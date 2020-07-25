The market pushed the stock price down as if there was no light oil production or hedging to aid the company's survival during the current period of challenges.

The market was already ordering the caskets for Baytex Energy (BTE) when oil prices dropped through the floor (and kept going!). But this management has been careful all along. Now, with energy prices surging on an expected revival of demand, Baytex is beginning to bring back about 80% of its heavy oil production. Far from needing that casket, this company is emerging from the current downturn in far better financial shape than since before 2015.

There were all kinds of worries about covenants and debt due. But management has worked to make sure that nothing is due until 2024. Furthermore, the acquisition of more light oil production (from the Raging River acquisition) meant that the company had far more light oil production to rely on for cash flow during the downturn than in the recent past.

Source: Baytex Energy June Investor Update Press Release

There has been more fidgeting about financial ratios due to worries about "high debt". But this company managed to achieve ratios within conventional lending guidelines before the latest challenges hit the industry. Therefore, management had the company better prepared "to ride out the storm" than has been the case for several years.

As shown above, there is no financial covenant violation in sight. The second quarter will probably be the worst news for much of the industry in years. Even that poor quarter is unlikely to bring the company close to any kind of covenant violation.

Now, with the announcement that the shut-in heavy oil production will begin to restart, ratios are going to improve as the second quarter probably marks the industry nadir of the current cycle. This last cycle happened rather quickly and is not typical of oil and gas industry cycles. It has made for a frustrating few years for investors in the industry. Hopefully, this next cycle will be slower and more typical.

Background

Baytex Energy is an NYSE-listed company (and Toronto Exchange-listed company). This company has operations in both Canada and the Eagle Ford in the United States.

Source: Baytex Energy June 2020, Investor Presentation

The market has not yet realized the changes made by this company since inception that have tremendously improved the ability of the company to outlast the latest downturn.

This company began as a heavy oil producer back when pricing was generous to make decent returns producing heavy oil. Management did eventually acquire the Eagle Ford before the 2015 downturn. But they paid for the acquisition with debt. The ensuing oil price downturn nearly made the company pay dearly for that debt load.

Management rectified the situation by merging with light oil producer Raging River (a company that also had very low debt levels). But that merger really does not have a long enough track record for the market. Therefore, the perception of a high debt load persists, even though the cash flow during the downturn has improved considerably, thanks to that merger.

Source: Baytex Energy June 2020, Investor Presentation

The company had gotten the EBITDAX-to-long term debt ratio within lending guidelines for the first time in several fiscal years during fiscal year 2019. No one really knows how this year will unfold. But the restart of heavy oil production should mitigate any remote chances of covenant violations.

This management was busy using that free cash flow achieved from the merger to repay debt ASAP. The sudden plunge in the price of oil caused a brief foray into negative free cash flow, which also sent the stock price spiraling downward.

Fortunately, the hedging program as well as the marketing program and quick management responses provided some cushion to allow for cash flow to again move to free cash flow positive. Debt repayment will again become the priority until management determines to begin drilling on Canadian properties.

Investors should note that this company is not the operator of the Eagle Ford properties. However, that operator has likewise cut back activities in the face of lower commodity prices.

Reaction Of Mr. Market

Mr. Market is clearly stuck in yesterday and overreacted accordingly.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 24, 2020

The overreaction has gotten to the point that funds flow from operating activities is a ridiculously low level of the current stock price. In fact, the stock price is so low that this company may go private at the beginning of any perceived industry rally once the coronavirus issues fade away. The stock currently trades as though the coronavirus issues will last for years.

Should the WTI prices and the discounts for heavy oil return to more normal or average levels, this company will trade about 3 times that average cash flow. That is extremely low for a company with a light oil discovery and excellent prospects for the future. The additional light oil production from the merger with Raging River has made this downturn far more easy for management to navigate. Even with no drilling, there will still be decent cash flow some time.

There has been a lot of pure fantasy written about oil production declines from not drilling at all. On a company basis, such declines will vary by basin and whether or not the business is unconventional or conventional. Other factors include the average age of the producing wells. Established production that is two years or older for unconventional has a lower decline rate. Those wells have relatively small amounts of production. But there is often a lot of those wells. Profitable reworks often slow the decline rate as well when drilling stops.

Therefore, a roughly 15% production decline (for total company production) the first year may be a good conservative number to begin with before a thorough investigation and the company mix of producing wells occurs. Baytex Energy is a particular challenge as the heavy oil wells have different characteristics from the Canadian light oil and the Eagle Ford wells.

Conclusion

In any event, the latest oil price rally appears to mean that low cost producers will again begin drilling. Baytex has some of the lower costs through its participation in the Eagle Ford. Investors should, therefore, expect new drilling to resume there first.

It is also very likely that the worst fears of the market will not be realized. Oil prices are not staying in negative or even absurdly low prices "forever". As is typical, the market will likely reassess the industry progress as the recovery from the coronavirus issues continue. Currently, coronavirus cases are hitting new highs every day. But we cannot all stay at home forever. So, we are going to have to deal with the coronavirus safely in the future while going back to work and living our lives.

Baytex Energy should benefit from the recovery in a big way as the price decline is way overdone. Whether or not management chooses to do a reverse split to remain on the NYSE, this management is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for a backup liquidity plan. Therefore, the stock should not suffer horribly if management chooses to not do a reverse split and delist.

The company is in better financial shape than it has been in years. Management has begun to develop a light oil discovery that should provide for years of production growth in the future. Given the listing on two stock exchanges (for visibility) and the current low stock price, this may be one of the better bargains that will respond faster as the recovery proceeds.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Baytex Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.