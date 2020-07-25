Housing Is Red Hot

The steadfast strength of the U.S. housing market - perhaps the most economically-important asset class in the world - has seemingly held the fragile pieces of the global economy together.

The S&P 500 declined by 0.3% this week as the tech-related "stay-at-home-winners" weighed on the large-cap index for the second-straight week while reopening-sensitive sectors continued to rally.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets snapped a three-week winning streak as escalating tensions with China, mediocre corporate earnings reports, and continued pandemic-related uncertainty counterbalanced another slate of stellar housing data. Indications of stress in the global equity market rally have become more apparent in recent weeks amid the reacceleration in coronavirus cases across many regions of the United States, but the steadfast strength of the U.S. housing industry - perhaps the most economically-important asset class in the world - has seemingly held the fragile pieces of the global economy together during a critical phase of the mid-pandemic economic recovery.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Receding after three straight weeks of gains, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) declined by 0.3% this week as the tech-related "stay-at-home-winners" weighed on the large-cap index for the second-straight week. Another slate of positive vaccine news - this week from Oxford and AstraZeneca (AZN) - helped to lift the reopening-sensitive Small-Cap (SLY) and Mid-Cap (MDY) indexes to another week of gains. Real estate equities delivered a mixed week as earnings season commenced with a dozen REITs reporting results. The broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) finished lower by 0.7% this week with 13 of 18 property sectors in negative territory while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) finished flat.

Equity markets continue to be supported by unprecedented levels of fiscal and monetary support as investors await the final details of the next round of stimulus which is expected to include another round of direct payments and an extension of the enhanced unemployment benefits with modifications to reduce disincentives to work. Five of the eleven GICS equity sectors finished higher on the week, led by the economically-sensitive Energy (XLE), Financials (XLF), and Consumer Discretionary (XLY) sectors. The 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) retreated by 4 basis points today to close at 0.59%, barely its all-time record-low closing yield of 0.54% set on March 9. The Gold ETF (GLD) jumped another 5% this week to the highest weekly close on record.

Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index were again among the leaders this week as the housing sector remains the primary engine of the early post-lockdown economic recovery. New Home Sales topped estimates in June, surging 13.8% from May and were higher by 6.9% from last year. Existing Home Sales, meanwhile, surged nearly 21% in June compared with May, according to the National Association of Realtors, which was the largest monthly gain on record. The rebound in housing market activity has been aided by longer-term macroeconomic trends of favorable millennial-led demographics, historically low housing supply, early signs of a "suburban revival", and record-low mortgage rates.

The strong trends look poised to continue as forward-looking indicators haven't shown signs of a let-down. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported this week that mortgage applications to purchase a home rose again last week and are now higher by 19% from the same time last year. Last week, the NAHB reported that Homebuilder Sentiment jumped 14 points from June to 72 in July, barely shy of the record-high levels of 75 set back in late 2019. Homebuilder NVR (NVR) surged 14% this week reporting that new orders unexpectedly rose by 13% last quarter. PulteGroup (PHM) also jumped 14% after reporting a strong earnings beat while Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) rose 10% after the homebuilder noted that May and June were the highest-selling months every for the company with orders surging 32% from last year.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Commercial Equity REITs

REIT earnings season has officially begun and will hit high-gear in the following two weeks as more than 175 REITs and housing industry companies are reporting earnings over the next month. This week, we published Dividend Cuts And Overdue Rent: Previewing Earnings Season where we discussed how REIT earnings should provide pivotal information on rent collection and future dividend plans. Below, we compiled the notable earnings that we're watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors.

Industrial REITs led the gains this week on a strong slate of reports. Prologis (PLD) gained 4.8% after reporting strong Q2 earnings while raising full-year guidance across the board. Cash leasing spreads rose nearly 10% (net effective increase of 22.0%), which remains near the top of the REIT sector. Fellow industrial REIT Rexford (REXR) finished higher by 1.5% this week after reporting Q2 results yesterday afternoon, noting that rent collection totaled 98% in Q2 (87% excluding relief measures) and recorded cash releasing spreads of 18.2%. First Industrial (FR) gained 4.4% after it announced that it collected 98% of rent in Q2 and also raised full-year NOI and FFO guidance. As discussed in our recent Industrial REIT sector report, industrial REITs haven't skipped a beat since the outset of the pandemic, collecting essentially all the rent as the supply/demand outlook remains highly favorable.

Manufactured housing REITs reported another solid quarter as well despite headwinds from the temporary closure of RV parks, all of which have since reopened. Sun Communities (SUI) jumped 4.4% this week after reporting solid rent collections at roughly 97.5%. Fellow manufactured housing REIT Equity Lifestyle (ELS) gained 2.3% this week after reporting that same-store NOI growth rose 1.0% from last year as a 9% decline in RV income offset a solid 4.6% rise in core manufactured housing revenues. As discussed in our recent manufactured housing report, these REITs continue to be powered by the tailwinds associated with the mounting affordable housing shortage and favorable demographics following a decade of underbuilding of new homes.

Student housing REIT American Campus (ACC) also reported results, which we analyzed in Student Housing: School's Out Forever. For better or worse, ACC's portfolio is skewed towards Sunbelt states - particularly Arizona, Texas, and Florida - that have been among the recent "hot spots" of the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced this week that preleasing rates are only marginally behind that of a year ago at over 90%, and that 63 of the 68 universities it serves plan to have in-person classes. Even if students return to campus this Fall, however, the "crash course" in remote learning may permanently shift industry dynamics and accelerate the downward enrollment pressure and financial pain among lower-tier universities.

Office REITs were among the laggards this week on a slate of mixed reports. NYC-focused office REIT SL Green (SLG) dipped 4.9% after announcing Q2 results in which the firm recorded a 6.5% decline in FFO from last year and collected 90.7% of rents, towards the lower end of the office sector. Sunbelt-focused office REIT Brandywine (BDN), however, finished flat this week after announcing that it collected 99.6% of total cash-based rent in 2Q, but also reduced its same-store NOI guidance from 0% to -1% at the midpoint. We discussed trends in the office REIT sector in Office REITs: Coronavirus Killed Corporate Culture where we discussed mounting questions over the long-term demand outlook as businesses become increasingly more comfortable with "remote work" environments.

Finally, we also heard a handful of net lease REITs report results including Agree Realty (ADC), which dipped 5.3% despite reporting improved rent collection and a 7.6% rise in AFFO per share through the first half of 2020, bucking the secular headwinds. Gas station-focused net lease REIT Getty Realty (GTY) declined 0.8% after announcing Q2 results in which the firm noted that it collected 96% of rents for Q2 and has collected 98% of rents so far in July. Ground lease-focused REIT Safehold (SAFE) dipped 7.3% this week after missing on consensus revenue and FFO results. Sector stalwarts Realty Income (O), National Retail (NNN), and STORE Capital (STOR) report results over the next two weeks. This week, NAREIT released the results of the July rent collection survey, which noted continued improvement in rent collection across most property sectors.

We haven't yet seen any new REITs add their names to the dividend cut list, but we did see a double-dip from Macerich (MAC), which announced its second reduction in its quarterly dividend since the start of the pandemic. Fellow mall REIT CBL & Associates (CBL), which eliminated its dividend long before the pandemic, plunged 20% this week as the troubled mall REIT continues to teeter on the edge of bankruptcy, which would be the first such REIT bankruptcy since GGP Properties' filing during the Financial Crisis. We have now tracked 58 equity REITs - primarily retail and lodging REITs - out of our universe of 165 that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividend.

Prison REITs GEO Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW) were among the laggards this week after a California judge issued a tentative order that upheld the state's ban on for-profit prisons. The busy earnings slate next week is highlighted by cell tower REITs American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI); data center REITs Equinix (EQIX), CoreSite (COR), and QTS Realty (QTS); apartment REITs Equity Residential (EQR), Camden Property Trust (CPT), and AvalonBay (AVB); casino REITs VICI Properties (VICI) and Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI); and healthcare REITs Medical Properties (MPW) and LTC Properties (LTC).

Mortgage REITs

After jumping 6% last week, mortgage REITs finished mostly lower this week as residential mREITs declined by 0.4% while commercial mREITs finished lower by 1.0%. New Residential (NRZ) finished lower by 1.3% this week after kicking off mREIT earnings season by reporting that Book Value per share rose roughly 1% from the end of Q1 to $10.77. ARMOUR Residential (ARR) declined 0.7% on the week after it announced Q2 results in which it reported that book value per share rose by 1 cent from Q1 to Q2, ending the quarter at $11.11. Two Harbors (TWO) gained 0.4% after announcing that it plans to terminate its management agreement with PRCM Advisers and plans to become an internally-managed REIT effective August 14.

Eleven mREITs report earnings results next week, including reports from the two largest residential mREITs Annaly Capital (NLY) and AGNC Mortgage (AGNC) as well as commercial mREITs Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), TPG Real Estate Finance (TRTX), and Ladder Capital (LADR). Below, we compile the earnings calendar for the 42 mREITs in our coverage universe. Next week, we'll publish our second-quarter Mortgage REIT Earnings Preview.

REIT Preferreds

Last month, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher-Yield Without Excess Risk where we introduced our all-new REIT Preferred and Bond Tracker and discussed the investment characteristics of these "hybrid" securities. The REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 0.8%. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 18.9% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 19.8% and Mortgage REITs are off by 43.3% compared with the fractional decline on the S&P 500 and 7.2% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). Data center, cell tower, and industrial REITs remain the lone property sectors in positive territory for the year while most housing-related REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.59%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 133 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 265 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

In addition to a frenetic slate of REIT earnings season, we have another busy week of economic data in the week ahead highlighted by GDP data on Thursday which is expected to show a record 34% annualized decline in economic output resulting from the devastating lockdowns in effect from April through June in many parts of the country. We'll also see a few more housing data points with Case Shiller home price data on Tuesday and Pending Home Sales on Wednesday. Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims data, released on Thursday, will also continue to be our focus for indications that more temporarily-unemployed Americans are returning to work.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Real Estate Crowdfunding, and REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT on Alpha Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT on Alpha to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! With earnings season upon us, it's the perfect time to sign-up for your Free 2-Week Trial Today! Come explore our all-new "iREIT Earnings Headquarters" tool including our real-time "Coronavirus Dividend Cut" and "Rent Collection" Trackers! iREIT on Alpha is your one-stop source for unmatched Equity and Mortgage REIT coverage, Dividend ETF Analysis, High-Yield REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds, real estate macroeconomic research, REIT and property-level analytics, and real-time market commentary.



Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.