Tech Selloff, Tesla Earnings, Sino-U.S. Tensions: What Moved Markets This Week (Video)

A huge rally in silver prices this week led to a short discussion around currencies and the (unlikely?) prospects the U.S. dollar loses its reserve currency status and/or the world returns to a gold standard.

The roundtable of Seeking Alpha editors provide their takes on these issues and discuss favorite articles and news coverage from the week, with Tesla earnings and SPACs receiving attention.

Winners and losers were divided only partly on coronavirus news with earnings and macroeconomic indicators moving stocks.

A rally early in the week faded on Sino-US tensions and concerns over post-COVID economic recovery.

Alpha TALKS is a weekly video covering what moved markets this week (WMMTW), featuring a panel of Seeking Alpha editors.

Hosted by Nathaniel E. Baker, Contributing Editor, and featuring:

Aaron Task, VP Contributor Content and co-host Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader podcast;

Bradley Olesen, VP News;

Stephen Alpher, Managing Editor News, co-host Alpha Trader.

The video publishes on this account every Friday by close of trading, with the longer audio podcast released on Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. through the Wall Street Breakfast account.

Big Picture

It was not a sleepy summer type of week. The S&P 500 topped its June 8 post-COVID high on Monday, breaking out of a trading range and making a new five-month high on Wednesday. A large selloff followed on Thursday after initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose. U.S.-China tensions emerged, with U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo piling on some powerful rhetoric that spooked markets.

Winners & Losers

Correlations are starting to break down as earnings season ramps up. It's no longer all about "virus on/virus off." Company- and industry-specific events were bigger drivers of share prices. Microsoft (MSFT) sold off after earnings. Apple (AAPL) fell due to antitrust concerns. Shares of casino companies and cruise lines were among the biggest losers of the week, including Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), and Royal Caribbean (RCL).

Homebuilders were among the winners: PulteGroup (PHM), NVR (NVR), and TRI Pointe Group (TPH) rallied after new home sales blew out expectations. The SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is up 3.4% this week at the time of this writing.

Silver prices had a massive rally, with the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) up 18% this week. The SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) gained 5%.

Seeking Alpha Articles & News Coverage That Caught Our Eye This Week:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.