In the recently released second-quarter earnings, semiconductor player, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), has surpassed both revenue and earnings consensus estimates by a wide margin. Earnings surprise is not that big a surprise for Texas Instruments' investors. In fact, the company has managed to outperform consensus earnings estimates in eleven quarters and revenue estimates in nine quarters in the past three years. Since the first quarter of 2018, the company has never missed earnings estimates.

If you are looking for disruptive technology and the next hot thing in the semiconductor market, Texas Instruments is definitely not your taste. Instead, Texas Instruments is for those who want a consistent growth and strong dividend yield at a relatively lower risk level. And achieving these goals does not seem difficult for Texas Instruments' investors, considering that this blue-chip company with a strong operational history of 90 years sports a broad portfolio of superior products used across a range of industries.

Texas Instruments has come out with strong third-quarter guidance despite the challenging macroeconomic environment

In the second quarter, Texas Instruments' revenues dropped 11.70% YoY to $3.24 billion but remained ahead of the consensus by $287.42 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.57 was also ahead of the consensus by $0.65.

Although the company remains cautious about potential inventory building by some customers, Texas Instruments has provided a strong outlook for the third quarter. The company expects revenues to be in the range of $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion and non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $1.14 to $1.34.

Although the pandemic has wreaked widespread havoc, certain industries have started recovering faster than others. Texas Instruments' analog processing business has managed to fare better than previously anticipated, driven by demand in areas such as personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems.

In 2019, Texas Instruments accounted for almost 19% of the global analog processing market share. The company's analog chips have been mainly targeting end markets such as industrial, automotive, and personal electronics. The longer-than-expected tenure of the pandemic and the subsequent increasing demands from the work-from-home economy has played a pivotal role in the strength of the company's analog business. Also, the longer the pandemic persists, the more persistent will be the changes in consumer behavior. Hence, it is safe to say that the work-from-home trend and the related digitization initiatives will continue to have an impact even on the post-COVID-19 world. The dramatic adoption of digitization will now be a permanent feature of the global economy. This will continue to drive demand in the semiconductor industry.

The company's diversified revenue base has proved to be a major safety net in times when the automotive market and industrial market are pretty shaky. The medical business in the industrial segment has been an exception, owing to the rapid increase in demand for telemedicine and remote monitoring services. The company has over 100,000 customers across the world, while almost 33% of its revenues are from customers other than the largest 100.

An increase in the chip content of cars for security, infotainment, driver assistance, and collision avoidance use cases is a durable trend for tomorrow's world. This, coupled with increasing automation in an industrial setting, is expected to be the major long-term growth driver for Texas Instruments. The company also expects these businesses to grow at a faster pace than the overall growth rate of the semiconductor industry in the long term.

We also need to understand that Texas Instruments' portfolio is mainly comprised of off-the-shelf products with a long life and not specialized products that have to be used within a particular time frame. Hence, even if demand dips, for now, the company does not require to scrap these products. The company can sell them as and when demand recovers. This dynamic affords significant protection from potential losses, which is not enjoyed by manufacturers of specialized chips.

Texas Instruments has also managed to differentiate itself by developing a very low-cost high-volume manufacturing setup. The company's chips on 300mm wafer cost almost 40% lower than those built by the majority of its competitors on a 200mm wafer. This has ensured robust profitability trends for the company even in a difficult year like fiscal 2020.

The company is also working to get more control of its distribution and has actively limited distributor inventory. Instead, Texas Instruments is controlling much of the inventory and is trying to remain prepared for any potential changes in the macroeconomic environment. To that effect, the company is ready to ship almost 40,000 products almost immediately and has developed processed to service any fluctuating demand from its customers in short lead time.

The company has been returning significant value to shareholders

In the second quarter, Texas Instruments returned around $1.7 billion to shareholders, with $823 million paid as dividends and $882 million returned through share repurchases. The company returned $6.7 billion to shareholders in the last twelve months. The company's dividend yield comes to a healthy 2.79%, much higher than the average dividend yield in the technology industry, which is close to 0.9%.

Texas Instruments has been consistently increasing dividends for the past 16 years. Quarterly dividends are up by 20% CAGR since 2015. In 2019, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.77 per share or $3.60 per share annually. The company has also consistently raised its dividend payout ratio. In 2019, Texas Instruments' dividends were 52% of its free cash flows. In the twelve months ending the second quarter of fiscal 2020, this payout was increased to 56%. This is noteworthy, especially since many companies had to cut back or even suspend their dividend payouts in 2020. Texas Instruments' dividend payout also leaves significant room for further dividend hikes in the coming quarters. All these factors point to the sustainability of the company's dividends, a rare quality in the current economic environment.

Besides, the company has also reduced its shares outstanding by 46% from 2004 to 2019. This is contrary to the trend prevalent in the stock market where equity dilution is the norm.

Texas Instruments has reported a free cash flow of $5.7 billion for 12 months ending the second quarter of fiscal 2020. This translates into 42% of the company's revenue in the same time frame. This is a solid number, especially when we consider the challenges the company has been facing in the first half of fiscal 2020. In 2019, the company's free cash flow was 40% of its total revenues.

Investors should consider these risks

The ongoing recession has hit demand in the automotive industry. The shelter-in-place restrictions have dramatically increased unemployment, put multiple businesses out of operations, and severely affected the consumers' spending power. I believe that only an effective and accessible COVID-19 vaccine can allow the global economy to open up in any meaningful and sustained manner. Considering the timelines put out by the global pharmaceutical companies, we can expect worldwide consumer demand to normalize earliest by the second half of 2021. It goes without saying that any meaningful improvement in the automotive sector, especially for cars with high chip content, will most likely be visible only around that period. This means that Texas Instruments' Embedded Processing business as well as any other semiconductor companies with significant exposure to the automotive sector will face the risk of top-line and bottom-line hit for the next year. In 2019, Texas Instruments earned 21% of revenues from the automotive sector.

The problem is further aggravated, considering that automotive is an industry with a very mature and robust supply chain. Hence, these companies can rapidly scale back production and purchase in line with reduced demand.

Texas Instruments also has significant exposure to the industrials sector. While the performance in the second quarter was decent, the company attributes this to the possibility of certain customers building up inventory stock to limit exposure to any potential supply chain disruptions. The company claimed that it did not have the capabilities to assess the level at which this stockpiling has been done by its customers. However, in case the company's second-quarter performance in the industrial segment was mostly driven by stockpiling and not by actual demand, this can result in reduced shipments and significant top-line and bottom-line volatility in the next few quarters.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $122.04. The company is trading at PB multiple of 15.53, higher than the average of the overall semiconductor industry. However, considering the stable and diversified revenue base company and the robust shareholder value trends, I believe that the consensus target price is not capturing the fair value of Texas Instruments. A target price of $163, as set by Jefferies & Company Inc.'s analyst, Mark Lipacis on July 22, seems to be a fairly achievable target price for the company in the next 12 months.

The majority of analysts are now positive for the company. Few of the prominent analysts with a bullish rating include DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann with a target price of $158, Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer with a target price of $155, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland with a target price of $165, BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava with a target price of $165, and Citi analyst Christopher Danely with a target price of $155. Analysts with a neutral rating for the stock include Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg with a target price of $140, Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore with a target price of $125, and Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh with a target price of $127.

At the end of June 2020, Texas Instruments had cash and short-term investments of $5.0 billion and total debt of $6.8 billion on its balance sheet. The company has already repaid $500 million debt in the second quarter and has no more repayments scheduled for fiscal 2020. Considering its liquidity and cash flow generation, the company is in a comfortable position to honor its obligations even in periods of significant economic downturns.

Although there are definitely certain headwinds for the company in the rest of fiscal 2020, it nevertheless remains an attractive pick mainly due to broad product portfolio, diversified customer base, cost-effective manufacturing, strong balance sheet, and ample cash generation. In these times of uncertainty, I believe that retail investors can consider adding Texas Instruments to their portfolio. The company offers a mix of both worlds, robust growth potential of a tech company, and stability of blue chip. However, Texas Instruments is mostly suited for retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least one year.

