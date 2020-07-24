And Just Like That, The Breakout Dies (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 7/20-7/24)

My Friday column is divided into two parts. The first section uses the analytical framework developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore, which divides economic indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators. The second section looks at the charts of ETFs that track broader indexes.

Long-Leading Indicators

The monetary indicators are very supportive of potential activity: There is ample cash in the system (left chart) while bond yields are very low (right chart).

There are no sufficiently recent earnings summations from either Zacks or FactSet, my normal sources. But the data so far has been unsurprisingly weak for obvious reasons.

Leading Indicators

Most of these have shown improvement in the last few reports. Let's start with the financial indicators, which are very positive: The yield curve has become positive (left chart) while the stock market (right chart) has rallied from lows to nearly pre-lockdown levels. In fact, the entire belly of the Treasury market has turned positive. The 10-year-3-month spread (in blue), the 7-year-3-month spread (in red), and the 5-year-3-month spread (in green) all rose from inversion at the beginning of the year to uninverted by mid-second quarter 2020. Commercial paper spreads spiked sharply in the Spring. This was one of the first indications of problems. Due to Fed intervention, spreads have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Harder data has also turned the corner: New orders for consumer durable goods (left chart) and nondefense capital goods ex-aircraft (right chart) have increased, although both are still at low levels relative to their pre-pandemic levels. 1-unit building permits (left chart) and hours worked by non-supervisory manufacturing workers (right chart) have also increased. Both of these have risen more relative to their respective bottoms.

Coincidental Data

Let's look at this data starting with the best data: Retail sales have returned to their pre-pandemic levels in short order. Payrolls have also rebounded, although recent layoff data indicates this improvement might be fleeting. Industrial production has also "turned the corner": However, real manufacturing and trade industry sales have yet to change direction.

Conclusion: the overall direction of the data is positive. Financial conditions are very supportive of economic activity and most of the key indicators have reversed lockdown-caused declines. However, the overall economic damage is severe; most of the data has a long way to go before returning to pre-lockdown levels. A V-shaped recovery is off the table. It's far more likely that growth will be "two steps forward, one step back" until a virus vaccine is available.

Let's look at this week's performance tables: This is not the follow-up week the bulls were looking for. The Treasury market gained while the equity markets sold off. The long end of the Treasury market was up an additional 1.77%. While the equity market declines weren't that large, they amount to a loss of bullish momentum. The main point in the above table is that the three worst-performing sectors are a large percentage of the SPY, making it hard for that index to perform well on the week.

The equity markets have had a difficult time making upward progress over the last few weeks. This is why: there are currently two competing yet diametrically opposed market narratives.

The Treasury market tells one story: The entire sector has rallied due to the Federal Reserve telling the markets that rate hikes aren't going to happen for some time. So long as the Fed is that dovish, this should be the case. The above charts indicate that bond traders are -- at best -- lukewarm on the economic recovery.

Then there's the equity markets: All these indexes are arguing for a faster return to growth than the pace we're seeing in the Treasury market charts.

Someone is right. More importantly, someone is wrong. We won't know who that is for a bit. But until we do, there are competing theories about the economic future that are at a loggerhead. So long as the Treasury market is in the middle of a strong rally, it's hard to see the equity markets making much more upward progress.

And that brings us to this week's charts. Let's start with the SPY's 30-day chart: Once again, a key price level proves insurmountable. This time, it's the 322 area. Prices first hit this level in early June. They tried two more times in mid-July, finally breaking through earlier this week. But today, prices fell back through 322, using the 200-minute EMA as technical support.

Here's the 5-day chart: Prices moved higher on Monday on news that three vaccines had done well in phase 1 testing. Prices consolidated gains mid-week. But then news of a busted budget deal (at least for now) along with Chinese retaliation against the US for the closing of the Chinese consulate in Houston sent the index lower on the week.

And that brings us to the daily SPY chart: Prices have broken through the downward sloping trendline that connects highs from late February and early June. But the breakout is on very weak volume, indicating a lack of enthusiasm for the rally.

And today ... ... micro-caps fell through support, as did ... ... small-caps. Meanwhile, mid-caps haven't even broken through resistance yet.

I return to the conflicting market narratives which are equally developed but in different markets. Until one side admits it was wrong, it's hard to see the equity indexes making strong advances.

Have a good weekend.

