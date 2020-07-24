In the short term, emotions drive prices; in the long term, it's all about the numbers.

The best time to buy is when others are not merely selling, but going out of the way to spit on the name of the company.

Vilified by investors, traumatised by low oil and gas prices, and humbled by the bankruptcy-after-bankruptcy of a huge tenant, CorEnergy (CORR) is truly at rock bottom. Today, though, I will present the investment case for the preferred shares (CORR.PA). Unfairly slashed to half-price, they actually offer strong stomached deep-value investors a spectacular bargain.

Laughing Stock

Even an optimist would admit that CorEnergy is a distinctly average oil pipeline company: its only unique feature being its REIT structure. It buys oil or gas pipelines, storage terminals, etc., and leases them to petroleum producers to convey their product to refineries. In many cases, it buys these facilities from those very oil companies who built them and leases them straight back, thus providing those oil companies with a way of refinancing their infrastructure. In a rather dull field, CorEnergy is impressively dull. For a decade, its share price hovered around $30 to $50.

Its revenues in 2019 could be considered in three parts.

$40.6m from leasing the Pinedale natural gas pipeline system in Wyoming

$26.4m from leasing the Grand Isle Gathering System ("GIGS")

$18.8m from retail distribution including via its small subsidiaries: MoGas (getting gas to residents in Missouri) and Omega (serving US Army's Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri)

However, this year has seen the culmination of a series of unfortunate events, embarrassing the company and - fortunately for us - creating an intriguing investment opportunity.

CorEnergy blinked first, at the Pinedale standoff

Pinedale is 150 miles of pipeline connecting many Wyoming natural-gas wells to central gathering facilities, as shown below.

Source: CorEnergy investor presentation

Amidst the collapse in oil and natural gas prices, the tenant of Pinedale, Ultra Wyoming, filed for bankruptcy in May 2020, along with its parent (and guarantor) Ultra Petroleum (OTCPK:UPLCQ).

This did not cause immediate panic in CorEnergy because Ultra had gone through a bankruptcy just 4 years previously. Both bankruptcies were Chapter 11, i.e. with the intention of continuing to operate the company under the eye of the bankruptcy court. In the previous bankruptcy, the court ratified continued rent payment on the Pinedale pipeline. So, this time, CorEnergy was not expecting any serious problems. Even if the Ultra companies completely vanished, their wells would continue to exist, and a new user would simply take over the paying of the rent, they reasoned.

To CorEnergy management's surprise, however, this time was different.

SWEPI - the Achilles' heel of the Pinedale revenue

Just as CorEnergy can buy second-hand pipelines, Ultra had realised it too could do so. Ultra had purchased a pipeline (purple on the image below) from Shell Western Exploration and Production Inc. (SWEPI), a subsidiary of Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

This runs close to CorEnergy's pipeline (red).

Source: Ultra Petroleum court filing

The SWEPI pipeline system had originally been built to service the SWEPI wells (pink area). Because these wells are to the northwest and southeast of the original Ultra wells (yellow area), the SWEPI pipeline could do much of the work of the CorEnergy pipeline. Ultra had calculated, in their 2016 bankruptcy, that with very little investment, they could switch over to SWEPI entirely. Using this plan, they had demanded a massive reduction in rental fee from CorEnergy in 2016, which CorEnergy had refused.

However, the contract forced Ultra to make lease payments to CorEnergy even if they were to switch to their SWEPI pipeline. Crucially, despite Ultra's best efforts, the 2016 bankruptcy court had not allowed it to tear up the contract, so it was not able to weaponize its SWEPI pipeline.

Taking a beating

In 2020, however, Ultra had a new and devastating weapon: their own dismal financial position, far worse than it had been in 2016. Ultra's management were now able to persuade the bankruptcy court to let them wriggle out of the contract with CorEnergy.

The hapless CorEnergy management were staring into an abyss. A pipeline bought for $288m, which had been bringing $40.6m in annual revenue, was now going to rust away. Worse, they had financed it with $33.9m of debt, whose capital and $2.1m annual interest payments they were still stuck with.

With the contract lying shredded on the floor of the bankruptcy court, Ultra could now realistically implement their SWEPI plan and, therefore, now deliver the coup de grâce to CorEnergy. Ultra offered: instead of being stuck with tens of millions of debt and an empty, rusting pipeline, would you rather have cash that you can use to pay back the debt?

How much cash? Not the $288m book value. Not the $40.6m annual rental. But just $18.1m. Less than what was owed to creditors.

After screaming for a few days, CorEnergy had to concede that this was the least ghastly option. They took the $18m, which immediately went to the lenders, and at least they could extinguish the $33.9m secured debt and interest.

Double trouble: GIGS

Meanwhile, a whole other world of woe was befalling CorEnergy off the Louisiana coast. Its second big revenue-earner, the 137-mile GIGS undersea oil pipeline network, had been providing regular rent up until March 2020. When April came, however, the rent did not.

The tenant argued that due to the massive collapse in oil prices, they had suspended oil extraction at their wells and felt no obligation to pay rent on the GIGS pipeline.

Image source: CorEnergy investor presentation

A weary CorEnergy launched court proceedings. The tenant entity had originally been Energy XXI Ltd, which was restructured in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Its successor company emerged in December 2016: Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc., publicly listed on NASDAQ as EGC. In 2018, EGC was bought by Cox Oil Offshore LLC and became a private subsidiary (rather than an integral part) of Cox Oil, under the revised name Energy XXI GIGS Services LLC.

The new owner, Cox Oil, is a Dallas-based company that operates a large number of wells in the Gulf of Mexico, as shown below. It is owned by the Cox family who has been oilmen for four generations. The chairman and founder, Brad E Cox, also chairs the closely intertwined Cox Operating LLC.

Source: Cox Oil. GIGS region outlined in blue.

CorEnergy issued a matter-of-fact April 13, 2020, press statement (my emphasis added):

Cox Oil has provided notification of its intent to suspend payment of rent, beginning with the April payment, on the Grand Isle Gathering System (GIGS) owned by CorEnergy. Cox attributed the decision to its plan to shut in production on all of its wells in the Gulf of Mexico due to the reduction in the price of oil in the current global economic and health crisis. Dave Schulte, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are in discussions with Cox regarding their plans while also taking steps to protect CorEnergy's interests under the lease on behalf of our stockholders. Rent continues to accrue whether or not oil is being shipped."

As reported in the Kansas City Business Journal on June 23, 2020, CorEnergy was clear that the orders had come from the very top of Cox Oil and not a low-level functionary in the subsidiary EGC:

CorEnergy officials said Cox Oil CEO Craig Sanders informed them during a conference call that the company would be shutting down oil production operations in the Gulf of Mexico, so it would cease GIGS rent payments starting with the April payment.

Cox Oil was enraged and shot out a press release in response:

RE: Notice of material misrepresentations and demand On April 13, 2020, on behalf of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ("CorEnergy"), you stated in a FORM 8-K that "Cox Oil has provided notification of its intent to suspend payment of rent, beginning with the April payment, on the Grand Isle Gathering System…" Furthermore, in a press release incorporated into the FORM 8-K, as Exhibit 99.1, you stated that "Cox attributed the decision to its plan to shut in production on all of its wells in the Gulf of Mexico…." These statements, among others, in your published communications are false, inaccurate, and require immediate correction. By way of example only and not limitation, the rent-paying tenant in the operative agreement concerning the referenced Grand Isle Gathering System is Energy XXI GIGS Services, LLC, not "Cox Oil" or "Cox," as you misrepresent in your public statements and disclosures. Furthermore, reference to Cox shutting in production on all Gulf of Mexico wells is false, misleading, and exceedingly harmful to the business interests of Cox.

Fury

It wasn't only their customer's parent that was angry. Seeking Alpha commenters royally slated management performance in the Pinedale/Ultra and GIGS/EGC/Cox debacles.

I just have a hard time believing they didn't know any of these companies were in trouble. Management really screwed the common shareholders. Like to see one new acquisition they have talked so admittedly about the last couple years - tlrmcr1969 Really have a trust issue with this board. Maybe it was just a matter of ignorance or ineptitude.. maybe a combo of both, who knows. At the end of the day, though, a receding tide lowers all boats but it also reveals who's swimming without a suit. - Franklin123 Unfortunately investors don't seem impressed with what management had to say. I guess they know they are lying because their mouths are moving... Whatever deals CORR puts together will eventually be blown up in bankruptcy so they have no value. - APB Why the CEO presents this as a great opportunity for future acquisitions? To buy another garbage? To service another company going bankrupt They should admit they screwed up so so so much. And close the doors. - Pakistan_go These guys clearly don't know how to negotiate. They are practically begging Cox Oil to rake them over the coals... Management here is inept. It is clear that Cox now has the upper hand in terms of negotiating a better deal. CORR completely folded with Ultra, and now with Cox being the largest asset, they are desperate. - rrb1981

With vitriol raining down on the embattled CorEnergy management, its share price understandably tanked. It took with it the preferred shares (lower panel), though, which is curious, and provides us with today's opportunity.

CORR and CORR Preferred shares. Source: Seeking Alpha

Cox's unintended revelation

In all of this excitement, it was easy to miss a key giveaway in that Cox press release:

Furthermore, reference to Cox shutting in production on all Gulf of Mexico wells is false, misleading, and exceedingly harmful to the business interests of Cox.

Cox Oil was livid with the suggestion because they were indeed pumping away at their non-GIGS wells. They just wanted to cheekily chop some rental expenditures for now, by mothballing their GIGS-dependent facilities, which were in their EGC subsidiary.

However, their press release advertised the fact that oil prices were most certainly not at a level that all production was uneconomical. CorEnergy demanded financial information from EGC through court proceedings, to test the economic viability question. The court agreed and awarded a summary judgement for this enforcement action. However, mysteriously, EGC and Cox have stalled in providing this.

This is good news for CorEnergy investors. If there was some dramatic reason for unique unprofitability of the EGC wells, Cox would have nailed it to the court door and issued a characteristically shouty press release. Their silence is telling.

The 2016 10-K of the EGC tenant indicates production costs of between $16 and $26 over recent years. EGC/Cox will no doubt be busy concocting some reason why the cost might have vastly increased now, but there will be a limit to the degree of gold-plating the court will allow. Moreover, if EGC/Cox try to argue there are restarting costs, the court will point out that those are its own fault for stopping and, in any case, are only transient.

GIGS contract is unambiguous

The Grand Isle Leasing Agreement turns out to be mostly publicly accessible, and very clear on the question of whether the tenant can just pull the bedclothes over their heads and hibernate through an oil price winter (my emphasis added):

4.2(b) Binding Obligation. This Lease has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by Tenant, and constitutes the valid and binding obligations of Tenant enforceable against Tenant in accordance with its terms, subject to applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium and other laws affecting creditors' rights generally and subject to general principles of equity, whether considered in a proceeding in equity or at law.

The key phrasing comes later (my emphasis added):

9.2 Operating Requirement. In no event shall Tenant be obligated to keep all or any part of the Leased Property operating. If Tenant discontinues operations, Tenant shall comply in all material respects with all Applicable Legal Requirements... Tenant shall pay the Base Rent as and when due under this Lease during any period in which Tenant discontinues operations in whole or in part.

If EGC fails to pay rent (classified as a Level 1 Tenant Default), CorEnergy has the choice of terminating the lease early, or of forcing EGC to continue paying rental for its originally planned life. CorEnergy would, of course, choose the latter. This would give CorEnergy the following remedies:

23.2(b) Landlord's Remedies ... Other Than Termination[,] available for a Level 1 Tenant Default ... [T]his Lease shall remain in full force and effect, Tenant shall ... remain obligated and liable for Tenant's obligations hereunder, and Landlord may exercise the following remedies, concurrently, successively, or in any combination: ... Rent

Damages...

Costs of collection ... including reasonable attorneys' fees, court costs, expert witness fees...

So, the agreement is (of course) binding: whether EGC pumps oil or not, it must pay. If it doesn't pay, CorEnergy can get the courts to make it pay. And EGC foots the bill for any fooling around.

Bankruptcy courts do not lightly embark on rejection of leases. They take into account the position of the creditor, as well as the bankrupt debtor. With no Pinedale income, this lease is more important to CorEnergy now than the Pinedale one was previously.

Moreover, EGC owns substantial underground oil reserves. Cox bought EGC for $322 million in 2018, to capture that asset. EGC's last 10-K (pictured below) in 2017 before going private under Cox's ownership showed over $700m of value (admittedly at higher prices, with WTI being just over $50 then, versus the present ~$40). Cox will not want to flush its $322m down the drain, which is what would happen if it lets EGC succumb to creditors.

Source: Last 10-K from EGC before being taken private

Cox has several choices to prevent such a catastrophic loss from wiping out its equity in EGC. It could inject capital. It could arrange a debt-for-equity swap not only with EGC's bondholding creditors but also potentially with CorEnergy. And, of course, it could beg for a reduction in pipeline lease rates, or to link lease rates to oil prices. But CorEnergy could exact some longer-term value in return, of course.

What this means for CorEnergy investors

To see the importance of the GIGS contract, I have made some cash flow calculations. I base them on the 2019 CorEnergy 10-K, but make an allowance for larger legal fees for the likely greater activity in acquiring new pipeline assets and smaller interest payments (because of the removal of the Pinedale secured debt). I have made the GIGS revenue a variable because EGC/Cox may be hoping to negotiate it down. I have also:

Expenses Transportation and distribution (i.e. operating the MoGas and Omega services) $5.2 m Management fees $6.8 m Legal fees for acquisition activity (my estimate) $4 m Interest (my estimate) $9 m Other $1.4 m Total $26.4 m Revenues Pinedale (now ended) $0 GIGS (was $26.4 m in 2019) $ x MoGas and Omega $18.8 m New income streams from purchasing assets with the ~$119 m liquidity on hand $ new Total $18.8m + $x + $new

The implications of this are shown below for a range of GIGS incomes on the x-axis (remember, this is assuming zero new revenue, i.e. $new=0):

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see from the graph, if GIGS payments are restored in full, there is plenty of FFO to pay the preferred dividends. Indeed, since CORR is - unlike all other pipeline owners - a REIT, it is obliged by regulation to pay out at least 90% of taxable income. It may be able to get around payments in the short term, using as an excuse the massive capital loss on the "disposal" (ahem!) of Pinedale, and some depreciation. But in future years, it will be forced to pay out the preferreds in full, plus some dividend to the common shares, just to keep itself compliant with the 90% payout rule.

Suppose EGC/Cox wheedle some reduction in pipeline rental. If CorEnergy management has any common sense (although I agree some of the above commenters would contest this), they will extract an alternative pound of flesh. For example, CorEnergy might offer a lower initial rental, but with a pre-agreed escalator and a longer term.

As long as CorEnergy gets around $17m or more in annual payments on GIGS, the preferred dividends are covered.

More income is coming

Remember, however, that CorEnergy will not stand still. It has a cash pile of $119m (as of March 31, 2020) to buy more infrastructure assets that it can lease to oil production companies to produce revenue: that is the $new that we have assumed to be zero in the graph above.

Its MoGas subsidiary, for example, is already investing to increase revenue:

On April 24, 2020, MoGas entered into a Facilities Interconnect Agreement with Spire STL Pipeline... MoGas will construct an interconnect... for an estimated cost of approximately $3.9 million. Construction is ... expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020, at which point MoGas is expected to begin receiving incremental revenue. MoGas also entered into an additional ten-year firm transportation services agreement with Ameren Energy, an existing customer, which will provide incremental revenue beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Facing oil and gas producers desperate for liquidity and with a solid bank balance behind it, CorEnergy can grab assets at bargain basement prices. For example, a struggling producer may sell pipelines or gathering centers to CorEnergy, and lease them back, extracting some cash flow breathing space. If CorEnergy is wise (!), it will build in harsh penalties for tenant default, for example, a lien on underground assets. Equity owners of the tenant, who would normally balk at this, would now have nothing to lose: it doesn't matter to them which creditor gets their assets in the event of a future further collapse in the oil market.

Let's suppose CorEnergy can invest $100m for a 7% yield. With extra annual revenue ($new) of $7m, the graph of FFO dependency on GIGS income would now look like this:

This shows GIGS would only need to provide ~$10m revenue (just over a third of the current contract rate) to have FFO to pay the full preferred dividend. You can mentally shuffle the red line left or right to see the impact of other levels of $new investment income.

"But what if they can't find a good investment?"

Actually, it will be easy. Let's set aside the oil producers who are desperate for cash flow and will be willing to offer generous sale-and-leaseback deals. CorEnergy has another choice staring it in the face. This investment yields a guaranteed 12-13%. It is... drum roll... its own preferred share.

Multiple factors have driven CORR.PA into the basement:

COVID-19 driving a global decline in oil demand

The execrable Saudi and Russian regimes headbutting each other

The Pinedale fiasco caused by Ultra's ultra-bankruptcy

Cheeky non-payment of GIGS rental by EGC/Cox

Market perception of the management as buffoons

However, even if you think CorEnergy management are world-class clowns, they can't fail to have noticed that a >12% running yield is available to them if they simply buy back their preferreds in the market at the current fire-sale prices.

While you or I might need to consider the risk of buying a preferred share, the company itself never needs to think about that risk.

A more conventional way to look at it is that they could buy back their entire preferred share capital, 5 million shares, and then be free to pay all their GIGS revenue to common stockholders. Now is a wonderful time for them to buy their preferred because they are on sale at half-price.

Of course, the preferred price would rise as they conducted market purchases, but even at an average purchase price of, say, $15 per preferred share - above the current ~$13 level - they would be snatching a bargain for their balance sheet. Here is what the situation would look like if they could buy back just half of the preferreds, i.e. 2.5 million shares.

Remember, this is before they get any revenue from the remaining cash pile, which would be $119 m - 2.5 m * ~$15 = $ 81 m.

And if, along with the 50% buyback of the preferreds, the remaining $81m was invested with a return of 7% to provide $new of ~$5.7m, here is how little they need from GIGS to fully pay the preferred dividends.

Risks

CorEnergy has had a very challenging time because of global pressures (COVID-19 and the oil prices in general, destroying their Pinedale tenant) and because of company-specific problems (bankruptcy court allowing their Pinedale lease to be rejected this time). Its management are excoriated as a Keystone Kops outfit. I consider this overly harsh, but readers should consider the possibility that they are indeed incompetent.

It is conceivable that Cox will not recapitalise EGC and will instead let it fall into the hands of the creditors. The obvious route for creditors to monetise the assets they have seized is to pump oil, either now, or in the future when prices have picked up slightly. They will need a pipeline, and CorEnergy is there to rent it to them.

However, it is possible that the new owners of the EGC wells (i) get the lease rejected and (ii) for some reason never get around to restarting production. In this circumstance, there would be no GIGS income: whether that is likely or not is something we need to judge. All through the depths of the oil price plunge and bankruptcy of 2016, the EGC tenant continued production. Oil prices are no lower now than they were at that nadir and are likely to go up, not down, with further economic recovery.

Source: WTI oil price on DailyFx.com

Moreover, as Rida Morwa pointed out recently, there is relatively little debt in CorEnergy, so the preferreds are in a relatively strong position.

Performance and prospects

What do CorEnergy's revenue streams tell us about future value of the company?

I view CorEnergy management's performance in the Pinedale debacle more generously than the average Seeking Alpha commenter does. CorEnergy had no way to stop Ultra buying the SWEPI pipeline that ran parallel to the CorEnergy pipeline. Perhaps they should have never bought the Pinedale asset because of the threat from the neighbouring pipeline? Perhaps. But once they owned it, they seem to have done everything logically. They successfully fought off the lease rejection attempt during Ultra's 2016 bankruptcy. What blew them up in the 2020 Ultra-bankruptcy (pun intended) was the spectacular indebtedness of Ultra. At that point, Pinedale was dead, and CorEnergy made the best of a very bad situation. Management get criticism for seeming so confident of retaining the Pinedale revenue in investor conversations. I think the attitude they projected was reasonable since everything they say to investors is also seen by the legal opposition.

For the GIGS situation, I am far less pessimistic than the market, regarding recovery of a good rental:

The contract is crystal clear that rent is due regardless of oil flow

It is abundantly obvious that EGC is in the wrong and must pay

EGC has already irritated the court by not providing its financial information

Failure to provide that information signifies that EGC/Cox has a weak case

Cox will not want to lose its $322m investment with $700m of oil reserves

The MoGas and Omega income is secure in the long term and seems set to increase a little, later this year.

Finally, CorEnergy will also benefit from any new revenue from purchases it makes from its $119m cash hoard. One bargain that it can guzzle up simply and without risk is its own preferred shares, which yield 12-13%.

Recommendation

I, therefore, rate the preferred stock of CorEnergy a buy, for its current yield of 12-13% and its prospect of returning to $25 par, i.e. a ~70% capital gain, over the next year or two.

The one major risk to bear in mind, which makes this investment suitable for risk-tolerant investors rather than widows and orphans, is this. If the court rejects the lease and the new owners of the EGC assets choose not to pump oil, there will be a major dent in income. The only situation in which I can see that happening is if oil prices drive lower and stay there in the long term.

