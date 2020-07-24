Introduction

I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC and then, after the price has run up, sharing the idea as still being a "buy" with the public because I didn't like the way that practice felt to me ethically.

However, the recent market dive happened so quickly that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through today, I've purchased 35 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 36 stocks, 20 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have now covered Hologic (HOLX), FLIR Systems (FLIR), Sysco Corporation (SYY), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Align Technology (ALGN), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Ross Stores (ROST), AutoZone (AZO), Stryker (SYK), AMETEK (AME), PNC Financial (PNC), BlackRock (BLK), Dollar Tree (DLTR), U.S. Bancorp (USB), HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), and Valero Energy (VLO) in the series. Most of these stocks were no longer "buys" when I wrote articles about them, but I have been sharing both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stocks in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys, and if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is Bank of New York Mellon (BK). It is the 20th and final stock in the series, and it has performed poorly, both on an absolute and relative basis, since I purchased it on 2/28/20.

Thus far, Bank of New York Mellon is the only S&P 500 I've purchased this year that is underwater, and it's down about -9%. I think there are several potential factors that may have led to the poor performance. The first is that I purchased this stock (along with Comcast) on 2/28/20, which was the very beginning of the downturn. Ironically, that was the same day I declared that a recession was coming, and I shifted over 70% of my investments, which had been in defensive ETFs, to cash. So, on the same day, I made a massive move to cash I also bought two stock positions, BK being one of them. I think it sent a powerful sign to my readers that I wasn't moving so much money to cash in order to hide during the downturn, but rather I was preparing to do a lot of buying of individual stocks, and I started doing it that day. For that reason, I don't regret the timing of the purchase, but within a week after purchasing, I implemented some fairly stringent recession standards that would have narrowly excluded BK as a purchase.

The key standard it would not have passed was that I wanted to see three-year revenue growth over 10% for my recession purchases. My normal standard is that I want three-year revenue growth to be positive, and I typically only added a note of caution if it was not over 10%. But my view, once it was clear that the market was rapidly diving after the first week of March, was that we would likely have the opportunity to buy higher-quality stocks which had more growth potential at big discounts, so I wanted only the highest-quality businesses. Slow revenue growth is typically not a sign of the highest-quality businesses, so had I run across BK's stock in mid-March instead of the end of February, I probably would have avoided it.

As we can see, at the time of my purchase in late February, BK's revenue had only grown 7.12% over the previous three years cumulatively. So, for investors who think the market may see a double-dip and there will be lots of buying opportunities in the next 12 months, I would probably avoid BK here because there will be better opportunities. But, for investors who have a lot of cash and think it's unlikely the market has a significant dip in the coming months, I think BK is worth examining, and that's what I'm going to do in this article.

My main purpose with these articles is three-fold. First, I'm sharing the process I used to select the stocks, and I'm highlighting individual adjustments I made to my process if they are relevant to the stocks in question. Occasionally, I'll also mention how this fits into my overall portfolio strategy if it is particularly relevant for a given stock. Second, I share the precise buying and selling prices my process has established over the next 3-6 months, provided nothing major changes with a specific business. These should be useful guides for readers if they are considering buying or selling the stock. And third, I'm sharing the results of the process so that I can identify any potential mistakes or patterns that will allow me to improve the process in the future. Additionally, by sharing the results (which I hope will be good), I am promoting my usefulness as a stock analyst and portfolio strategist.

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for BK are represented by the shaded dark green area. Over the course of the past 20 years, BK has experienced 3 years with negative EPS growth and is expected to have another negative year this year. BK suffered a modest -13% decline during the economic slowdown of 2012, and deeper -38% and -39% in 2002 and 2009 following recessions the previous years. Bank of New York Mellon's declines have generally been in sync with wider market conditions, and with recessionary declines of -38% and -39%, I would label its historical earnings cyclicality as 'moderate'.

For stocks with moderately cyclical earnings, performing what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis" using PE ratios and earnings growth rates is a pretty good way to estimate the value of the stock. (If we would have seen historical earnings declines over -50%, then it would have been harder to use a full-cycle analysis. And in those cases, I use a method of examining historical price declines to help us determine entry points for the stock instead of PEs and earnings growth rates.)

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged BK as a buy in late February. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2008, a little before the last cyclical peak.

As I write this, BK's blended P/E on the F.A.S.T. Graph is 8.70, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 13.67. Since we are in a recession right now, I use peak earnings and the current price to establish a P/E ratio instead of the current blended P/E on the F.A.S.T. Graph. I do this because as earnings drop, it inflates the P/E ratio, and I don't expect earnings to stay down for the next 10 years. When I make that adjustment for BK, I get a little bit lower P/E of 8.62 than the blended P/E from the F.A.S.T Graph. Also, the full-cycle average P/E was a little higher at the peak in February as well, at 13.97, so I'll use that number too.

If, over the course of the next 10 years, BK's P/E was to revert to its normal 13.97 level from its current 8.62 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +4.95%.

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. Using peak earnings, the current earnings yield is about 11.41%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $11.41 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2008, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

BK has reduced their shares outstanding by about -22% this cycle. I will back these purchases out while performing my earnings growth estimates for this cycle. After doing so and after taking into account their two EPS declines of -39% and -13%, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +2.14% over the course of the last cycle, which is pretty slow, and essentially about the same as the rate of inflation. Again, much like the revenue growth number, it's acceptable, but given other opportunities that occur during recessions, I would prefer more growth.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought BK's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $11.41 plus +2.14% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +11.41% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $228.62 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +8.62% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for BK, it will produce a +4.95% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +8.62% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +13.57% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, BK is greater than 12%, and that makes it a 'Buy' at today's prices. However, as I noted earlier in the article, revenue growth and earnings growth have been slow enough that during a recession, I would avoid this stock in favor of other opportunities in the market.

What this means is that whether the stock is a 'Buy' today will greatly depend on whether an investor expects the market to have a double-dip. My bias is that the odds are above 50% the market will experience a double-dip, but, given the level of continued government stimulus that is going into the economy, I'd say the odds aren't too much higher than 50%. So, for new money, I'm rating this one a neutral, or 'Hold', for now. But again, if you are sitting on lots of cash and you think the stimulus money will continue to prop up the stock market and eventually cause a recovery in the real economy, this stock is trading at buyable levels here.

Conclusion

Bank of New York Mellon was the 20th and final S&P 500 stock I purchased this year. It is the only one with a negative return so far. While I'm not going to complain about 19 winning stocks and one loser, I do think that if I would have implemented my stricter recession standards a little sooner, I might have been able to avoid this laggard without sacrificing any opportunity costs from my other stocks since they all met the stricter standard.

In future articles, I'm going to examine these 20 stocks as a group and see if we can discern any patterns or draw any conclusions about my overall buying strategy during the downturn. The findings should be interesting, especially when the approach is compared to many of the major investment themes like big tech, staples, vaccine makers, etc. during this downturn (most of which I have ignored).

