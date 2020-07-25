Shorting Silver Just Got A Lot More Expensive

CME increases margin for silver futures contracts starting today (July 24).
Silver margin was the only increase; the rest of the commodities were unchanged, or their margin was decreased.
The exchange is expecting much more volatility in the silver futures market.
Based upon delivery notices I have documented last week, I infer that the silver price is likely to continue to rise.
We go over the increases in silver futures margins that are now being required on silver positions. The implications of this are:
- For every silver future position, an additional $1,000 has to be posted as margin.
- Margin is used when a market has more volatility, such as expecting a bigger price move in a given direction.
- The margin is used as collateral against the futures positions moving against the holder.
- In this case, the exchange is saying it expects larger-than-normal moves in the price of silver.
- Silver is the only commodity that had an increase in margin requirements, whereas every other commodity was not changed or margin was reduced.
- We infer that larger silver moves are coming on the futures market.
- And the silver shorters will have to put up more money to expand their positions against the silver bulls.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I own physical silver.