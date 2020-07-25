At this point, we believe the market is putting too many expectations for outperformance in Garmin’s outdoor, fitness and marine businesses.

Garmin is better positioned to tackle an economic recession today than it was when the 08'-09' financial crisis hit the market.

Source

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is better positioned to tackle an economic recession today than it was when the 08'-09' financial crisis hit the market. Back then, 70% of its revenues came from one product line in a declining market (GPS for the automotive market). In 2009, sales in its automotive segment declined by 19%. Contributing to the decline in sales for the auto segment were falling average selling prices (18%), as competition in the auto GPS market intensified, and lower volumes (1%).

Today, the picture has changed completely. Garmin is now a vertically integrated company with brand recognition in several niche markets. Thinking about Garmin as a company selling GPS navigation to stick into your car's windshield completely misses the picture. Its auto segment now accounts for only 15% of sales, while revenues from its fitness, outdoor, and aviation segments contribute to 28%, 24%, and 20% of total sales, respectively. Geographically, the company is also well-diversified, with half of the sales coming from its North American region, 1/3 from Europe, and the rest from Asia.

Source: 2009, 2019 annual reports

With social distancing rules implemented to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus, we believe Garmin can offset, to a lesser extent, revenue declines in its aviation and auto segments through growth in the outdoor and fitness business units. In fact, first-quarter results came in strong for its outdoor, fitness, and marine segments. All three segments promote healthy social distancing.

Garmin's stock price is $100 and has a market cap of $19B. The company ended its first quarter with zero debt and $1.4B in cash and short-term investments. Garmin has always kept a debt-free balance sheet, which in times of economic recessions is a blessing. A strong balance sheet can give the opportunity to increase market share by acquiring other businesses or taking share from underperforming competitors. The stock currently has a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Management has in the meantime suspended guidance due to the uncertain environment. However, it gave some insight into the second-quarter performance by stating that on a consolidated basis, sales were trending 40% lower through April compared to the last-year period:

Our April sales are trending about 40% lower than last year, as many retailers have curtailed operations and consumer activity has been severely limited by government restrictions. We expect these trends to continue throughout the second quarter as restrictions remain in place across much of the globe. - Q1 call

From a valuation point of view, the company is trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 20x, above its five-year average EBITDA multiple of 13x. It is also trading at a forward FCF multiple of 24x, or a yield of 4%.

It would be prudent for investors to wait for a better entry point, as the company still expects weakness in its second quarter. With approximately 20% of revenues coming from its aviation business, management has stated that this segment takes longer to recover:

Travel has been brought to a near standstill by stay-at-home orders and international border closings. This has impacted both commercial and general aviation. Business confidence has been shaken by stock market volatility and rapidly declining economic activity. From history, we know that aviation takes longer to recover from severe economic shocks. - Q1 call

The Big Picture

Source: Company filings

Garmin is a technology and hardware company that has built a solid brand name. We quickly associate Garmin with GPS technology, and we believe that "mind share" gives the company a slight competitive advantage, as customers know they are getting quality and reliability. Reliability plays an important role in the image of Garmin, as some of its products are used in mission-critical components, such as in the cockpit of a Cessna or in a Learjet.

Getting past the idea that Garmin only sells handheld GPS devices for car windshields, we find that revenues have been slowly but consistently trending upwards. From 2010 to 2019, revenues have grown from $2.6B to $3.7B, or a nine-year compounded growth rate of 4%.

We like how management is very transparent when it comes to disclosing operating figures. Using that information, we can dissect revenue growth by segments. Doing so we get the following table:

Source: Company filings

Looking at the above table, we find that the biggest contributor to revenue growth has been its fitness segment, followed closely by its outdoor, aviation, and marine segments. Growth rates have been impressive across the board. For example, its fitness segment has grown at a nine-year CAGR of 18%, with outdoor, aviation, and marine all growing at a CAGR of 12%, 12%, and 11%, respectively. Offsetting that growth has been the expected decline of its auto segment, as the popularity and rise of smartphones coupled with the accessibility of free navigation apps put that segment in a secular decline.

The profitability profile at the company has also evolved throughout the years as the company changes its market strategy. Most notably is the change in its gross margin profile on a consolidated basis. COGS as a percent of sales has decreased from 50% in 2010 to 40.5% in 2019. As a result, gross profit margins have increased from 50% to 59.5%.

On a more granular basis, we find that as the company has diversified its revenues from its auto segment, its other segments are higher-margin businesses, with gross margins even going as high as 75% for its aviation market. The company states in the annual report that its vertical integration strategy has contributed to higher gross margins:

Garmin believes that its ownership and operation of its own manufacturing facilities and distribution networks provides significant capability and flexibility to address the breadth and depth of resources necessary to serve its diverse products and markets. Specifically, Garmin believes that its vertical integration of its manufacturing capabilities provides advantages to product cost, quality, and time to market. - Annual report

That said, we can clearly see that Garmin's fitness segment is seeing competitive pressures as the market gets saturated with smartwatches and becomes commoditized. Also, in this market, the company competes with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), just to name a few. Having a competitive advantage is almost impossible when competing with such giants, which is reflected in decreasing profitability.

We believe Garmin's aviation segment to be the strongest of all, protected by laws, regulations, and certifications; and having the ability to scale its technology into a higher price but lower-volume, high-margin business. This segment also benefited from tailwinds as the FAA implemented its NextGen mandate. However, with COVID-19 impacting the aviation market, it is expected to see a temporary headwind in this business unit.

The Bottom Line

Source: Tikr.com

At this point, we believe the market is putting too many expectations for outperformance in Garmin's outdoor, fitness and marine businesses, as they provide the "ideal" setting for a post COVID world, in which social distancing can remain on consumers' mind.

As such, we believe Garmin to be overpriced based on a forward EV/EBITDA basis, currently trading at 20x, above its five-year average of 13x. Garmin is also trading in line with the mean price target of $95 per share based on nine analysts following the company:

Source: Tikr.com

Since we have not yet passed the point in which the spread of COVID is under control, we believe investors should require a margin of safety before investing in Garmin. With shares trading in overvalued territory, a less than upbeat outlook can bring shares down, as lowered expectations can cause multiple contraction. We rather stay on the sidelines for now and keep Garmin on our watchlist.

