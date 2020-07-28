Some Cheap 'Convergence Trade' Opportunities

But even for buy-and-renters, purchasing at a wide discount like these are offering builds in a nice yield and downside protection.

For the more tactical trader, these can be good short-term opportunities where you buy and hold for a few months waiting for the discount to close.

These are moderate to higher-risk trade ideas for your bond allocation sleeve. We consider these peripheral ideas that are as risky or riskier than the core.

(Please note: These ideas were presented to members of Yield Hunting on June 24. We will be presenting these on a weekly basis to members.)

3 Cheap Funds

These are funds that look interesting for shorter-term trades. In CEFs, we tend to buy-and-rent, not hold forever. By shorter term, we mean several months to perhaps a year. By purchasing shares at attractive discounts, we can capture the higher current yield and perhaps a capital gain on top of that.

What are convergence trade ideas? These are funds that we think are anomalously cheap and could tighten up their discounts in the near term adding a capital gain component, or "juice" to your yield.

Here are three opportunities to consider:

- Credit Suisse High Yield Bond (DHY)

This fund is a high-yield fund that operates in the middle to lower end of the spectrum for high yield on risk. I consider this equity-lite with a large chunk of CCC rated debt.

For those who think we are in a V-shaped recovery, this would be a great play. Additionally for those who want more equity exposure but are waiting for a pull back, this also is a great play. CCC-rated debt has not recovered very much from the bottom in March while equities have zoomed higher. In reality, this makes little sense in the absolute. Even CCC-rated debt ranks higher on the capital structure. Of course, much of the equity gains in the last few months have been the mega caps that are not CCC-rated companies.

DHY is 30% leveraged with decent liquidity. The distribution was cut back in December from $0.019 to $0.0165, a reduction of -13%. The reason for the inclusion on the list is the wide discount that has not recovered like other funds have since March. The current discount is near 14% which is well below the average discounts of 5% over the past year, 3% over the past three years, and -3.7% over the past five years.

We think the yield and discount make this fund attractive at this point for those investors who need greater risk exposure.

Purchase at $2.10 or below.

- Eaton Vance Short Duration Div Income (EVG)

This is a familiar fund to many of the service. The fund focuses on many areas of the bond market but continues to make sure that overall interest rate sensitivity is low.

The portfolio is a mix of foreign sovereign bonds, agency mortgage backed securities, and senior loans (to keep duration down). Credit quality is a mixed bag but one-quarter of the portfolio is AAA-rated and another 18% is investment grade of other ratings for a total of 44% in investment grade. The AAA rated securities are all agency MBS, providing a degree of quality to the portfolio.

About one third of the portfolio are foreign holdings so you do have some currency risks here.

The distribution is a managed distribution policy ("MDP") with the payment set at $0.075 per share. Yes, there is some return of capital in that but that is standard for MDPs.

We think the discount is very attractive here at -14%, nearly 4.5 points wider than the one-year average and 3.5 points wider than the five-year average. The z-scores are nicely negative.

We think you can purchase shares at or below $11.50.

- Calamos Convertible & High Income (CHY)

A convertibles fund on the list! This is a larger, very liquid fund that's a combination of convertibles (63%) and bonds (28%). It also owns a smattering of equities (1.5%) and bank loans (3.5%). So it's really a hodgepodge fund. The largest holding is a Tesla convertible bond at 3% of the portfolio.

Convertibles are more correlated to the stock market given they are a hybrid security. The distribution has been steady on the fund for over two years and has only changes three times in 17 years.

The current discount is almost -8% which is very wide compared to historical standards. In fact, the three-year average discount is almost zero. The one-year z-score is -1.50.

This is a very attractive opportunity. We think you can buy shares at a price of $11.40 or below.

Concluding Thoughts

These are three "Convergence Trade" opportunities that investors with large cash balances looking for a home should consider. They are not low-risk ideas by any means. But those who have some room in their risk budgets or who are selling some equities and looking for alternative ideas could consider them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.