But there are other reasons that the shares fell and those should serve as a warning to all technology bulls.

The headline numbers certainly did not call for the drop we saw. The "beat" on revenues and the "beat" on earnings certainly seemed to be the setup for a move to the upside. But Intel Corporation (INTC) registered one of the biggest one day drops in its history and sent it plunging to early 2018 levels.

What Worked In The Quarter

Intel's revenues showed impressive strength in a quarter where one would have expected some degree of disruption. Year over year, revenues were up 20% and earnings were up 16%.

Data Center performance was phenomenal and was the key driver of revenues in the quarter.

Data center also showed an expansion of margins and operating income was up about 70% from this segment.

Intel's guidance was not particularly shabby either. Earnings will be about flat from last year and down only 3% from guidance from before the pandemic.

Revenues of $75 billion exceed where consensus was prior to the results.

What The Market Did Not Like

The 7nm delay was rather horrible news for the bulls, as once again Intel conceded that the bears were correct and that it has no clue how to manage this transition. Bob Swan addressed this in the conference call.

We are seeing an approximate six-month shift in our 7-nanometer -based CPU product timing relative to prior expectations. The primary driver is the yield of our 7-nanometer process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately 12 months behind our internal target. We have identified a defect mode in our 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation. We've root-caused the issue and believe there are no fundamental roadblocks, but we have also invested in contingency plans to hedge against further schedule uncertainty. We're mitigating the impact of the process delay on our product schedules by leveraging improvements in design methodology such as die disaggregation and advanced packaging. We have learned from the challenges in our 10-nanometer transition and have a milestone-driven approach to ensure our product competitiveness is not impacted by our process technology roadmap.

The key question on that topic came from Vivek Arya from Bank of America (BAC).

So, on the competitive side, by the time you come up with 7, TSMC is planning to be on the 3-nanometer, so will still be a generation ahead.

The response was a long non-answer, which went everywhere except where it actually needed to go and this is what is causing bulls to panic en masse.

Intel Is Not Cheap

The key bull argument is that Intel is cheap and at 11X 2020 earnings one cannot argue with that, especially when many companies are trading at revenue multiples higher than that. We get that. When looking in the technology space, it is not hard to make an argument that Intel is not expensive. But there are some interesting counterpoints to that and we want to make them here. The first is that Intel still trades at 3X price to sales and while that may be cheaper compared to its competitors, it is not exactly cheap in relation to its multiple history over the last decade.

If the worries are correct, Intel could trade under a 2.0X multiple and that implies a big downside ahead.

The other worry for bulls is that Intel just conceded that gross margins will be under pressure.

Gross margins have historically troughed in the 50% range and that level was last visited in 2010. The chart below has not been updated for the most recent quarter but a move into the sub 50% zone appears inevitable over time as Intel is trying to hold market share with lower end products.

The final worry is that so far this recession has been extremely unusual as demand has been buttressed by large fiscal deficits and additional products being purchased to allow teleworking. But that is likely to change over time as more and more temporary business closures become permanent.

Closed businesses unfortunately do not buy products (outside of legal services). The profit cycle might just be delayed rather than avoided altogether. EPS has dropped rather notably in past cycles. In 2000-2002 EPS dropped about 75%.

In 2008-2009 it dropped about 60%.

We don't believe this time will be radically different once the cycle has played out.

What Intel Needs To Do To Turn Things Around

Bears should not overlook the history of Intel's revenue and free cash flow increases over the past decade.

While we think there is a big bump coming, Intel certainly has the financial muscle to fight a price war. That is good news for the company, but we see that as a harbinger of sorts for the whole technology sector. The extremely high margins seen for software and hardware have convinced everyone that this time is different. It is not. It takes only one existing player to start defending market share for profits to inevitably tank across the board. That time is coming, and will be felt throughout the technology sector.

Conclusion

The Nasdaq Fear-Greed Indicator hit all time high on the back of "we only need technology and nothing else".

Intel is a part of the passive investing bonanza and it will have a hard time gaining traction until the technology sector bottoms. That also makes us stay away from this name. We will reexamine it again in some time, once investors start viewing the sector with a modicum of skepticism.

