Article thesis

China Automotive Systems (CAAS) is a micro-cap company operating in the cyclical automotive industry. In the first-quarter report, management guidance for 2020 revenue was approximately $360 million. However, analysts have been increasing CAAS's sales expectations for the current year over the last month. This increase in sales and earnings estimates, added to the solid financial position of the company, has increased optimism among investors.

However, some analysts are focusing just on earnings and forgetting some other key factors that will affect CAAS future generation of free cash flows, such as capital expenditure and working capital. The company operates in a cyclical and highly competitive industry and the business requires significant investments every year to remain competitive and be able to grow. The amounts destined to CapEx in 2018 and 2019 were substantial compared to the cash generated from operations, and despite the little guidance for 2020 and 2021, CapEx is likely to remain high in the years to come. Due to the intense price competition, CAAS has a low profit margin and little pricing power. On the other hand, 57.3% of the outstanding shares are owned by Hanlin Chen - chairman of the company. He has control over decisions to enter into any corporate transaction that might not maximize overall stockholders' value - for example, the company regularly engages in transactions with entities controlled by Hanlin Chen.

Activity and Description of the Company

(Source)

China Automotive Systems is a holding company with two main subsidiaries; Genesis and HLUSA. Genesis is a corporation organized under the laws of Hong Kong that manufactures and sells power steering systems and related products for different segments of the automobile industry through nine Sino-joint ventures and five wholly-owned subsidiaries in China. HLUSA, which stands for Henglong USA Corporation, engages in marketing of automotive parts and provides after-sales service and research and development support in North America. As mentioned earlier, most of the outstanding shares of the company are owned by Hanlin Chen, and the total insider ownership reaches approximately 63.3%.

The company has more than 99% of its long-term assets located in China. Nonetheless, analyzing sales by geographic area, the US represents a significant portion of revenue given CAAS has a large customer in the country; Fiat Chrysler North America (NYSE:FCAU). In 2019, China accounted for 71.7% of the net sales, while the US represented 26.8%. During the same period, its revenue was concentrated in just five customers, which represented almost 50% of its total sales.

(Source: CAAS annual report 2019)

Given the company operates in a highly competitive industry, its bargaining power with clients is low and the price competition is intense. Henglong and Jiulong are CAAS's most important brands. The company's bargaining power concerning suppliers is better. The components and raw materials that management buys every year are available from numerous sources and none of them provided more than 10% of total purchases. Steel is the company's most important raw material. Besides, CAAS has a decent distribution system in China that guarantees product delivery in 8 hours for those customers located within 200 km from the company's distribution warehouses and 24 hours for customers located outside of 200 km from them. Delivery time is a very important competitive factor in terms of customer decision making, together with quality, pricing, and long-term relationships.

Highly competitive industry equals low profitability

The power steering system market is fragmented in China, and the company has seven major competitors. Of these competitors, two are Sino-foreign joint ventures while the other five are state-owned. Given there is a significant number of competitors in the industry, customers - mainly OEMs - can easily diversify their supply base, which increases their bargaining power and increases the pressure on downward selling prices. As a result, it is rare to find companies with wide profit margins.

Some of CAAS's major competitors are Shanghai ZF, First Auto FKS, and Nexteer (OTCPK:NTXVF). Since the first two businesses are joint ventures, there is little publicly available information about them. Hence, I will be comparing CAAS ratios with those of Nexteer - a US investment holding company that manufactures and distributes steering and driveline systems for automobile manufacturers. CAAS's 5-year average net income margin is 3.1% and the expected earnings margin for the current year is even lower. Another important ratio is the return on equity, which is currently just 2.2%, while the 5-year average return on investment is 4.6%. Given the competitive environment, CAAS must improve its operating efficiency, reduce costs, and/or increase the price of its products. Easier said than done. In comparison, Nexteer has a much profitable business and all of its ratios are substantially higher than those of CAAS.

Gross Margin (5-yr avg) Net Income Margin Net Income Margin (5-yr avg) Return on Equity Return on avg assets (5-yr avg) Return on investment (5-yr avg) Asset Turnover (TTM) China Automotive Systems 16.0% 1.5% 3.1% 2.2% 2.2% 4.6% 0.60 Nexteer 16.7% 6.6% 8.0% 13.2% 10.6% 15.3% 1.12

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

Growth

Revenue (5-yr growth rate) Net income (5-yr growth rate) Capital expenditure (5-yr growth rate) China Automotive Systems -1.6% -21.6% 13.1% Nexteer 3.7% 7.6% 20.0%

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

China Automotive Systems heavily depends on the output and sales of vehicles in China and has been negatively affected by the slowdown of sales in the Asian country during 2018 and 2019. Over the past five years, CAAS revenue remained almost flat, while the net income significantly decreased at an average rate of -21.6%. On the other hand, observe that despite the slight decrease in revenue, CapEx has increased at a 5-year average rate of 13.1%. Although the production process continues to rely heavily on manual labor, management has invested substantially in production machinery to improve capacity and production quality. Approximately $83 million was spent over the last three years just to purchase equipment and extend workshops.

(Source: CAAS annual report 2019)

The company's main product revenue, power steering gears, was approximately 8.2 million units and 5.5 million units in 2018 and 2019, respectively, while total net sales fell from $496 million to $431 million - a 13% decrease. Since the coronavirus outbreak, things got much worse. For the first quarter of 2020, China's GDP declined by 6.8%, the worst year-over-year quarterly decline in decades. During the same period, passenger car sales in China fell 45.4%, while commercial vehicle sales declined 28.4%. The impact of the first implementation phase for the more stringent National VI emission standards for gasoline engine-powered passenger vehicles also affected auto sales in China. In this context, CAAS net sales in the first quarter of 2020 suffered a decline of 32.6% year-over-year. On the plus side, though, China's overall automobile sales increased in April by 4.4%, in May by 14.5%, and in June by 11.6%

Looking forward, management estimated on the last earnings call that CAAS total revenue for 2020 will be approximately $360 million. However, over the last few weeks, analysts' optimism about the company's outlook for the current year has increased, and nowadays the average total sales estimate is $393 million - well above management guidance.

USD Million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E 2021 E Net Sales 444 462 499 496 431 393 481 Growth 4.2% 8.0% -0.6% -13.0% -8.9% 22.5% Diluted EPS 0.85 0.70 -0.61 0.08 0.32 0.11 0.41 Growth -17.6% -187.1% -113.1% 300.0% -65.6% 272.7%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Financial Health

Net Debt / EBITDA Quick Ratio Tot debt to capital China Automotive Systems -2,44 1.23 0.27 Nexteer -0,70 1.45 0.17

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

Both companies have a solid financial position. CAAS and Nexteer have a negative net debt/EBITDA ratio - which means the company has more cash available than debt - and a quick ratio well above the minimum recommended of one. On the other hand, none of the two firms currently pays dividends.

Risks

CAAS's business relies on automotive vehicle production and sales by its customers, which are highly cyclical and depend on general economic conditions. The seriousness of the risks that the company currently faces would, ultimately, be determined by the depth and the length of the current crisis. On the other hand, with the automobile parts markets being highly competitive, the pricing pressure by automobile manufacturers on their suppliers will significantly limit CAAS capacity to increase prices and improve its low earnings margin. Moreover, the company's business and revenue would be materially affected if it loses any of its large customers. CAAS's five largest customers accounted for 47.4% of total sales in 2019 and 39.3% in 2018. Finally, shareholders are heavily exposed to changes in the Chinese laws and the whims of Hanlin Chen - CAAS major shareholder.

How to value China Automotive Systems?

Price (USD) EPS EPS (FWD) Price/ earnings Price/earnings (FWD) Price/book value Price/cash flow Price/sales China Automotive Systems 2.98 0.27 0.11 11.0 27.1 0.33 3.88 0.24 Nexteer 0.64 0.09 0.07 7.5 -- 0.96 3.77 0.49

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Valuation is the trickiest part. The current valuation ratios - such as the PE ratio - will significantly differ in comparison with the same forward ratios given the low results expected for 2020. Moreover, if the whole industry is wrongly valued, comparing CAAS ratios with the ones of its peers would be meaningless. Hence, I never make an investment decision based solely on trading ratios.

My valuation method by default for these types of companies - a low growth business in a mature industry - is the discounted cash flow valuation. As I mentioned earlier, capital expenditure and investments have been significant over the past five years, and despite the little guidance, I estimate them to remain high in the future. The company must invest heavily in the business to remain competitive and be able to grow. However, its profit margin is expected to remain low due to the intense price competition in the sector. Hence, I projected two hypothetical scenarios; the first one assuming that CapEx will be similar to depreciation and the second one assuming that CapEx will be an average of the past three years. In both cases, I used a 9% discount rate and a terminal value equal to 12 times earnings.

Scenario 1: CapEx similar to D&A

(Source: Created by the author using data from CAAS annual report 2019)

Scenario 2: CapEx as an average of the past three years.

(Source: Created by the author using data from CAAS annual report 2019)

In the first scenario, the company seems fairly valued at the current market cap of $93 million. However, if I project CapEx as an average of the past three years, the free cash flow generation would be negative and, consequently, the business wouldn't be profitable. Management cannot maintain the high level of CapEx of the past three for much longer if the cash from operations does not increase substantially. Hence, in a best-case scenario, the company would be fairly valued and in a worst-case scenario, we would be buying the stock for a price that is not worth paying.

A third method would be considering that the company holds on its balance sheet $108 million in cash and cash equivalents and just $51 million in debt. In the hypothetical case that we acquire the whole company for $93 million, we would be receiving $57 million ($108 - $51) in cash - free of debt - and, consequently, we would be paying just $42 million ($93 - $57) for the rest of the business. Under this scenario, CAAS is undervalued. But, is this the correct method to value a business? The company is not going to liquidate its assets anytime soon and the business will continue to run in the years to come. Therefore, the available liquidity will be deployed on operating activities, working capital, CapEx, repayment of debt, and acquisitions. I have been giving some thoughts about it and I concluded that the discounted cash flow valuation is still a better valuation method for this business. If you, reader, have any thoughts about the most appropriate valuation method for this company, I would be glad to hear it.

Conclusions

Compared to the previous update, China Automotive Systems' sales expectations for 2020 have been revised upwards. Consequently, the market has reacted very positively, and the stock price has almost doubled from middle March lows. However, there are still many unknowns about the business and the industry. Although earnings end up being better than expected, management will be forced to continue to invest in the business to remain competitive and be able to grow. Maybe my projections are too conservative, but I do not see CAAS generating higher cash flows than the ones the market estimates. I'll give CAAS a "Neutral" rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.