Source: Aimia Q4 2019 financial statements

We ascribe no value to the NOLs in our SOTP, but if Aimia can utilize the NOLs this will represent incremental value to shareholders. The NOLs only begin to expire in 2030 and have carry forwards into 2040, so Aimia has lots of time to utilize the NOLs effectively.

The NOLs also allow Aimia to be in a position to purchase assets in an advantaged position relative to other strategic/financial acquirers. It's ability to shield cash taxes means the value of an asset can often be worth more to Aimia than someone else.

Club Premier Loyalty Program

Aimia owns 48.9% of Club Premier, which is the loyalty program of the Mexican airline Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ). In 2019, Club Premier generated $363M of gross billings, $113M of EBITDA and approximately $80M in levered free cash flow. The loyalty program has ~7M members enrolled and has grown its gross billings at a 15% CAGR over the last 9 years and in Q1 2020 grew its gross billings by 3%. See below for the historical Club Premier EBITDA from 2015 - 2019:

Source: Created by author using Aimia investor presentations

Unlike the airlines themselves, airline loyalty programs are high-quality businesses. Club Premier earns revenue every time a loyalty point is issued to a customer. These points are issued typically in three different ways: (a) when a customer travels with Aeromexico and earns points, (b) when a customer uses the airline credit cards (VISA/Amex) for purchases and (c) when a customer makes a purchase with one of Club Premier's Partners (e.g., grocery chains, retailers, etc.). Club Premier will typically earn between $0.01 - $0.02 per point issued as gross billings. In terms of a split between these three categories, that precise information for Club Premier is not available, but using other loyalty programs such as Aeroplan (Air Canada) and LifeMiles (Avianca) as a proxy, only ~30% of the gross billings come from actual airline tickets purchased and the remaining ~70% is a combination of credit card purchases and partner purchases. Club Premier's primary costs are the costs of the airline tickets redeemed using the points. When a customer uses their points, Club Premier pays Aeromexico for the cost of the ticket, at a discounted value to what it would cost the regular customer. Net of all redemption costs and headcount expenses, Club Premier earns an EBITDA margin of ~30%. From a cash flow perspective, the business has little capital expenditures and benefits from a negative working capital balance due to the typical lag between when a customer earns points and redeems points.

The natural thought is to think that given air travel has been significantly diminished around the globe, similar to airlines, the financial performance of airline loyalty programs would be significantly impacted. However, this has not been the case to date. For example, United's (UAL) loyalty program MileagePlus has actually seen an 80% YoY growth in free cash flow for the months of April and May 2020. Even though revenue has declined by ~50% as customers are not earning points from purchasing airline tickets, the redemption costs have declined by ~100%. Customers are continuing to use their credit cards for day-to-day purchases unrelated to travel and are also not using their points to travel, which actually leads to improved cash flow generation. Club Premier is likely to benefit from a similar dynamic. Once customers begin to travel again, the business will see a more normalized level of earning and redemption activity, but these will likely move in tandem. The resilience of the business in my view demonstrates that loyalty programs are the crown jewel asset of airlines and no airline wants to be in a position where it does not fully own its loyalty program, which brings us to the topic of valuation and monetization.

Prior to COVID-19, Aeromexico's agreement with Club Premier was set to expire in 2030. In 2019, Aeromexico attempted to make a low ball offer to buy Aimia's stake for $180M and the offer was quickly rejected. In response, Aeromexico declared that it would seek to "go it alone" once its agreement expired and would develop its own loyalty program. This is in my view one of the primary reasons the market has never given 100% credit to the value of Club Premier since there remained the possibility that the business would only be worth its run-off value until 2030 and Aeromexico would never seek to buy Aimia's stake, or similar to Aeroplan, faced with the threat of the Aeromexico walking away, Aimia would have to sell its stake at a discounted valuation.

However, as a result of COVID-19, Aeromexico has been in a difficult financial position and in ample need of liquidity. On June 29, 2020, Aeromexico and Aimia formalized an agreement that extended the loyalty agreement with Club Premier until 2050 in exchange for a $100M cash infusion coming off of Club Premier's balance sheet. The $100M cash infusion would come in the form of (a) a $50M loan from Club Premier to Aeromexico at 6% interest secured by Aeromexico's stake in Club Premier and (b) $50M in Aeromexico ticket pre-purchases, which is effectively Club Premier front-loading the redemption of tickets its customers will make in the future. In my view, the 2nd component should not be considered a loan, since, in the normal course of business, Club Premier will go through $50M of Aeromexico tickets fairly quickly (by my estimates 2 quarters).

Aeromexico also agreed to a 7-year call option, whereby, it has the option but not the obligation to buy Aimia's 48.9% stake at a 7.5x EBITDA multiple with a minimum purchase price of $540M ($400M USD) plus Aimia's pro-rata share of cash, net of any third party financial debt.

Several commentators on other messaging boards have criticized this deal thinking it is one-sided in Aeromexico's favor. I highly disagree with this assessment. In exchange for a $50M loan (that, by the way, will be paid back one way or the other), Aeromexico has lost its negotiating leverage with Aimia. Thinking ahead to a Post-COVID world, Aeromexico has lost the ability to claim it will "go it alone". Aeromexico will either seek to purchase Aimia's stake as quickly as it can or will it have to wait another 20 years to make that threat again.

Aimia has also been working on conducting a leveraged recap of Club Premier at a 3x - 4x leverage multiple, which could unlock anywhere between $100 - $200M of cash each for Aimia and Aeromexico. This is most likely a 2021 event based on commentary from the management team. Some have also mentioned that by giving the loan to Aeromexico, Aimia has removed the incentive for Aeromexico to pursue the leveraged recap. I don't see the merit in the argument since Aeromexico will also benefit from having additional cash on its balance sheet. The current loan would be netted off the recap proceeds, but that would still represent an incremental $50-$150M of net cash proceeds for Aeromexico.

On July 1, 2020, Aeromexico announced it was undergoing a voluntary Chapter 11 process. This in my view is actually a good thing. The faster Aeromexico is able to emerge out of bankruptcy with a cleaned-up balance sheet and ample liquidity, the sooner it will be in a position to buy Aimia's stake. Most important of all the loyalty program is not part of the bankruptcy process. It is a "bankrupt remote" asset that Aeromexico's creditors and eventual new owners will seek to preserve the value of. Since Aeromexico owns 50% of the loyalty program, they have no incentive to impair the asset. In terms of concerns about Aeromexico undergoing an eventual Chapter 7 process (liquidation), I view this scenario to be highly unlikely since Aeromexico is the primary airline catering to business travelers in Mexico. There is no business case for a liquidation since even if the market shrinks and other competitors are down-sized/liquidated, Aeromexico is still in a position to be a viable player in the Mexican airline industry.

To summarize, in my view, there is a high likelihood that Aeromexico will make an offer to purchase Aimia's stake, the only real question is when.

Based on precedent transactions, loyalty programs have typically traded in the 7x - 10x EBITDA range (see below for a table of precedent transactions in the industry). Assuming 8.5x EBITDA on the 2019 EBITDA of $113M, the asset is worth $5.83 per share to Aimia.

Source: Alexander Capital Report, dated November 15, 2019

Clear Media

Aimia owns $75M of shares in Clear Media (OTC:CRMLF), which represents an 11% stake in the business. Clear Media is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in China and the business has a track record of generating significant cash flow. Clear Media is currently in the process of being taken private and Aimia intends to roll its stake into the private company.

I have my fair share of reservations about investing in Chinese companies, but in this case, the other shareholders will include Ant Financial (Jack Ma) and JCDecaux (OTCPK:JCDXF) (the world's largest outdoor advertising company), which gives me some level of comfort. The effective "entry multiple" on the business is 5x EBITDA, which is very cheap and there is no doubt a significant growth runway for outdoor advertising in China.

I value this asset at the current market value, which represents $0.78 per share.

Kognitiv

Aimia owns 49% of Kognitiv Corporation, a business that was last valued at an equity value of $525M based on the most recent financing round. Aimia's stake in Kognitiv was as a result of contributing its own loyalty solutions assets into the company in April 2020. In connection with the transaction, Aimia also contributed $21M in cash in exchange for an equivalent amount of convertible preferred shares with a 12% yield. Kognitiv's business model is not straight forward, but it can best be understood as helping companies that have loyalty currency to offer (e.g., hotels and airlines) to incentivize engagement with retailers and banks (among other partners).

A few facts to note on Kognitiv:

In 2019, Kognitiv's platform "Loyalty Capital Networks" processed ~$1.3B in transaction volume. The combined company is expected to be EBITDA and cash flow positive in 2021. The company was founded by Peter Schwartz, the Founder and former CEO of Descartes Systems, a public company that today is worth $6B

I value Aimia's stake in Kognitiv based on the most recent valuation round, which represents $2.71 in value per share. Most important of all, even if we ascribe a value of $0 to this asset, Aimia is still worth $7.37 per share, which remains a material discount to the current share price of $3.21.

Big Loyalty

Aimia owns 20% of Big Loyalty, which is the loyalty program of Air Asia, one of Asia's largest discounted airlines. The loyalty program has 25M+ members and over 300+ partners across 10 countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Hong Kong, China, Japan, and Vietnam. There is limited financial disclosure on the loyalty program, but we do know the business has grown rapidly but has not yet reached profitability. The fact that the airline partner is a discount airline is probably part of the reason for the lack of profitability. The clientele of a discount airline is not as lucrative from a "points-earning" perspective than the clientele of an airline like Aeromexico that serves a much higher number of business travelers.

Aimia invested $24M in the business back in 2014-2015 for a 20% stake. In late 2018, minority shareholders sold their respective equity stakes at an implied valuation of $155M, which implies a value of $31M for Aimia's stake.

In terms of valuation, I ascribe the mid-point of the book value of $14M and the value of the most recent sale of $31M, which implies a value of $22M. This represents a value of $0.23 on a per-share basis.

Mittleman Brothers

In June 2020, Aimia closed its purchase of 100% of Mittleman Brothers for $5M (US) in cash and 4M Aimia shares. Mittleman Brothers is the owner of ~20% of Aimia's shares and have been actively involved with Aimia since Phil Mittleman was appointed to the Aimia board in 2018.

As of March 2020, Mittleman Brothers managed $200M in AUM. The hedge fund had a strong 20-year track record, but in recent years, the fund has significantly underperformed due to its investments in companies such as AMC and Revlon. The company has seen investor redemptions due to this poor performance, but the extent of those redemptions on a historical basis remains unclear. Aimia has not disclosed financial information relating to Mittleman Brothers, but claims that the transaction is accretive.

Preferred Shares

Aimia has approximately $145M in preferred shares outstanding based on the current market value of the prefs. These preferred shares represent $12M in annual cash outflow (~5% yield). The book value of the preferred shares is $231M, but the prefs trade at a significant discount since they have no maturity, and Aimia is under no obligation to pay the dividends on the prefs. Paying the dividends remains entirely at the company's option, although any outstanding dividends would need to be paid if the company were to elect to redeem the prefs.

The current management team has indicated they have little interest in redeeming the preferred shares. The prefs come at a very cheap cost of capital given the low yield of 5%. From a SOTP perspective, we net out the market value of the prefs. Our rationale for using the market value and not the book value is that historically the company has been able to buyback the prefs at or near its book value.

Corporate Costs

Pro forma for all the announced transactions, Aimia will have $15M in annual corporate costs, which will represent the costs for ~20 employees and the board of directors. Some of these costs will be non-cash (e.g., stock-based compensation). By ascribing a multiple of 8x to these costs, this represents a drag of $1.25 per share on the SOTP valuation.

Cash Generation/Cash Burn

On a pro forma basis, we expect Aimia will generate $21M in cash flow on an annual basis. It is important to note we are assuming no dividends from Clear Media (which has a track record of paying dividends to shareholders), no dividends from Kognitiv (likely to be the case) and we are including 100% of Aimia's share of Club Premier's free cash flow.

Management Team/Board of Directors

Aimia's management team led by Phil Mittleman has put in motion many initiatives many of which have already borne fruit and others which will help create shareholder value going forward. We estimate that insiders own 22% of the outstanding shares, which includes the ~1M of shares that have been purchased by the board of directors since March 2020.

The board of directors includes an experienced set of operators and capital allocators. For example, Michael Lehmann was appointed as President of Aimia and was most recently a Portfolio Manager at Third Avenue Management for over 18 years.

Key Risks

The key risks to the investment would include a liquidation of Aeromexico in the event the airline industry remains under pressure for several years and the execution of an acquisition with poor performance. In my view, the risk of a liquidation (Chapter 7) of Aeromexico is low probability given it is the premier airline in Mexico catering to business and international customers. It has strong market shares both domestically and overseas. The risk of a poor acquisition is mitigated by the significant expertise of the board and management team that all have skin in the game. It is likely that Aimia will be highly selective in making acquisitions.

Final Thoughts

As previously mentioned, I believe this opportunity exists for several reasons including (a) a poor historical track record, (b) limited float/institutional coverage and (c) an esoteric asset base.

In regards to the historical track record, given the historical performance of Aimia's shares, many Canadian institutional managers have been burned by Aimia in the past. Many Canadian institutional managers associate Aimia with Aeroplan even though the company today has nothing to do with Aeroplan or Air Canada. This leads to a lack of interest from institutional investors.

In regards to the limited float/institutional coverage, as a result of the significant insider ownership and the small market cap (~$300M) the float is very limited. Being listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange also likely does not help. These factors also lead to there being limited institutional coverage.

In regards to the esoteric asset base, few investors are familiar with the dynamics of airline loyalty programs. In fact, many investors probably associate airline loyalty programs with the airlines themselves, when the truth is the assets although related are very different from a business quality perspective. This leads to a lack of interest from investors.

In summary, we believe at its current share price, investors in Aimia have a significant margin of safety relative to the intrinsic value of its assets. There is limited downside at the current share price and in a scenario where some of the Aimia assets outperform the base case scenario that represents incremental upside to our intrinsic value estimate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAPFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.