Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Can't Overcome Federal Government Failure

Without leadership from the federal government, the economy could move from a liquidity crisis to a solvency crisis, an issue that the Fed cannot resolve by itself.

Whereas investors appear to have trust in Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Fed, confidence is lacking in the rest of the government as the dollar falls in value.

The Federal Reserve is doing all that it can to support liquidity and the US economy, but the rest of the federal government is not helping much.

In the United States, and in the world, the Federal Reserve is still the most trusted policy maker in the America. There is little or no trust in the other branches of the US federal government.

However, the Federal Reserve cannot do everything.

This is a reason why the value of the US dollar is falling and why the price of gold is heading for a new historic high.

And, investors should beware, there are no signs that this situation is going to change in the near term.

Federal Reserve Is Doing All It Can Do

The Federal Reserve, especially since the end of February is doing just about all it can do.

Since February 26, 2020, the Federal Reserve has acquired, outright, almost $2.4 trillion in securities.

The Federal Reserve has entered into swap agreements with other central banks around the world, reaching a total of almost $450.0 billion at one time.

The Federal Reserve has engaged, at its maximum, in almost $350.0 billion in repurchase agreements.

And, the Federal Reserve has devised numerous deposit arrangements with different sectors of the financial system and the financial markets, an effort that has put as much as $300.0 billion in the banking system.

And, the Federal Reserve is looking for more and more ways it can provide liquidity to the financial system to push off any severe financial disruption.

As a result, the Federal Reserve has ended up holding almost $2.7 trillion in reserve balances of commercial banks, essentially "excess reserves" and in holding almost $2.0 trillion in deposits of the federal government, in the Treasury's General Account.

Is This Enough?

The answer to this question is…no one really knows.

We are dealing with a world of "radical uncertainty." No one really knows exactly what is happening? And, no one knows exactly what the right policies are now? And, no one really knows how things might work out, given any of the possible alternatives that are available to us.

We certainly know this more than we did in the past.

Following the Great Depression, the Federal Reserve observed that the commercial banking sector had a lot of excess reserves on hand. The Fed wanted greater control over bank reserves so it decided to get rid of these excess reserves by raising bank reserve requirements.

The problem was, the banks desired those excess reserves so that when the Fed raised the reserve requirements, the commercial banks moved to replace them. This caused a collapse in bank lending that the economy was thrown right back into another depression, the Depression of 1937-38.

Ben Bernanke, a student of the Great Depression and beyond, made sure, when he was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, that the Federal Reserve always erred on the side of too much monetary ease as he led the Fed out of the Great Recession and through the early years of the most recent economic recovery.

Mr. Bernanke did well, as did the economy, and so has received many kudos for his performance during this tenuous time.

Now, Jerome Powell is in the seat that Mr. Bernanke sat in. So far through his tenure, Mr. Powell has followed Mr. Bernanke and sought to err on the side of monetary ease once he took over at the Fed. Especially since the beginning of the current recession, Mr. Powell has even exceeded Mr. Bernanke's effort, looking for almost any way he can find to ways to support the liquidity of the financial system. And, he continues to look for even more ways to provide support.

Can The Fed Keep The Economy From Getting Worse?

No, the economy could still get worse than it is now. For one, the liquidity crisis that Mr. Powell is attempting to combat could turn into a solvency crisis. The debt load in the United States is enormous, debt defaults are increasing, as are bankruptcies. As I have written before, "Bankruptcies Are Just Starting."

Bankruptcies are a lagging indicator of the downturn so the worst is yet to come. The early bankruptcies we have been reading about are companies that were already in deep trouble and on the edge even before the recession began. The trouble in the economy just forced them over the edge. Now, the new bankruptcies are lining up and the picture is not going to be a pretty one.

So, the Fed is doing all it can do and, I believe, has done a good job in terms of supporting the liquidity of the US financial system, but has also done a good job in supporting other central banks around the world.

This is why I believe that investors around the world trust Mr. Powell and the Fed as much as they do.

But, Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve cannot do it all.

The Future

Mr. Powell and the Fed are doing what they can do at this time. In essence, in using another analogy, the Fed is throwing all the "stuff" it can against the wall to see what sticks!

This is what you do in a time of radical uncertainty when you have very few, if any, guidelines to policy decisions. It is what you have to do. The Federal Reserve in the 1930s did not do this.

Are there residuals to this kind of policy. Of course there are. In fact, many criticize Mr. Bernanke and the Fed for not "cleaning up" all the "stuff" it threw against the wall in the 2010s once the downturn was over. The economy…the world…was left with a lot of dislocated markets that did not resolve the condition they were left with. If anything, Mr. Bernanke can be accused of not working harder to resolve these dislocations…and, as a consequence, these situations still need to be worked out.

Now, Mr. Powell and the Fed have created many more dislocations that will have to be resolved in the future. These dislocations cannot be resolved right now. Mr. Powell and the Fed has other, more immediate work to do. Let us let them keep their focus for the time being.

But, as I said, Mr. Powell and the Fed are doing all they can do right now. Consequently, to judge the whole system, investors should currently watch the value of the dollar and the price of gold.

If they see the dollar continue to fall and the price of gold continue to rise, then investors can assume that the financial markets are still disappointed that the rest of the government is not doing its job, and this is not a good sign.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.