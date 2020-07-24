ESS maintains a strong balance sheet with solid interest coverage and an impeccable history of dividend growth. At a 24% discount to NAV (consensus estimate Q2), the margin of safety is nice.

Another factor giving investors concern is the presence of a ballot measure to enable more rent control laws. A similar measure was thoroughly defeated in 2018. For it to be a big issue, rents to be climbing.

Occupancy and leasing rates have struggled over the last few months amid the pandemic, but they aren't that bad. Compared to other sectors, the hit for apartments isn't too bad.

The major threats to the sector are mostly tied to COVID-19. Specifically, stay-at-home orders are rough on the local economy.

Essex Property Trust has a simple business model. Own and operate apartments in California. The model has worked exceptionally well over the decades ESS has been in business.

Essex Property Trust (ESS) has been a great apartment REIT for decades. There aren't many REITs that delivered such strong returns to shareholders. However, this article won't be about reliving past glory. We will simply touch on it to demonstrate that the REIT has an extremely successful business model.

The Business Model

Essex Property Trust owns and operates West Coast multifamily properties. Assuming no change in the share count, their revenue would be expected to climb slightly faster than rental rates in those markets. Why would it climb faster?

Great management is able to select better-than-average opportunities within the market, leading to stronger growth rates. A conservative dividend payout ratio gives the REIT access to free cash flow for reinvesting each year, which can improve properties or build/acquire new properties.

Driving Success

If you'll accept our opinion that this is a great management team, then you'll agree that ESS should at the very least perform as well as apartment properties in California.

With ESS, we're looking at about a 24% discount to consensus NAV (from the end of Q2 2020). That's a huge discount for buying a quality REIT with a great team. It's normal for ESS to trade much closer to NAV and often to carry a premium to NAV. A 24% discount is quite rare and creates a substantial margin for safety for long-term investors.

So what determines success for a landlord investing in multifamily properties in California? Assuming the leverage is reasonable (which it is), the main factor will simply be the change in rental rates. As you may be aware, they mostly go up in California. They very rarely go down.

Rates in a Pandemic

Rental rates are declining at the moment, amid a pandemic. That hardly seems like a reasonable "base scenario" for forecasting future years. We're defensive investors. We're the ones holding onto a pile of cash. We still think a viable vaccine will probably be in mass production within 16 months. We don't expect the end of the world, we just expect more pain before we reach that stage. It appears ESS is already priced for that pain.

Leasing Rates and Occupancy

The cash delinquencies as a percentage of rent and the change in lease rates are both shown in the slide below:

Source: ESS

We can see that financial occupancy dropped by quite a bit (about 2.6%), so there has been a net reduction in tenants. That's a material hit. We also see that on average over the last 2 months about 4.5% to 4.6% of rents were delinquent. Materially higher than at the start of the quarter. To encourage occupancy, leasing rates came down. We've seen that happen before when there is extra supply on the market. These are within a reasonable range for the current scenario (pandemic).

Those are your big risk factors.

Ballot Measure

Proposition 21 is intended to make rent control measures easier to enact. This appears similar enough to Proposition 10, from a few years ago, which was thoroughly defeated.

Even if Proposition 21 goes through, rent control measures still often (not always) allow reasonable growth in rental rates. Management has not been particularly scared of rent control measures in the past. The current concern for the sector is that the growth in rental rates turned slightly negative. COVID-19 is doing far more damage to growing rental rates than rent control measures would be expected to do.

ESS works with a few other landlords to run a group that opposes these rent control measures. They've often been successful at stopping them. While a draconian rent control measure would be a substantial challenge for housing, it is also unlikely. A measure that is more politically appealing would often allow much stronger increases in rental rates (such as local CPI + 5%). Such measures are not a major concern because there are very few years in which rental rates can actually be raised that much. It's theoretically a cap, but not one which has a practical impact. In fact, the bill with "CPI + 5%" was referenced directly by ESS:

Source: ESS

Since ESS already had an internal guideline against raising renewals more than 10%, the impact is fairly minor. As management describes Proposition 21, it is similar to Prop 10 from 2018 and it was soundly defeated. Prop 13, which could hurt other property types, does not include apartment buildings.

Occupancy and Applications

The decline occurring in occupancy reflects weak property tours and applications occurring in April. We've seen a significant rebound in those values:

Source: ESS

We believe those numbers will be dipping again in June and July given the rise in cases.

One factor which can help to reduce the impact of high unemployment is the federal stimulus measures. As ESS demonstrated, even for a family with a healthy income the impact wasn't too bad if they qualified for the various benefits:

Source: ESS

So what risk factor are we facing here? The potential for reduced benefits to reduce renter income levels. That is a substantial risk, but it is still less of a risk for ESS. Unemployment is lower, and working from home is more common, among employees who started with higher salaries. That has a nice overlap with the tenant base for ESS.

If ESS were a slumlord, the potential hit from reduced unemployment benefits would be much larger. We wouldn't want to be buying into slumlords in this environment. We don't necessarily need "A+" quality properties. We are perfectly happy with owning "B" quality properties in a pandemic. We don't want the C- or D quality properties (low rent, low amenities, very exposed delinquencies).

NOI Trends

Bears on ESS may cite that there has been a migration away from California. If this was driving rental rates lower, ESS would have a weaker growth rate in same-property NOI. We would see it over the last 4 quarters. During that time ESS averaged a 3.67% growth rate in same-property NOI. That was better than average for the sector. One of the REITs which has significantly outperformed on share price is Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA). Their average growth rate was around 2.67%. If we look at the growth rate in recurring FFO per share or AFFO per share for the last few years, we would see ESS delivered higher than average growth on those metrics as well:

Source: Author's Chart, Data from REITbase.com

Over the last 3 years, ESS averaged 6.63% growth in recurring FFO per share and 5.4% growth in AFFO per share. Those metrics are per share, per year.

NOI Margins

The NOI (Net Operating Income) margins for an equity REIT are important. They represent the difference between how much the REIT takes in and how much they have available after their operating expenses. Even moderate boosts to NOI margin are excellent for the industry. One of those factors is on the way. The virtual office environment leads to a long-term shift in which there are slightly fewer employees needed:

Source: ESS

These programs are able to assist in handling tours and leasing, creating a slight reduction in the costs of running an apartment complex. However, these benefits should mostly accrue to larger apartment owners who can afford to develop them.

A Strong Balance Sheet

ESS has over a billion dollars in liquidity, kept Net Debt to EBITDA at less than 6.0x (though EBITDA may decline with lower occupancy and rental rates), and had 484% interest coverage:

Source: ESS

Assets Scaling Up

Essex Property Trust has a handful of developments that were either recently completed or are expected to complete over the next 2 years. These properties currently contribute nothing to EBITDA, but the company has paid about 85% of the development costs already:

Source: ESS

In the first few months of operation, occupancy is very low and the property will actually reduce total NOI and FFO per share because they have operating expenses before they have enough revenue to offset those expenses. However, as occupancy climbs the properties begin contributing to total NOI and FFO. So investors aren't just getting ESS at a very reasonable multiple of recurring FFO and Analyst AFFO, they are also getting a portion of these properties which are not yet producing revenue.

Development in a Pandemic

As a rule of thumb, you don't start any development projects during a pandemic. That's not a good idea. However, you also don't write off projects that are nearing completion.

Forecasting Rent Levels

To understand future revenue, we consider the expected change in market rent over the next year. Fortunately, ESS directly provides this information to investors.

Source: ESS

Los Angeles is on the verge of a new stay at home order. That is the Mayor's response to a spike in cases:

Source

While cases are spiking, the increase in the percentage of positive tests has been less extreme than for the United States overall. In California's case, the growth in the number of tests is growing as fast as the percentage positive. That isn't the situation across the rest of the country.

Consequently, we are less concerned about California compared to some of the other states where the percentage positive is roaring higher.

Renting Makes Sense in California

Another useful consideration in evaluating housing options is the difference between the cost of ownership and the cost of renting:

Source: ESS

In the markets for Essex Property Trust, the cost of homeownership has risen far above the cost of renting. There isn't a strong motivation for people to buy their own homes in these markets. Even a drop in mortgage rates can't overwhelm such a large contrast.

History of Execution

We mentioned the strong performance ESS has enjoyed over the years, so we're going to drive that home a little further:

Source: ESS

While delivering that massive level of growth to shareholders, the company increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years:

Source: ESS

So this isn't simply a case of the share price jumping higher. The company grew cash flows, used them to raise dividends, and continued to climb because they deserved a higher price.

Viable Long Term

If we needed to pick an investment to buy today and leave in an account we couldn't touch for a decade, ESS would be one of our top picks. There is a near-term risk factor as weak employment and weak GDP should leave many Americans with less income to spend. Yet that fact hasn't impacted several other sectors which continue to roar higher. If the economy improves, we locked in a great price on a great REIT. If things get worse, we still got a 24% discount to NAV on a great apartment REIT with a solid balance sheet and a steady management team.

Index Cards

The index card is shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Increased Position

We recently increased our position in ESS:

Source: Schwab

That makes our outlook pretty clear, right? It's a nice simple formula. We call it a strong buy and we buy shares.

Source: The REIT Forum

Conclusion

We want to remain very defensive as we allocate capital. We're focusing on smaller positions and low-risk ratings. We still have about 37.6% of our total portfolio in cash. One of the few options compelling enough to warrant adding shares is ESS.

Despite a decline in occupancy and rental rates, the impact shouldn't be overwhelming. Potential legislation can create additional fear, but the apartment REITs have done a solid job of limiting the impact. Rent control measures are more of a concern when the economy is roaring and prices are rising rapidly. While ESS is making a very reasonable decision to oppose them, those rent control measures wouldn't be enough to warrant such a large decline in the price of ESS.

Rating: Bullish on ESS

Want the best research? It's time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won't find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.