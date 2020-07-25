XBiotech makes a crucial breakthrough in True Human antibodies Development

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) reported that it has made an important breakthrough in the development of True Human antibodies, novel inflammation countering mechanism. This new type of antibody seeks to replace previous-generation True Human anti-IL-1⍺ antibody. The company discovered a panel of new anti-IL-1⍺ antibodies from a human donor earlier this year.

XBiotech had sold its earlier-generation antibody in 2019 for $750 million in cash and up to $600 million in milestone payments. The company is working on a replacement for that antibody panel. Sushma Shivaswamy, the company's chief scientific officer, said, "We believe that the new molecule has the potential to be another blockbuster therapeutic with proven industry appeal. Having a production platform is a significant step toward realizing this goal."

Pursuant to the sale of its previous generation antibody panel, XBiotech had retained the right to develop new True Human anti-IL-1⍺ antibodies for use in all segments of medicine except dermatology. The company has now engineered a cell-based production system for its anti-IL-1⍺ antibodies. This new system will allow the company to produce the antibodies at the Texas facility.

The new antibody works by targeting harmful inflammation. It neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1α), an inflammatory substance known to be involved in various conditions such as cardiovascular indications, cancer and arthritis. The company has produced data demonstrating that antibody therapy targeting IL-1⍺ may help in significantly reducing stroke-related brain injury and neurological deficit in animals.

True Human™ antibodies are the only available antibodies derived without modification from humans who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. Commercially available antibodies are generally modified for their intended purposes and thus are called "Fully Human" or "Humanized". Due to their distinct feature, True Human antibodies have the potential to treat various diseases by boosting the human body's own immune system.

XBiotech is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company and mainly engages in developing antibodies. The company is currently working on developing a therapy developmental pipeline based on naturally occurring antibodies. XBiotech has already sold a panel of IL-1⍺ blocking True Human™ antibody in 2019.

Earlier this year, XBiotech entered into a two-year supply agreement with a major pharmaceutical company. Under this agreement, the company will be using its proprietary manufacturing technology for producing clinical drug product belonging to the other party. The company is also working on offering clinical trial contract research operations for carrying out two major, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical studies. The revenue streams generated are expected to help the company in expanding its infectious disease program as well as its anti-IL-1⍺ product development.

XBiotech is also working on boosting its infrastructure for expanding its operations. It is augmenting its infectious disease research and development center in Texas. The company plans to take its antibody product into human clinical studies stage for gauging its effectiveness in managing strokes. Currently, there is no approved therapy available for reducing brain damage caused by reperfusion injury. It is estimated that nearly 15 million people globally suffer from a stroke each year.

Novocure begins pivotal Phase 2 trial for brain cancer therapy

Novocure (NVCR) announced enrolling its first patient for trial of Tumor Treating Fields delivered utilizing high-intensity arrays in patients suffering from recurrent glioblastoma. Tumor Treating Fields is a type of cancer therapy that utilizes electric fields tuned to specific frequencies for disrupting cell division.

EF-33 is an open-label, single-arm clinical trial. It aims to study whether delivering Optune at 200 kHz to the brain using high-intensity arrays for treating recurrent GBM may offer significant improvement in the clinical outcomes for the patients vis-a-vis the use of standard transducer arrays. The trial is scheduled to have 25 patients enrolled. There will be a minimum follow-up of six months.

The primary endpoint of the trial is progression-free survival. The secondary endpoints for the trial are progression-free survival rate at six months, overall survival, overall survival rate at one year and two years, severity and frequency of adverse events and overall radiological response. William Doyle, Novocure's executive chairman, said, "Building upon a foundation of compelling preclinical and clinical evidence, we continue to expand our product development programs to support our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer." The company expects the final data from the trial to be available in 2022.

Optune is a noninvasive, antimitotic cancer treatment for GBM and works by delivering Tumor Treating Fields to the region of the tumor. Tumor Treating Fields does not stimulate or heat tissue. It precisely targets dividing cancer cells of a specific size, intending to cause minimal harm to healthy cells. It is currently approved in certain countries for treating adult GBM patients. However, in the United States, it is approved for treating MPM.

Novocure focuses on developing cutting-edge therapies for treating various types of cancers. The company is currently testing or has tested its Tumor Treating Fields therapy for various cancers including pancreatic cancer, liver cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Genfit discontinues Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT NASH study

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) announced that it has decided to discontinue the Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT trial. The company had reported negative interim results from the trial in May this year. Genfit now plans to focus its efforts on developing elafibranor for primary biliary cholangitis and on boosting NIS4 segment in NASH diagnostics.

Genfit had earlier indicated that it may decide to abandon the study. In May, the company had reported that dual PPARα/δ agonist elafibranor was no better than placebo at improving NASH symptoms without worsening fibrosis. This inference was derived from an interim review of Phase 3 data. The company reviewed the data to see if the drug candidate was effective in any subpopulations of NASH patients. However, later it "determined that the investment needed to continue the trial was not justified." The company found that it is likely to receive the results to support approval of elafibranor in the U.S. and Europe.

While closure of the trial is expected to free up resources for the company to be streamlined to other projects, Genfit also stated that the complexity of the trial is expected to make the closure process take significant time. However, the company will still be developing the drug candidate for other indications. Currently, Genfit is looking to develop elafibranor for treating primary biliary cholangitis.

Genfit also plans to focus on developing and commercializing its NASH diagnostic NIS4. This in vitro diagnostic aims to identify NASH patients who may be eligible for treatment, thereby removing the requirement for a liver biopsy. These biopsies are widely considered to be a major impediment for NASH therapies.

