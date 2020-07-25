S&P 500 Weekly Update: Investor Concerns Remain. Relax, This Is Still A Bull Market

Between seasonality and the “Election”, the market could be headed into a volatile churning pattern in the short term.

"Confused? Confusion is good. It's an excellent place to learn something new from." - Henna Inam

Investors entered the year with a justifiable level of confidence. The equity market had just posted its best year since 2013, and the record U.S. economic expansion was buoyed by a healthy labor market and resilient consumer spending. With the overall outlook remaining positive, the S&P 500 began its ascent, reaching a new "peak" of 3,386 in February. But then, the COVID-19 outbreak led to an unexpected drop that was the steepest, quickest decline from a record high in history.

Since then, the financial markets have experienced their fair share of "thrills and spills" as investors react to the daily headlines surrounding the health crisis and the highly anticipated economic recovery. The S&P 500 reached a post-COVID-19 high on June 8, and despite climbing above that level intra-day this week, it has yet to notch a new peak.

The mindset of market participants has changed, and this past week reminded me of another time during the BULL market. Back in 2017, there was a time when it seemed many market participants were unhappy. Plenty of people are so perplexed today it weighs on their minds constantly and is starting to affect investment decisions.

Portfolio managers now fall into two categories of frustration that represent the driving forces of Fear and Greed. The first, those that missed the rally off the low because they were extra cautious. They didn't believe what was happening in the market because it was so far from what they were witnessing in their everyday lives in the economy. It was all about FEAR. Now as they watch stocks rally they possess the Fear of underperforming their colleagues and the major indices.

The second group did watch the price action, they removed the emotional ties to the economy with all of the headlines and were able to rebuild their clients' portfolios. Now they are unhappy because they are having trouble coming up with "solid" recommendations. Many are complaining they don't see any good "set-ups" now. For them, it's now about GREED.

Economists are upset and confused because they can't seem to get a good grip on the status of re-opening the economy. A majority are having trouble understanding the "haves" and "have nots" segments of the COVID economy. If it isn't in the "manuals" they seem to be at a loss to try and figure it out.

Financial analysts are pulling their hair out because hundreds of companies have withdrawn forward earnings guidance leaving them confused as to what earnings will be for the year. In both of those examples, when people can't figure it out, they immediately and incorrectly default to a negative conclusion.

Investors are unhappy because the media continues to bombard them with negative news, which to a large degree is "questionable" information. If nothing else the information they are receiving doesn't match the economic data nor does it coincide with the price action in the stock market. The majority is unnerved to the point of being frozen in place. Traders are perplexed as they watch huge swings in the various indices and money rotating between sectors. They try their skills at hedging, and they find themselves caught up in the market mind games.

For the well-prepared Savvy Investor, this changing environment spells opportunity and a chance to learn how the stock market works. Having Flexibility in one's approach combined with an open mind to all possible outcomes has come in very handy since March 2020. Deciphering who are the haves and who comprise the have nots have been easy to determine. Yes, that is correct, easy. The companies themselves told investors where to be invested.

However, all of this is different. It is a different way to view the economy and the market, and when it's different it's uncomfortable. When it's uncomfortable it's not embraced and more often than not it is shunned. When an investor takes that approach, it is a mistake.

Therein lies the reasons why confusion reigns. The Nasdaq posted its 28th new all-time high this week, and despite a closed economy, the S&P is now just shy of being even for the year. There will be more "twists and turns" up ahead that could make this "wild ride" far from over. For those that made premature decisions and approached the equity market with a closed mind, the ride will be more violent. There is still plenty of time to learn something.

Instead of the downside probing that we witnessed at the end of last week, where support areas held, the attention turns to upside probing to start the trading on Monday. The S&P 500 closed at a new recovery high and that put the index into positive territory for the year. The "New Economy" stocks rebounded strongly today, adding more uncertainty to the longevity of the "switch" to a value-oriented market. The Nasdaq Composite was the winner today as the "work from home" tech stocks came back into focus. The index posted its 28th new closing high in 2020, and as of Monday's close, it is up 20% for the year.

The S&P rose 0.80% on the day and that pushed that index into positive territory for the year. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the trillion-dollar club made up the lion's share of the gain. That was the reason for the weak breadth on the day. Many analysts then seized on that data point to make their case for a market decline.

There was no "Turnaround Tuesday" this week as the rally continued with the S&P posting higher price points all day. That mindset stayed with investors and traders as the S&P marched higher on Tuesday and Wednesday. At the close on Wednesday, the S&P was up 0.80% on the year. On Thursday a Goldman Sachs call to sell Apple started the parade of analysts telling investors the market was overvalued.

The "technicals" took over. and once the S&P broke below the intraday low posted on Wednesday, the selling intensified. None of that action should come as a surprise given the 5% rally in the S&P since July 1. As usual, the media rolled out all of the "headlines" along with the Bearish analysts to fit the downside price action. Many of these same analysts who are giving advice now have missed the entire rally off the lows. Yet for some reason, we are supposed to follow their lead today.

The S&P closed out Thursday at 3,237, down 1.2% on the day. The Nasdaq Composite led the selling wave by giving back 2.2%. The rotation trade was back in vogue as the Russell 2000 was slightly positive as were Financials, Utilities, and Consumer Staples. The majority of pundits all proclaim that the tech sector needs to sell off and money needs to move into other areas of the market, ironically when it does happen the same pundits tell us the market leaders are gone and the market is weak and ready to roll over.

Newsflash; the market leaders are taking a well-deserved rest, nothing more, nothing less.

After poking above the breakeven level for the year, the index struggled at that overhead resistance as suggested last week.

It's all about "technicals" now as the market responds to support and struggles at resistance.

Instead of the upside probing that took place earlier in the week, The S&P changed direction and did quite a bit of downside probing, but closed flat on the week. The first down week in the last five and yet we hear warning bells ringing in our ears. After being a big winner in 2020, the Nasdaq gave back 1.3%.

So the emphasis switches to paying close attention to the very short-term support levels now. It would not be surprising to see more downside probing in the days ahead. However, positioning for that outcome during an uptrend is merely "guessing" what comes next.

Economy

The Leading index climbed 2.0% to 102.0 in June after surging 3.2% to 100 in May. The index was at an all-time high of 112.0 in January (tying the level in July 2019), but dropped over the three months from February to 96.9 in April, the weakest since September 2014, due to the effects of the pandemic and economic closures. Most of the 10 components made positive contributions, led by jobless claims (1.35%), the average workweek (0.42%), and stock prices (0.24%). The small negative contributions came from the leading credit index (-0.08%), consumer goods orders (-0.05%), and consumer expectations (-0.02%).

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 50.0 in July, up from 47.9 at the end of the second quarter, signaling a stabilization in private sector output.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash U.S. Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 49.6 in July, up from 47.9 in June. This indicated that the rate of decline eased to the slowest in the current six-month sequence of contraction, and was only fractional overall.

Manufacturers signaled the first improvement in operating conditions since February in July, as the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted above the 50.0 neutral level at 51.3, up from 49.8 in June.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"While the stabilization of business activity in July is welcome news, the lack of growth is a disappointment. Moreover, a renewed acceleration in the rate of loss of new business raises concerns that demand is faltering. Many companies, notably in consumer-facing areas of the service sector, linked falling sales to re-imposed lockdowns." "Firm's costs have meanwhile spiraled higher, surging at the steepest rate for seven years in the service sector, in part due to the additional burdens of safeguarding against the coronavirus." "Thankfully, the job-shedding seen over the prior four months has come to an end, but companies remain wary of taking on more staff given the weakness of current order books. Future expectations have improved, however, with optimism rising to the highest for over a year, as increasing numbers of firms see better times ahead. Hopes are qualified, however, by uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak and the political environment as November's election draws closer."

Chicago Fed's national activity index rose 0.61 points to 4.11 in June, a new record high, after bouncing 21.6 points to 3.50 The three-month moving average improved to -3.49 from -6.36. The strength in the index was led by improvements in the production and employment-related indicators. Of the 85 indicators that make up the index, 54 made positive contributions with the remaining 31 making negative contributions.

KC Fed's Manufacturing Activity index rose to +7 in July 2020 from +2 in the previous month, as factory activity continued to recover from April's record slump. Non-durable goods plants drove growth, and activity in most durable goods factories also improved despite output decreases in fabricated metals and computer and electronics plants. The indexes for shipments, new orders, and supplier delivery time remained in positive territory and those for order backlog and employment rebounded from contraction. Only export new orders and inventories indexes remained negative

Initial jobless claims have been consistently declining since their peak on March 27th. In fact, up until this week, claims had fallen for a record 15 consecutive weeks. That more than doubled the previous record streaks that ended at seven weeks long in 2013 and 1980. This week's 1.41k initial jobless claims reading was not only the first time claims have risen on a week-over-week basis since March, but they also came in above expectations.

Given the degree of improvement has been small in recent weeks, the 109K increase means that initial jobless claims have now given up all of the declines since the week of June 19th. We could be setting up for a disappointing July jobs report released on August 7th.

Existing home sales rebounded a record 20.7% to 4.72 million in May following the -9.7% drop to 3.91 million in May and the -17.8% April plunge. Purchases are down -3.4% year over year. Sales were up in every region. Sales were at a cycle high of 5.76 M in February before the Covid-19 devastation.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"The sales recovery is strong, as buyers were eager to purchase homes and properties that they had been eyeing during the shutdown. This revitalization looks to be sustainable for many months ahead as long as mortgage rates remain low and job gains continue."

The median existing-home price for all housing types in June was $295,300, up 3.5% from June 2019 ($285,400), as prices rose in every region. June's national price increase marks 100 straight months of year-over-year gains.

Total housing inventory at the end of June totaled 1.57 million units, up 1.3% from May, but still down 18.2% from one year ago (1.92 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 4.0-month supply at the current sales pace, down from both 4.8 months in May and from the 4.3-month figure recorded in June 2019.

The significantly low inventory was a problem even before the pandemic and says such circumstances can lead to inflated costs.

"Home prices rose during the lockdown and could rise even further due to heavy buyer competition and a significant shortage of supply."

Properties typically remained on the market for 24 days in June, seasonally down from 26 days in May, and down from 27 days in June 2019. Sixty-two percent of homes sold in June 2020 was on the market for less than a month.

First-time buyers were responsible for 35% of sales in June, up from 34% in May 2020 and about equal to 35% in June 2019. NAR's 2019 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers - released in late 2019 - revealed that the annual share of first-time buyers was 33%.

Individual investors or second-home buyers, who account for many cash sales, purchased 9% of homes in June, down from 14% in May 2020, and 10% in June 2019. All-cash sales accounted for 16% of transactions in June, down from 17% in May 2020 and about equal to 16% in June 2019.

Distressed sales - foreclosures and short sales - represented 3% of sales in June, about even with May but up from 2% in June 2019.

New home sales climbed another 13.8% to a 776k pace in June, better than forecast, following the 19.4% surge to 682k in May and the 571k from April. The latter was the slowest since the end of 2018, while sales were at a 12-year high at 744k in January. Sales improved in all four regions. The months' supply of homes dropped to 4.7 from 5.5, the smallest since July 2016. The low inventories saw the median sales price jump 6.1% to $329,200 after bouncing 1.0% to $310,200 (was $317,900). And on a 12-month view, the median price is up 5.6% y/y versus -0.8% y/y previously.

Positions in select homebuilders have done quite well lately, as evidenced by the new all-time high posted in the Homebuilder ETF (XHB) this week.

A sector that has plenty of "haves".

Global Economy

Global PMI data confirms the recovery in place.

The European Council has reached an agreement to a budget and COVID recovery package. The key point of the agreement is that the EU fiscal policy will be backed by mutual taxation and will be used as a fiscal stabilizer.

The European Council (composed of elected EU heads of state or government along with the European Council President and the President of the European Commission) have formally agreed to the 2021-2027 EU budget and COVID recovery package. The details had been broadly ironed out already, but the key takeaway here is that the EU fiscal policy backed by mutual taxation is being used as a fiscal stabilizer. The ECB committed back in 2012 to use its monetary remit to fully integrate the EU economy, and this fiscal policy step (resisted in large part by countries like Sweden and the Netherlands but losing traditional German support for full fiscal independence) is an equivalent. Crisis conditions in 2012 and 2020 have opened the door to a deepening of EU institutions and markets.

The flash IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI rose further in July from the all-time low of 13.6 seen back in April, climbing from 48.5 in June to 54.8. This was the first reading above the 50.0 no change level since February and indicated the largest monthly gain in output since June 2018.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"Companies across the euro area reported an encouraging start to the third quarter, with output growing at the fastest rate for just over two years in July as lockdowns continued to ease and economies reopened. Demand also showed signs of reviving, helping curb the pace of job losses." "The data add to signs that the economy should see a strong rebound after the unprecedented collapse in the second quarter. However, while the survey's output measures hint at an initial V-shaped recovery, other indicators such as backlogs of work and employment warn of downside risks to the outlook." "The concern is that the recovery could falter after this initial revival. Firms continue to reduce headcounts to a worrying degree, with many worried that underlying demand is insufficient to sustain the recent improvement in output. Demand needs to continue to recover in the coming months, but the fear is that increased unemployment and damaged balance sheets, plus the need for ongoing social distancing, are likely to hamper the recovery."

At 57.1 in July, up from 47.7 in June, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index registered above the 50.0 no-change value for the first time since February. Moreover, the index has now risen for three months running after hitting a survey-record low of 13.8 in April. The July expansion was the fastest recorded since June 2015.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The UK economy started the third quarter on a strong footing as business continued to reopen doors after the COVID-19 lockdown. The surge in business activity in July will fuel expectations that the economy will return to growth in the third quarter after having suffered the sharpest contraction in modern history during the second quarter." "However, while the recession looks to have been brief, the scars are likely to be deep. Even with the July rebound there's a long way to go before the output lost to the pandemic is regained and, while businesses grew more optimistic about the year ahead, a V-shaped recovery is by no means assured." "New orders showed only a relatively small rise in July, indicating that demand remains worryingly low at many firms. Hence July saw yet another sharp cut to employment levels as increasing numbers of companies scaled back their operating capacity. Many households are therefore likely to remain cautious with respect to spending with the job market deteriorating." "Furthermore, not only do many consumer-facing businesses remain especially hard-hit by the pandemic and ongoing social distancing, we remain very concerned about the extent to which the recovery could be smothered by a lack of post-Brexit trade deals. July's PMI represents a step in the right direction, but there is a mountain still to climb before a sustainable recovery is in sight."

Japanese Machine Tool Order data was released this week. Chinese orders were the highest in 15 months, U.S. orders surged 55% month over month, and EU orders were up a modest but very real 10%. The Chinese trajectory isn't the best-case for a pickup in global activity, but it's a possibility, and in June at least the 26% increase in total foreign machine tool orders was an important step towards normalizing the global economic backdrop and moving towards recovery.

Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI.

Earnings Observations

It's the start of what everyone is expecting to be a terrible earnings season, but it feels like the equity markets have already discounted that. This quarter is expected to mark the fundamental trough of the virus impact (S&P 500 earnings expected to contract 44%). Due to a lack of guidance in Q1 and vast uncertainty in the current environment, analyst estimates are historically wide.

I've taken the position that analyst forecasts are too low. This can lead to large surprises and also large swings on results. So far this season is not disappointing, as many of the high profile names are easily beating estimates.

Q2 earnings season ramped up this week with 97 S&P 500 companies reporting. The most stable earnings are expected from the Utilities, Technology, and Health Care sectors. Since the end of the Q1 earnings season, the best estimate revisions have also come from these three sectors with particular strength from Health Care, which has seen its Q2 earnings estimate revised 8% higher since May 31.

While many have their minds already made up and are focused on the segments of the economy that is struggling, I take a different approach.

Fifteen companies "raised guidance" this week when they reported their results. Savvy Investors start their research with these "winners". Here is an opportunity to be invested in the "new economy" that is not only surviving but thriving.

The Political Scene

The U.S. State Department has ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston to protect property and "private information" of Americans as reports came in last night of documents being burned in the compound's courtyard. "We urge the U.S. to immediately withdraw its erroneous decision. Otherwise, China will make legitimate and necessary reactions," China's Foreign Ministry declared, as the U.S. dollar surged against the Chinese yuan, breaking the key 7 levels. On Tuesday, the DOJ also accused two Chinese hackers of working for the government to steal terabytes of data, including coronavirus research, from Western companies across 11 nations.

In retaliation for the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, China ordered the U.S. consulate in Chengdu closed. The ongoing dispute didn't help regional sentiment sending the CSI 300 down 4.4% in a brutal open-close selling wave that featured 24:1 negative breadth.

Bipartisan negotiations on the next Congressional fiscal relief bill kicked off this week and will shape the Senate GOP's proposed package, which is now expected to be unveiled by early next week. There is an expectation that Republicans are seeking to limit the next round to $1 trillion, but the price tag is starting to increase and many believe a final package of $1.5-2 trillion is most likely. Among this week's developments include Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R-KY) voicing support for another round of individual direct payments, another round of targeted PPP small business loans, and new education funding for states as a starting point. Particularly, many are watching the fate of unemployment insurance add-ons, the inclusion of payroll tax breaks/deferrals, funding for testing/PPE production, and potentially a new business loan program as the key hurdles to a bipartisan package.

The latest polling gives Biden a 3.8 point larger advantage over Trump than what Clinton enjoyed in 2016; changes in voters' opinions and/or polling errors have to be much larger from this point out than they were four years ago.

There are also fewer votes up for grabs than there were four years ago at this stage. July polls compared with the same period four years ago show 11% of voters not picking either the President or Biden compared with 16% in polls at this time in July 2016 not picking Trump or Clinton.

The Fed

A trading range under 1% for the 10-year Treasury note has been in place for quite some time. After making a run to the top of that range in June, the 10-year is drifting back down as the COVID impact on the economy weighs on the market. The 10-year closed trading at 0.59%, falling 0.05% for the week.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3-month/10-year yield curve once again on February 18th, and that inversion ended on March 3rd. The 2/10 Treasury curve is not inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 45 basis points today.

Sentiment

While skeptics may point out the negative fund flows that occurred during the fiscal crisis in 2008/'09, fund flows have seen a negative trend for equities and a positive trend towards bonds all during the prior BULL market. It appears not much has changed.

Just last week, AAII's reading on bullish sentiment rose above 30% for the first time in four weeks. That didn't hold as bullish sentiment fell to 26% this week. While the percentage of investors reporting as bullish fell, there was only a small increase in the number of investors reporting as pessimistic. 46.8% of respondents reported bearish sentiment, a 1.4% increase from last week.

Crude Oil

Crude oil inventories excluding strategic reserves rose by 4.89 million barrels this week compared to expectations of a 2.2 million barrel draw. While off the mid-Jun high, crude oil inventories have remained above 530 million barrels for 11 of the past 12 weeks.

This week's build is partially a result of higher domestic production which rose to 11.1 mm bbls/day after four consecutive weeks at 11 mm bbls/day. Imports likewise picked up slightly to 5.94 mm bbl/day as is seasonally normal.

Gasoline demand has now declined in back to back weeks for the first time since the end of March/first week of April. Refinery throughput was also down for a second week in a row.

For the most part, traders in WTI were unfazed as prices held firm. The price of crude oil closed at $41.25 on Friday, which represented a gain of $0.64 for the week.

The Technical Picture

This week's price action saw the index rally to a new recovery high before being turned away at resistance, closing the week just above short-term support. The downside finally won out as the streak of the daily higher lows on the S&P was broken. Once the index broke below Wednesday's intraday low (3,253) the selling intensified.

All of the trendlines are positively configured with none showing they are about to roll over. If weakness persists, the 20-day moving average (green line) will be the first to flatten, then start sloping down. There is an abundance of support below where the index closed on Friday.

The price action is being ruled by the technical patterns now, and it will be incumbent on investors to remain vigilant and stay focused on this picture while avoiding the headline noise.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

The focus has been on the Nasdaq lately. It draws the ire of the naysayers and the "value" players as they incorrectly characterize the price action as the next coming of 1999.

Nothing is alarming about the index. There is a multitude of reasons why the NASDAQ Composite set its 28th all-time high in 2020 this week. One of those reasons is purely technical. The short-, intermediate- and long-term charts are strong and configured in a BULLISH trend. If someone wants to now call this as a top, be my guest. I guess that will be the same person that called the other 27 new highs this year as a time to get out of the Technology sector.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in identified coronavirus case counts, as we now surpass 4,000,000 identified cases and 136,000 identified deaths related to COVID-19. The U.S. also leads the world in testing for the virus now completing about 750,000-800,000 tests per day.

I often wonder if the issue with the number of cases in the U.S is also a function of America having the greatest number of "liberties" in the world.

This was an interesting week. I heard an analyst make a comment that has been stated many times before.

"Everybody's a genius in a BULL market".

I have two observations when I hear that commentary. The first, he probably missed the entire rally off the lows. Second, the "everybody" connotation is false. It isn't everybody. On the contrary, it seems like a small minority has taken on the "genius" role because there is an army out there that says this is little more than a BEAR market rally. In case anyone hasn't noticed, equity outflows continue. There is more money sitting in money market instruments ($4.5 Trillion) now than there was in 2009. In my book that defines caution, disbelief, and for some outright FEAR.

In the investment world, it is always better to leave the emotion behind, and not many were able to do that when it came to the coronavirus headlines. Since the beginning of the rally off the lows, I took a lot of criticism over my analysis and opinion of the entire COVID scare. Anyone that followed the same mindset isn't frustrated or unhappy these days. Despite a terrible scare and a BEAR market, the S&P is now positive for the year. The Nasdaq, an area where I have focused my attention this year, is up 19% in 2020.

What may transpire from today forth is another challenge. Anyone that decided to stay invested in equities despite the FEAR rhetoric is at least 2-3 steps ahead of the crowd that questioned every part of the rally and wrongly argued that coronavirus was the second coming of the "black plague".

The new challenge starts today. We are witnessing a slow re-opening of the economy. A re-opening that is having trouble getting off the ground, a rebound that starts in some states then hits a speedbump. For some these setbacks were expected, for others that took the approach "we want it today", they are disappointed and skeptical. One group is dealing with reality, and the other is dealing with emotion.

For sure the companies that are so dependent on a robust economy will continue to be frustrated and hurt. On the other side of the spectrum, there are the companies that didn't shut down at all during the "lockdown". They may have slowed down at first, but they never experienced the issues others still face today. That part of THEIR economy is thriving. I'm amazed at how many market analysts, pundits, and investors continue to miss that reality.

Then there is the analyst and investor community that is "amazed", calling this market an unexplained frenzy. There is no doubt some stocks are in a bubble; that happens in every market. There is also little doubt that some of the stocks that are winners and thriving in the "new covid economy" may have gotten ahead of the trend.

However, there is little doubt WHY they are the most sought after now. There should be little doubt WHY the NASDAQ composite is up 19% this year as it is laden with Technology and Healthcare stocks. One does not have to be a genius to understand why. Many if not all of these companies that are designated the "winners" never closed their doors while the economy was locked down during the virus scare. They performed using the technology that they supply or from others that have kept segments of the economy going.

When the naysayers can't explain something they immediately default to the conclusion that only THEY can be correct. In their minds Amazon can't be up by 70+% this year in this economy, that is wrong. I'm here to tell you it may not be as wrong as one believes. That example goes for many other companies that are winners and will not only survive but thrive in the economy of today. Some companies never went into recession; they went into expansion.

Following the Yellow Brick Road and ignoring the roadside distractions has paid off handsomely in 2020. Those investors that rely solely on a microscope to form an investment opinion instead of employing a telescope will continue to struggle.

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's situation, requirements, and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me.



IT IS NOT A BUY AND HOLD STRATEGY. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as each individual situation is unique.



Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel calmer, putting them in control.

The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die.



Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time. The goal of this article is to help you with your thought process based on the lessons I have learned over the last 35+ years. Although it would be nice, we can't expect to capture each and every short-term move.