Pipeline/midstream service companies are often considered some of the safest players in the market. Their high yields make them attractive to income-oriented investors, while their stable cash flows generally persist even during periods of economic uncertainty if the firms in question are structured well. Irrespective of structure and management, though, even the best-run businesses in this space can deal with some uncertainty. That much was proven in the latest quarterly report filed by industry giant Kinder Morgan (KMI). At this point in time, the firm does still present investors with attractive prospects, but it is worth saying that the near-term prospects for the firm are not quite as positive as they were even one quarter earlier.

Some downward pressure

Kinder Morgan had a tough quarter. Revenue, for instance, took a beating compared to the same quarter last year. Year over year, this figure declined 20.3% from $3.20 billion to $2.56 billion. There were several factors, it seems, in this drop. Gasoline transportation, for instance, reported a decline of 30.1%, falling from 1.09 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day down to 0.762 million. Jet fuel was even worse, falling 67.7% from 0.303 million boe per day down to just 98 thousand. Even oil production associated with the company's royalties and outside marketing activities took a hit, falling 13.1% compared to the same period last year.

A lot of this top-line pressure, it's worth saying, came from a general and severe economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This will eventually pass, but a decline is still impactful on the near-term prospects of the business. As the top line suffered, so too did the bottom line for Kinder Morgan. According to management, the company generated a net loss during the quarter of $637 million. This compares to a gain of $518 million the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the picture was far better, but not great, with a reading of $381 million still lower than the $493 million seen in the second quarter of Kinder Morgan's 2019 fiscal year.

Net income isn't the only bottom-line metric that took a beating. Based on the data provided, so too did EBITDA, EBDA, and DCF (distributable cash flow). During the quarter, EBITDA was $1.57 billion. This compares to $1.82 billion the same time last year. This works out to a year-over-year decline of 13.7%. EBDA, meanwhile, fell from $1.85 billion last year to $1.63 billion this year, for a decline of 12.1%. DCF, over the same period of time, also fared worse, dropping 11.3%. For the first two quarters as a whole, DCF dropped 9.5% from $2.50 billion to $2.26 billion.

While the quarter could have definitely been better, it could have been worse as well. The firm ended the quarter with $526 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand. Total net debt was $32.41 billion, a decline of $661 million compared to the end of the company's 2019 fiscal year. Any sort of debt reduction is a positive that investors should applaud. Having said that, management does now seem to think that the firm's leverage ratio will end at around 4.7 for the year. Original guidance called for this figure to be around 4.5, while revised guidance from the first quarter pointed to a reading of 4.6. These disparities are marginal in the grand scheme of things.

Kinder Morgan still makes sense

Due to the firm's tough second quarter, it does have a message for investors: expect the full year to be impacted to some degree. Original guidance for 2020 called for DCF for the year to total $5.1 billion. In its first quarter earnings release, management said that this will now be lower by about 10%. Original EBITDA guidance of $7.6 billion was also affected, lowered by management by 8% in first quarter filings. Now, for both metrics, management has added the words 'slightly more than'. We don't really know what this means, except that, at most, DCF should be $4.58 billion this year, while EBITDA should be no more than $6.98 billion. Probably, a bottom range of $4.5 billion and $6.9 billion would be reasonable. Trailing twelve-month EBITDA right now stands at $7.27 billion, so this implies a tough third and fourth quarter this year.

At these points, it looks like Kinder Morgan is trading at a market cap/DCF multiple today of around 7.5. Its EV/EBITDA multiple, meanwhile, is a bit higher at 9.6. Neither of these is really high, especially for stable cash cows, and considering that this downturn is most definitely temporary. To further shore up its operations, management has made some operational changes recently that investors should take note of. In the first quarter of this year, the company had projected decreasing expenses and maintenance capex by a collective $100 million for the year. This has now been revised to $170 million. Growth capex of $2.4 billion for 2020 was what the company initially anticipated earlier this year, but in the first quarter, this was slashed by $700 million. That cut has now been eased up on a bit to $660 million. Cutting growth capex is never a great thing since it does mean some slower growth potential down the road, but even if Kinder Morgan were to never grow cash flows again, its shares would be attractive at current pricing.

One thing management has not decided to make further revisions to is its distribution. In the first quarter, management reduced annual guidance for the year from $1.25 per share in payouts to $1.05. This remained unchanged when the company paid out, in the second quarter, $0.2625 per unit. Assuming this payout remains untouched moving forward, the company's current share price implies a yield of nearly 7.1% as of this writing. Once the company eventually does raise this up to the $1.25 per unit that it would like to, the yield will expand to about 8.4%. This day will come, but it's not here just yet.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems pretty clear to me that Kinder Morgan had a rough quarter and is having a rougher year than it or its investors likely anticipated. Whether this trend will continue is anybody's guess, but with the global economy moving at a faster pace again, it seems improbable that the worst is yet to come. Even with depressed expectations, the firm's prospects look appealing from here on out, so it may be a good time to consider jumping on board if you're looking at this from a long-term perspective.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.