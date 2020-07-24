COVID-19 and the U.S. response to it could have kicked off the beginning of a long-term slide in the value of the U.S. dollar.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) - the world's leading gold producer - is in a great position to profit handsomely from appreciation in the price of gold. Some of you will say "Mike, you're late to the party. Gold is at $1,900/oz and NEM is over $66." But that is not the case. Note I became very bullish on gold in December of 2016 during the post-election sell-off (see Gold: The Possibility of A Trump-Induced Bull Run) when gold was below $1,200/oz. As for Newmont, I went bullish on the company after its big one-time dividend led to post dividend sell-off in the shares during June of last year that pushed the company down to $36/share (see Goldilocks Environment Extremely Bullish For Newmont).

But hey, that's all in the past. Of course, what's new is COVID-19, the U.S. response, and the resulting economic impact. In my opinion, combined, these factors can potentially lead to a substantial weakening of the US$ and the very real potential that the US currency could, over the next, say, 5 years, lose its standing as the world's reserve currency of choice. If so, that will be a significant catalyst for the price of gold in US$ terms. And it's a primary reason all investors should be exposed to the precious metal as part of a well diversified portfolio. For US investors, the greater your net worth, the higher your exposure should be. Why? Because you have much more to lose from a weakening US$.

King Dollar?

Indeed, the US$ has already started to weaken in important ways that are different from its historical price action:

Note, in March, when the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic finally came to America, the US$, after an initial sell-off, rallied strongly to over 102. Since then, and as a result of various factors, including the US policy response (and economic results...), the US$ has sold off to the current value of 94.45. In times past, the global currency market has tended to flock to the US$ in times of global crisis. The US$ index is now down 3.3% for the year. That is a very bullish backdrop for gold and one reason for its big rally:

But gold - up 26% YTD - is obviously up much more than the fall in the US$ index. I'll get to that in a minute. First, another indicator that times are changing can easily be seen in today's global currency action. Note the US$ Index is currently down 0.25% despite the recent ratcheting up of tension in US/China relations as a result of a blistering anti-China speech given by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday. Both countries have forced the closure of an embassy in the other. In years past, conflict between two superpowers of this nature would have led to bump-up in the US$ index. That is obviously not the case today - the US$ continues to sink, and gold continues to rally.

But, as I mentioned before, gold is up much more than the fall of the US$ Index. This is likely due to a number of factors, including super-low interest rates (resulting in negative real rates after taking into account inflation) that very likely won't rise anytime soon (as in not for many years to come).

Yet the biggest factor in the rise of the price of gold in US$ terms is likely the massive expansion of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet due to the US Treasury printing an additional ~$6 trillion so far this year for "stimulus" spending:

There is a reason the debt graph since March looks eerily similar to the exponential growth in the coronavirus infection rate in the US that started a few weeks after the grand "re-opening": in a global pandemic, one cannot divorce the healthcare impact (i.e. infection rate) from the economic impact. That is, there are reasons people are not flying and traveling as much and eating out in restaurants as much. Not to mention a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate that jumped up to nearly 15% in June and remains very high:

Some analysts say the unemployment rate would be significantly higher if it were not for the Federal "PPP" plan, which gives money to businesses to keep their employees on the payroll - one reason the US is forced to print money. Another reason is the $600/week unemployment checks going out to so many Americans who have lost their jobs and need to pay their bills. And then, there is the money needed to directly address the pandemic - PPE, testing, vaccine development, etc. etc. Add to that the money needed by states to make up for the loss in tax revenue to pay essential workers like police, healthcare, EMTs, teachers, and firefighters.

Bottom line: this massive money printing doesn't look to end anytime soon. Consider that ~30-40% of Americans consider COVID-19 to be a "hoax" and roughly the same number have said they would either definitely not take a vaccine (or would be hesitant to) even if and when one were to become available. And a vaccine isn't likely in quantity until the beginning of next year at the earliest.

Meantime, fall season isn't that far away and if COVID-19 testing is already such a mess in the U.S. - with wait times as long as 2 weeks which basically totally negates the reason to take the test - things are likely to get substantially worse in flu season. And, of course, even after months of the pandemic, the politicization of something as straight-forward and effective as wearing masks continues to be a major factor in the U.S. falling so far behind the rest of every other major industrial country on the planet.

So, even as we speak, Congress is hard at work trying to figure out what the next "stimulus/recovery" bill is going to look like and what the price tag will be. Expect quite a few more spending bills to be put forth over the near future. Why? Consider the following:

As you can see, the US never really exited the "first wave" of the pandemic. So, I shake my head when I hear politicians talking about "if we get a second wave in the fall" because we never exited the first wave. And the first wave is likely to get even bigger in the fall unless Americans pull together, believe in science and facts, begin to wear masks, and physically distance themselves from large groups. Despite a front-row seat to the pandemic's effect on New York, today, the U.S. has serious problems in three of the biggest states: Texas, Florida, and California.

As for the graph, note that the total number of cases in the U.S. is currently ~4 million. Let's say, due to the asymptomatic nature of the disease, and the lack of adequate testing, that the true number is more than double - say 10 million. Since the U.S. has ~330 million people, that means only ~3% of the U.S. population has been infected. Since the U.S. policy response to the pandemic is - apparently - to let it ripple through the population, and combined with the refusal of 30-40% of the population to wear masks and/or take a vaccine, one could make a case that COVID-19 is going to have considerable and very negative effects on the U.S. economy for at least another 18-24 months. The effect on the U.S. government will be twofold: dramatically less tax receipts and dramatically more spending: i.e. a ton of new debt.

Why Newmont?

The case for Newmont is very straightforward. Not only is NEM the largest global gold producer, but after its merger with Goldcorp, it sold off some non-core assets and has become much more efficient. As a result, the company's free cash flow is highly levered to the increase in the price of gold:

Source: Newmont Presentation at Bernstein Conference (May 2020)

Note that the bar chart estimates 5-year cumulative FCF at $1,700/oz to be $15 billion and $17 billion at $1,800/oz.

Now, at the end of Q1 (a solid performance that delivered $611 million in FCF), NEM had 807 million shares outstanding. Note the company had completed about 80% of a $1 billion buyback program by executing ~$300 million of share repurchases at average price of $45 (the shares are now north of $66). It's easy to do the math here: $15 billion of FCF (at $1,700/oz gold) means $18.70/share over the five years. Yet the current dividend is only $1 per year (or $5 over five years). Obviously, the outlook for dividend growth is fantastic. Combined with a very shareholder-friendly management, the future looks great for Newmont.

If you got burned in the past owner precious metals producers, and would prefer to own a more diversified fund of producers, consider Fidelity Select Gold (FSAGX). Or, if you desire having a very liquid "paper-gold" position, consider the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) ETF. For true gold bugs, nothing is better than U.S. issued gold coins.

Stay well, good luck in your investments, and for God's sake, wear a mask and practice physically distancing. If not for yourselves and your loved ones, for the economy, for the country, and for your financial well-being. Community infection rates need to come down substantially in most of the cities in the U.S. in order for schools to open with in-person classes.

If a large percentage of Americans continue to not take COVID-19 seriously, China will likely continue to press its advantage over the U.S. due to its much more effective response to the pandemic. Without question, China's response to COVID-19 has been orders of magnitude better than that of the U.S. - as have the responses in Canada, the EU, etc. etc. In fact, combined with the outlook for the U.S. dollar, investors should not only look at increasing their investment allocation to gold, but also to equities in the Asia Pacific region. Note that South Korea, Japan, and Australia have also had a much more effective response to the pandemic as compared to the US.

