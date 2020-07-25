If we look at a long-term chart of POSCO (NYSE:PKX), we can see that shares have the potential to undergo a long-term, double-bottom pattern. The potential pattern is exciting due to how high the peak is situated (close to $90 a share). In fact, we would have to break this level before this level is taken out. This means that the price target of this pattern would be somewhere in the region to $140 per share - a full $100 per share above where shares are trading at present.

When numbers like these are presented, investors get faked out due to how the price target is compared to the present share price ($40 a share). However, as we can see on the chart, price almost hit $200 a share back before the great recession when shares were trading at a completely different valuation.

Since then, shares have repeatedly made lower highs and lower lows, but that came to an end in March of this year. This is significant in our eyes because, despite the significant elevated volatility we witnessed in equity markets this year, the share price of POSCO did not drop below the late 2015 lows for any significant amount of time. Remember, POSCO increased its earnings in 2019 by $1.44 per share and would have done much better this year also only for COVID-19.

Operating in a bear market for close to 13 years would take its toll on most companies. POSCO, however, was able to keep on paying its dividend through this timeframe. At present, shares are trading with a sales multiple of 0.2 and a book multiple of 0.3, which is really attractive in this beaten down sector. Although earnings dropped significantly in the firm's most recent quarter, the firm has still plenty of earnings over the past four quarters ($1.22 billion). Despite a difficult year in 2015, POSCO still managed to report positive earnings for the past 10 years. This is impressive, given the major headwinds the steel sector has been in especially in recent times.

We have learned not to read too much into earnings, especially for firms in beaten down sectors, but more how their key cash flow metrics have been trending. Why? Because, in the end, it is cash which creates earnings. Think of it this way. If a firm has no cash, earnings will always suffer. Earnings are essentially born from how much cash and liquidity a company has.

Therefore, despite the fact that net income has fallen from $3.66 billion in 2010 to currently come in at $1.22 billion, operating cash flow during this period increased from $3.195 billion to $5.2 billion over the past four quarters. We all know how cash flow can be manipulated by selling off assets or increasing debt, but we see no such trend in POSCO's balance sheet. In fact, asset growth has outpaced liability growth over the past decade, which has resulted in book value increasing to $38.912 billion. Furthermore, free cash flow per share has been really stable since 2015 and presently comes in at $31.34 per share. Considering the dividend is $1.54 per share, we see no issue here with dividend affordability going forward.

So, why are these trends important? Because the success of POSCO's business depends on how sales growth can convert to earnings, which in turn can convert to cash, so more assets can be bought. Assets are essentially the fruit which bears the tree when it comes to sales and earnings growth. Since POSCO has a proven record of generating sizable cash flow from limited net earnings, it stands to reason that cash flow should only increase substantially when earnings rebound next year. EPS is expected to grow by 135% in 2021. This should do wonders for cash flow growth going forward.

To sum up, POSCO shares look like they have all the hallmarks of printing a multi-year double-bottom at present. The next step for the share price is to take out its 10-month moving average. We remain long Ternium (TX) in this sector, but POSCO remains a very close competitor with similar upside potential. We will continue our analysis of both companies going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.