As overvalued stocks stop climbing, it is likely they will decline toward fair value at an accelerating pace, causing a long period of underperformance for momentum strategies.

Momentum investing is often touted as a key strategy that beats the market. It is true that, in general, stocks that have strong recent performance outperform the S&P 500 and other benchmarks. However, it is not true that this outperformance is consistent. In fact, when the market enters a reversal after a phase of strong momentum, it is often one of the worst-performing strategies. Evidence suggests we may be headed for such a period, not unlike that of 2000.

Of course, there are different approaches to momentum which all have different results. Let's focus on the strategy running iShares popular Momentum ETF (BATS:MTUM). The fund tracks MSCI's USA Momentum Index which invests in the highly liquid stocks with the best combination of 12- and 6-month performance. The fund also rebalances every six months.

This is among the most simple of momentum investing strategies since it focuses on longer-lasting trends. During a crash, defensive stocks will likely outperform giving them "momentum". However, it is unlikely MTUM will buy such stocks until the market as a whole has reached a bottom. This is why the best results are usually found by combining momentum and value investing. When one strategy underperforms, the other usually shines.

Why Gravity is Pulling on Momentum

Still, the ongoing period of outperformance in momentum has reached an extreme. MTUM is full of extremely expensive (and often speculative) firms like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). This is not to say these are not "good companies," only that their prices are detached from their fundamentals, largely due to the overwhelming popularity of performance chasing today.

Let's say the fair value of these firms is like gravity. The further these stocks are from their fair value, the less it pulls them lower, and the more they can continue to trend higher. Indeed, TSLA over the past few months look as if it reached escape velocity, moving higher and higher in the face of no improved fundamentals.

Tesla is a red-flag for momentum considering the company actually managed to pull an impressive earnings beat and still declined over 10% in value since. While Tesla is an extreme example, I believe it is the canary in the coal mine for the peak of the current technology bubble.

Again, this is not to say much about technology companies or even their long-term potential viability. However, MTUM trades at a weighted-average "P/E" of 34X, meaning it would take 34 years of earnings to repay its total market capitalization - longer than it takes to pay most mortgages. Additionally, earnings are likely to be low this year and next due to the recession and most will likely have impaired growth for some time thereafter.

MTUM currently has very high weighting toward technology and healthcare companies which both constitute 31% of the fund. Most of these healthcare firms are drug makers that are in the COVID vaccine race. Many of these companies currently have irrational valuations as explained in-depth in "XBI: Not Everybody Can Be A Hero". The same is true for technology as covered recently in "VGT: Irrational Exuberance Dominates The Technology Rally".

Again, when a company's price is detached from its fundamental value, it can easily rise much higher. Particularly if short-sellers enter the market only to have their position squeezed where they are forced to buy and cause the stock to rise even more. Because of this, a steep decline in short-selling can actually be a bearish signal.

Take a look at the change in percent short for the top eight companies in MTUM:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, there has been a considerable decline in short selling for all of these firms. Some say that a short-squeeze will push TSLA much higher, but the stock's short sales as a percent of float of actually are at a seven-year low. The same is true for most firms in MTUM. Just about all of these firms' short-sellers have now "lost their shorts". Because of that, there may be a growing lack of buying liquidity in these stocks.

As stocks stop rising away from their fair value and then start accelerating toward it, positive momentum can very quickly become negative. Just look at technology stocks two decades ago or bitcoin three years ago to see.

Zooming Out on Momentum

As I mentioned earlier, momentum's performance is far from consistent. It often sees periods of stark underperformance. Since MTUM's inception, it has seen more outperformance than underperformance. This is illustrated below:

Data by YCharts

We can see the "momentum of momentum" much better by taking a total return ratio of MTUM to SPY and the Russell 2000 Small-Cap (IWM). Both charts are interesting, but I'd argue the MTUM/IWM ratio is better since IWM is driven by economic fundamentals more than speculation. See below:

Data by YCharts

Here we can see that momentum underperformed in late 2016 and early 2017 following the election of Trump. This period was dominated by what was then called the "reflation trade" which saw the outperformance of financials and other more downtrodden "value" sectors. The 2018-2019 slowdown also saw momentum underperform perhaps due to profit-taking on expensive stocks.

Let's zoom in on today:

Data by YCharts

While the stocks in MTUM have had a lot of coverage lately, the momentum strategy has actually not been too great since the March bottom. It has had periods of outperformance but has generally failed to break above resistance levels. In fact, the MTUM/IWM ratio has rejected resistance about six times, which is a clear signal that small-caps are favorable to momentum stocks (for those looking for outperformance).

Looking Forward

In my opinion, these charts, the fundamentals of MTUM's holdings, and the recent red-flags in TSLA and NFLX post-earnings performance are signals that the momentum strategy is reaching a peak, which is likely to be followed by underperformance.

I believe this will be a longer-lasting period of underperformance than in 2016 and 2018. It is difficult to say its magnitude since MTUM's holdings change every six months. However, it could be a few years as MTUM selects stocks likely to underperform today and then picks defensive equities toward the market bottom. If correct, this should bring about 12-18 months of underperformance.

In my opinion, this makes MTUM a solid tactical short opportunity. I am bearish on most equities, but I believe MTUM offers the most total downside risk among ETFs that are highly correlated to the S&P 500. For the most tactical of investors, I believe the MTUM short can be paired with a value ETF like VTV which makes for a market-neutral alpha opportunity. The past performance of such a trade is illustrated below:

Data by YCharts

Personally, I believe the recent decline in this chart implies it has reached its long-term bottom and is due for an aggressive rebound.

I'll be keeping a close eye on MTUM and its constituents over the coming weeks. Please follow my account if you'd like to stay in the loop.

