To invest in AXP, one must look far in the future and be comfortable with the idea that the road ahead will be rocky.

Prior to 2020, it would have been hard to imagine American Express (NYSE:AXP) delivering such weak results.

Revenue decline of 29% in 2Q20 was not only the worst in years and possibly ever, but it also lagged analyst expectations by the widest margin since 2015 at least. GAAP EPS of $0.29 seems to have fallen well ahead of estimates. But much of the upside to consensus may have been driven by lower-than-expected credit reserves booked, which I don't find particularly exciting.

The better news for investors is that AXP has been taking a beating this year, along with the rest of the consumer banking space. Therefore, much of the disastrous second quarter performance seems to have been already priced into the stock, limiting the post-earnings damage to shareholders' portfolios.

Credit: BGR

Expectations met

In my earnings preview, I spoke of weakness across the board driven by a combination of factors: lower consumer activity, heavier exposure to the travel and leisure space, and a lower and flatter interest rate environment. The silver lining would likely come in the form of resilient net card fees due to a stable client base and possibly higher average fees per card.

As the graph below depicts, this is exactly what happened. The largest revenue segment, discount fees, fell flat on its face. Billed business hit the bottom of the well in April, about halfway down to non-existent from February levels. The rebound happened in May and June, but it was not V-shaped. The recovery would have been nearly complete if not for a depressed T&E sector: restaurants, lodging, and airlines continue to hang on for dear life.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from 10-Q

In the previous quarter, American Express had done its magic and managed to grow net interest income by a respectable 13%. This time, and very much as I expected, the company was unable to sidestep the zero-rate environment and fast-declining card member loan balances. In the end, net interest income dropped 9% YOY in the second period.

All that was left for American Express to do was manage customer engagement (i.e. card member rewards and services) and operating expenses. The former was largely taken care of by the decline in spending and travel activity. The latter was achieved through a tighter marketing budget and lower incentive compensation.

Source: earnings slide

On the stock

To invest in AXP, one must be comfortable with the idea that the road ahead will likely be rocky. Given a long-enough time frame of well over one or two years, I believe the direction of this stock is up, maybe even at a market-beating pace. But I would not dare make bullish claims about what may happen to shares between now and then.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, I remain a patient AXP bull. In the short term, I do not believe that the unfavorable macroeconomic forces will be strong enough to topple this top-tier consumer bank and payment processor. In the longer term, the company's diversified business model (i.e. balance between fees and interest income, cardholder and merchant customers) and higher-credit quality loan book should bode well for financial performance.

The "margin of error" on a long-term investment in AXP seems pretty safe at current levels, considering the stock is still 30% off February highs.

Beating the market by a mile The financial services space is only a very small piece of my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth. Other mega-cap names across a wide range of sectors have produced more of the portfolio's total gains, which have been better than the S&P 500's by a mile (see graph below). To learn more about the storm-resistant growth approach to investing, I invite you to join our community. Click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today. After that, don't forget to join the Live Chat so we can share a few thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.