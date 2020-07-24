IMAX is under good management with the CEO that built the business into its current form over two decades.

IMAX (IMAX) offers compelling risk/reward at its current price of ~$13 per share with potentially 30%+ IRR through 2022 (to ~$30+) based on its low valuation today, strong balance sheet, high-quality business model and proven management team. COVID-19 (COVID) has wreaked havoc on the movie industry in 2020. Movie studios stopped production and delayed releases due to COVID. Many movie theaters remain closed around the world. In places where movie theaters have re-opened, theater capacity is often limited to 50% or less. However, the wreckage created the opportunity to buy a gem in IMAX at a bargain price.

IMAX's Business Model

IMAX's business model is primarily to partner with movie studios and exhibitors to deliver premium, immersive movie experiences.

With respect to movie studios, IMAX digitally re-masters (DMR) blockbuster films in exchange for a % cut of box office receipts (~18% blended take-rate when dividing revenue from DMR by global box office sales). More recently, some movie studios have shot movies using IMAX cameras so that the director's creative vision can be more fully portrayed on an IMAX screen (see "Infinity Wars," for example). This serves to further differentiate IMAX's premium movie experience. Sample movie studio partners include Walt Disney, Sony Pictures, Universal, Paramount, Wanda Studios and Apple. IMAX reports this business as the "Network Business" in its 10K. The Network Business generated $197M revenue and $127M gross profit (64% gross margin) in 2019.

With respect to exhibitors, IMAX installs and maintains theater systems for these partners. The theater systems include large format screens, projectors and sounds systems. In exchange for providing the theater system, the exhibitors pay IMAX via sale, lease and/or revenue sharing arrangements. Sample exhibitor customers include AMC (AMC) and Wanda Group (which together made up 34% of IMAX's theater network and 26% backlog as of December 31, 2019), Cineworld, CGV and Gaumont Pathe. IMAX reports this business as the "Theater Business" in its 10K. The Theater Business generated $181M revenue and $87M gross profit (48% gross margin) in 2019.

Figure 1 below depicts IMAX's business model.

Figure 1: Depiction of IMAX's Business Model

IMAX's business model creates win-win-win for IMAX, movie studios and exhibitors. IMAX's premium movie experience enables c. 40% higher ticket prices (~$14 for standard movie versus ~$20 for IMAX movie at AMC for example). Also, offering blockbuster movies in IMAX format potentially drives incremental box office admissions by drawing in more moviegoers. IMAX tries to price and structure its arrangements with movie studios and exhibitors such that all parties are better off.

IMAX's business model is also asset-light, enabling it to generate cash with less invested capital. Movie studios and exhibitors often require significant upfront investment. Movie studios first incur the costs of producing the movie, then earn revenue once the movie is released. Similarly, exhibitors first invest in building and staffing the movie theater, then earn revenue once moviegoers start coming in. IMAX incurs significantly less upfront costs in digitally remastering a movie compared to a studio's production costs, and less upfront costs in installing the screens for an exhibitor than that exhibitor's investment in opening a new theater. As a result, IMAX's average return on invest capital (ROIC) has been ~15% on average from 2017-2019. (I calculate ROIC as (EBITDA - Maintenance CapEx) * (1 - 21% Tax Rate) / (Total Assets - Cash & Marketable Securities). I view EBITDA - Maintenance CapEx * (1 - Tax Rate) as a better approximation for cash NOPAT than using EBIT * (1 - Tax Rate). I also use Total Assets - Cash & Marketable Securities as an approximation of invested capital required to run the business since IMAX consistently holds significant excess cash.)

Another benefit of IMAX's business model is how growth in the theater network increases operating leverage for the DMR business. IMAX incurs a relatively fixed costs for each DMR movie. However, every theater IMAX adds to its network should drive incremental box office revenue for each DMR movie. Therefore, revenue and profit per DMR movie should increase as IMAX adds more theaters to its network.

IMAX has some revenue in new business ($3M in 2019) initiatives that include the IMAX Enhanced offering for in-home entertainment and IMAX VR. IMAX also generates some revenue from film distribution and post-production ($12M in 2019). Revenue from these sources is not currently significant drivers of profit for IMAX.

Proven Success and Growth, But Some Challenges

IMAX's business model has proven its success and growth over the past decade. From 2010 to 2019, the number of IMAX theaters increased from 518 to 1,624 (14% CAGR).

Figure 2: IMAX # of Theaters by Year

The increase in the number of theaters has corresponded with lagging growth in revenue and EBITDA. IMAX revenue has grown from $246M in 2010 to $396M in 2019 (+5% CAGR), while adjusted EBITDA has grown from $101M in 2010 to $149M in 2019 (+4% CAGR).

Figure 3: IMAX Revenue and Adj. EBITDA by Year

Some may notice the discrepancy between the theater network growth compared to the revenue and adj. EBITDA growth since 2010. The difference is attributable to a reduction in box office per IMAX screen in China. Figures 4, 5 and 6 below provide a financial picture of the growth and challenges that IMAX China underwent.

From 2015 to 2019, IMAX grew the number of theaters in Greater China from 407 to 717, a 15% CAGR.

Figure 4: # of IMAX Theaters in Greater China

However, from 2015 to 2019, IMAX only grew Greater China box office at a +4% CAGR with declines in 2016 and 2017.

Figure 5: IMAX Total Box Office in Greater China

The reason that box office growth in Great China has lagged growth in theaters is due to a decline in the box office per screen. Greater China's box office per screen declined from $1.3M in 2015 to $0.6M in 2019, a CAGR of -19%.

Figure 6: IMAX Box Office per Screen in Greater China

I spoke with investor relations to better understand the situation in China. Management outlined a few reasons for the decline in box office per screen:

Increased competition due to more theaters opening in China. While IMAX could have been the only theater in a particular location a few years ago, now there can be several new movie theaters in the vicinity of that IMAX. Chinese tastes in film have shifted over the past few years from international blockbusters (IMAX's core focus) to more Chinese language films. Unlike in the US, movie releases often compete on the same opening weekend in China. And IMAX can only show one movie in its theaters for a 2-week release period. Many of the new IMAX locations in China are in secondary and tertiary cities rather than prime locations in China's major cities that have not performed as well.

IMAX has taken actions to address the decline in box office per screen in Greater China, such as increasing the number of Chinese local language titles shown. Local Language as % of Box Office in Greater China increased from 24% in 2017 to 31% to 2019. IMAX continues to sign deals for additional screens in China. And I believe that as income and consumer spending continue to rise over the next decade, IMAX will benefit from being the established brand for premium movie experience in China.

IMAX management also believes that there is still significant runway for growth. As of December 31, 2019, IMAX's theater network + backlog penetration was 59% of the worldwide total addressable market of 3,318 theaters (Figure 7). The largest growth opportunity is in international locations outside of China where the network + backlog penetration was just 42% of the addressable market of 1,267 theaters.

Figure 7: IMAX FY19 Investor Presentation Slide on Addressable Market

IMAX's Strong Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2020, IMAX has gross cash of $352M, gross debt of $298M and net cash of $54M. IMAX management has estimated a $10M monthly cash burn in the short-term as theater attendance remains depressed due to COVID-19. So IMAX certainly has the liquidity to weather the COVID-19 storm into 2022.

The debt is in the form of a revolver facility. On June 10, IMAX and its bank agreed to amend their credit agreement to loosen the senior secured net leverage ratio financial covenant, the most onerous financial covenant for IMAX given the current demand environment under COVID-19. The financial covenant requires IMAX's Debt - Cash over $75M/LTM Adjusted EBITDA not to exceed 3.25x. Given IMAX's depressed EBITDA forecasted for 2020, IMAX may have been at risk for breaking the covenant at year-end. However, the amendment to IMAX's credit agreement provided relief by:

Suspending the senior secured net leverage ratio financial covenant through 1Q 2021. Re-establishing the covenant thereafter, provided that for subsequent quarters that such financial covenant is tested, IMAX can use its quarterly EBITDA from 3Q and 4Q of 2019 in lieu of the EBITDA for the corresponding quarters of 2020.

These amendments effectively grant IMAX relief on its most onerous financial covenant at least through 2Q 2021 even if theater attendance remains severely depressed at that time, which is an extreme scenario in my view.

IMAX Trading Cheaply

My method for valuing stocks is to leverage consensus analyst forecasts for income statement and balance sheet items where available. Analysts spend significant time trying to estimate the future financials of a company, and I don't think developing a variant view would be a good use of my time. I also view buying a stock as buying the future cash flows of a company, so basing a valuation on estimated future financial performance is preferable. For IMAX, consensus estimates indicate that IMAX should return to near-2019 revenue and profitability in 2022. For 2022, IMAX should have ~$390M revenue and ~$140M EBITA (EBITDA - Maintenance CapEx), ~$260M net cash and ~60M diluted shares outstanding. I like to use EBITA as the primary basis for my valuation since I think it best represents the ongoing cash operating profit of the company.

Now that I can see what IMAX should earn in 2022, I then look at historical and/or peer comparisons to get a sense of the range of valuation multiples. I also think about the quality of the business, growth prospects, risks and what I'm willing to pay for the company. Combining everything together, I try to arrive at a reasonable valuation multiple.

Given historical valuations and the high quality, asset-light and growth runway characteristics of IMAX's business, I think a fair-to-conservative EBITA valuation multiple for IMAX is 12x. Based on historical data, IMAX traded between 10-20x TTM EBITA from 2016-2019 (even though I'm valuing IMAX based on forward EBITA, I use trailing EBITA to understand historical valuation multiples). I'm ignoring the market's valuation of IMAX in 2020 because uncertainty due to COVID has been the primary driver of the stock price this year. In 2016, the market valued IMAX at ~20x EV/2015 EBITA (a rich valuation due to investors' growth expectations) with the stock price in the ~$30s. In 2019, the stock price had come down to the ~$20s with a ~13x EV/2018 EBITA valuation. Despite the lower valuation in 2019 compared to 2016, IMAX was a better business fundamentally with more theater locations, revenue and profit. For peer comparison, there's not really a set of peers that generates the majority of its cash flows through a similar business model to IMAX. So overall a 12x EV/EBITA valuation multiple seems like conservative fair value for IMAX.

If I value IMAX at 12x EBITA, the value of IMAX's business should be worth $140M EBITA * 12x EBITA Multiple = $1.7B in 2022. In addition, IMAX is forecasted to have ~$260M net cash, most of it excess cash. If I assume $200M excess cash in 2022, then the value of IMAX's equity is $1.7B value of business + $0.2B excess cash = $1.9B. $1.9B / 60M shares outstanding = ~$32 equity value per share. With the stock price today at ~$13, IMAX has a good chance of achieving a 30%+ IRR from now through 2022. IMAX has a market cap of ~$800M and EV of ~$750M today and is trading at ~5x 2022E EBITA and ~2x 2022E revenue. Given IMAX's cheap valuation today, I view significant upside over the next few years.

IMAX Under Good Management

IMAX essentially has been under the same management for over two decades. Current CEO Richard Gelfond began serving as co-CEO in 1996 and CEO in 2009. He and a business partner acquired IMAX through a leveraged buyout in 1994. At the time, IMAX was primarily an exhibitor of nature documentaries inside museums. Gelfond and his business partner saw the potential in IMAX's technology. After acquiring IMAX, they embarked to transform IMAX into the blockbuster-focused theater technology company that it is today, overcoming significant challenges along the way.

Gelfond's compensation is reasonable and well-aligned with shareholders' interests. In 2019, Gelfond earned a base salary of $1.2M, $1.1M in bonuses and $3.3M in option awards. The bonus formula was based on adj. EPS, adj. EBITDA, FCF, signing and global box office performance. In 2020, the board adopted new long-term incentives for Gelfond based on EBITDA growth and total shareholder returns (TSR) rank relative to the Russell 2000 over 3 years. Gelfond currently owns ~350k shares with a guideline to own at least 500% of salary in 2021.

In addition, IMAX's leadership has been shareholder friendly. In 2017, the Board of Directors announced a share repurchase program that authorized the repurchase of up to $200M in shares by June 30, 2020. Through March 31, 2020, management repurchased $110M+ worth of IMAX stock under the program. Table 1 below summarizes the number of shares and average price per share repurchased. The most recent repurchases were made in February and March amid the stock market drop caused by COVID, a bold move that signaled management's confidence in IMAX's future.

12-Months Ended 12/31/2018 12-Months Ended 12/31/2019 3-Months Ended 3/31/2020 # of Shares Repurchased 3,436,783 134,384 2,484,123 Average Price per Share $20.78 $19.76 $14.72

Table 1: IMAX Stock Repurchases

As the COVID situation worsened from February to April, IMAX's management took actions to control costs and get the monthly cash burn rate to $10M. Figure 8 summarizes the actions taken.

Figure 8: IMAX Cost Control Actions from Q1 FY20 Earnings Presentation

Despite the turmoil, IMAX avoided layoffs, instead moving the majority of the organization to a four-day work week while cutting other costs. I think IMAX could have cut costs more drastically but opted to stick with its employees during the crisis. While not necessarily in the best short-term interest of shareholders, I believe that IMAX will benefit in the long run from treating its employees well.

In summary, Gelfond is personally and financially invested in the long-term success of IMAX. He and his leadership team have a track record of good decision-making/judgment that should benefit shareholders over time.

Short- and Long-Term Risks with IMAX

I believe there are four key risks looming for IMAX: COVID, Dolby Cinema, studios releasing directly to streaming, and exhibitor concentration/competition. But each has mitigating factors. And given the mitigating factors, I believe the price, business quality and growth prospects of IMAX are well worth the risks.

COVID: Questions continue to swirl on how long COVID will last when people will return to movie theaters again, and if/how consumer behavior will change post-COVID. While I do not have any special crystal ball, I know that IMAX can last through 1H 2021 without tripping covenants, and cash on hand to last into 2022. That's probably enough to outlast COVID. With regard to whether moviegoers will return, I take comfort in the fact that movie theaters have withstood the test of time over the last 100 years. Through sickness, war and economic turmoil, moviegoers always returned. IMAX management recently highlighted that some theaters in Europe are sold out at reduced capacity, suggesting that moviegoers are eager to return.

Dolby Cinema: The primary competitive threat to IMAX is Dolby Cinema. Dolby Laboratories (DLB) installed the first Dolby Cinema in 2014. DLB generated $1.2B total revenue in FY19 with ~90% of revenue derived from licensing its technologies that improve image and sound quality (namely Dolby Vision and Atmos) across a multitude of devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, smartphones, laptops, home entertainment systems and other devices. DLB is a highly profitable, asset-light business with ~$725M net cash on its balance sheet.

DLB leverages the Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies to develop Dolby Cinema theater systems. Like IMAX, Dolby Cinema sells or leases theater systems to exhibitors and digitally re-masters movies for its screens. Dolby Cinema offers a premium movie experience with higher image quality, better sound, bigger screens and larger reclining seats compared to the standard movie experience. Dolby Cinema is still a small portion of DLB's overall revenue, but DLB management continues to emphasize the importance of Dolby Cinema in driving future growth. DLB has the resources and know-how to continue competing formidably against IMAX.

From 2016 to 2019, the number of Dolby Cinemas has exploded from 40 to 230 (+79% CAGR). Some cinema critics believe Dolby Cinema offers higher image quality, better sound quality and more comfortable seats compared to IMAX. IMAX investor relations pushed back on Dolby having better image and sound quality in its conversation with me but conceded that the reclining seats in Dolby Cinemas are more comfortable than the upright seats in many IMAX theaters. IMAX's exhibitor partners are responsible for installing seats in their theaters, and ultimately decide whether to install reclining seats. It's a trade-off for exhibitors between the higher cost and lower capacity with reclining seats versus reduced comfort with upright seats. IMAX does have stipulations on seat quality in its agreements with exhibitors. I've seen some online reviews indicating more IMAX exhibitor partners installing reclining seats in the last few years. IMAX also holds advantages over Dolby Cinema with its larger screen size and much larger theater network (7x larger as of 2019) already located in prime locations. IMAX typically signs agreements with theaters that last 10+ years and renews at high rates.

IMAX and Dolby Cinema both share AMC as its largest exhibitor partner. So the recent rapid growth of Dolby Cinema implies that Dolby Cinema is taking share of AMC's screens, which is somewhat concerning.

While the number of Dolby Cinemas has grown rapidly off a small base since 2016, IMAX has still demonstrated good growth in its theater network off a much larger base during the same period (from 1,215 theaters in 2016 to 1,624 locations in 2019, a 10% CAGR). As discretionary spending continues to grow in the developing world (China, India, Brazil, etc.), IMAX and Dolby Cinema can both benefit potentially.

Table 2 below provides a summary comparison of IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

Table 2: Comparison of IMAX versus Dolby Cinema

**My assessment that Dolby Cinema likely delivers better image and sound quality is based on online reviews from various sites. IMAX investor relations stated they believe that IMAX's image and sound quality is just as good or better compared to Dolby Cinema.

While Dolby Cinema poses a real long-term threat to IMAX, I believe IMAX will continue to compete effectively under its current leadership. Gelfond pioneered IMAX's business model to its current day success. And part of the price of that success is attractiveness to competitors. Given everything Gelfond overcame to build IMAX, I'm confident that he and his leadership team will adeptly navigate the threat of Dolby Cinema.

Studios Releasing Directly to Streaming: Typically new blockbuster movies are first released to movie theaters exclusively for a window of time before becoming available for home viewing via premium video on demand (PVOD), DVD, subscription streaming service, airing on network/cable television and/or other means. This theatrical release model serves to maximize revenue for studios by enabling price discrimination wherein those consumers most eager to see a particular movie pay premium prices to see the movie in theaters. And those less eager or willing to pay wait until the movie's release for home viewing. The model has worked well for a long-time.

In April 2020, Universal Studios released "Trolls World Tour" (Trolls) directly to PVOD viewing as the vast majority of movie theaters were closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trolls release did exceptionally well while bypassing movie theaters, racking up nearly $100M in rental fees in the first three weeks. The success led to significant debate on whether studios will release more movies directly to streaming in the future, bypassing the theatrical release window. NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shells said that it expects to release movies on both PVOD and in theaters after theaters reopen, causing AMC theaters to respond that it will no longer play Universal Studios' films.

I view Trolls as more of an exceptional case rather than foreshadowing disruption of the theatrical release model. Trolls was scheduled to be released in April 2020, and Universal had already spent $50M on marketing purportedly according to IMAX's CEO. So pushing back the theatrical release date of Trolls would cause Universal to throw away the $50M and start over. Other blockbuster movies scheduled for release in 2020 such as "Tenet," "Wonder Woman 1984" and "No Time to Die" are still planning for (delayed) theatrical releases. Also, while Trolls did well, the other Universal titles ("The Invisible Man," "The Hunt" and "Emma") that accompanied Trolls direct-to-PVOD did not have the same success, earning just $60M combined compared to $77M earned by Trolls in the first several weeks.

Theater Concentration and Competition: Through mergers over the last decade, exhibitors have become more concentrated. As of December 31, 2019, Wanda and AMC represented 34% of IMAX's network and 26% of IMAX's backlog. Hence exhibitors may have increased bargaining power with IMAX going forward. Additionally, many exhibitors are under severe financial stress, which would lead to theater closures and/or bad accounts receivable for IMAX. For example, AMC is barely staving off bankruptcy. However, even against a backdrop of turmoil for many exhibitors, IMAX continues to sign new deals. IMAX is working with many of its exhibitor partners to help them re-open. For example, IMAX management disclosed at the Credit Suisse Communications Conference that it's not currently charging exhibitors for maintenance of IMAX theater systems, instead extending the length of its contracts. For exhibitor partners where IMAX has revenue sharing arrangements, IMAX is waiving its revenue share for four months, and instead extending the length of its contacts. IMAX is demonstrating itself as a helpful and trusted partner to exhibitors, which should benefit IMAX well in the long run.

While exhibitors are critical partners to IMAX's business model, some of them also compete with IMAX by offering their own premium movie experiences. For example, AMC launched ETXTM (Enhanced Theatre Experience) in 2010 that directly competed with IMAX. More recently AMC has been promoting PRIME at AMC. Other exhibitor partners could also offer competing premium movie experiences. However, as AMC has demonstrated, successfully competing against IMAX is challenging. In 2015, an AMC representative predicted that the number of PRIME locations would grow from nine to 50 in 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, AMC operated just 24 PRIME locations. Movie theaters are by nature capital-intensive businesses with significant upfront investment. Given AMC's history of carrying significant debt on its balance sheet, AMC likely lacks the financial flexibility to invest in growing its premium movie experience offering. AMC is also at a significant disadvantage in keeping up with IMAX's technological investments/improvements given IMAX's scale across a global network of exhibitor partners. As exhibitors emerge from the financial bloodbath caused by COVID, many will be balance sheet constrained. As a result, they'll probably need IMAX even more as a partner and have less desire to compete against IMAX.

Conclusion

IMAX is a great business that's asset-light and positioned to deliver growing, long-term cash flows. IMAX has a strong balance sheet to preserve equity even if movie theaters remain closed or at reduced capacity through 1H 2021. IMAX is currently trading cheaply at 5x 2022E EBITA, providing 2.5x upside and potentially 30%+ IRR through 2022. IMAX is under good management with CEO Richard Gelfond continuing to lead the business he built over two decades. Key risks include COVID, competition from Dolby, and ongoing dynamics with studio and theater customers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.