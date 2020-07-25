The extension of the no-sail order by the CDC last week along with the recent spike of new coronavirus cases puts Carnival Corporation (CCL) in a dire situation. With more than $20 billion in debt and a monthly cash burn of $650 million, the cruise line could become insolvent in less than a year and a half if its ships continue to be non-operational. With $10 billion in liquidity, out of which only $6 billion are in cash, Carnival will have no other option but to continue to raise funds on an open market and increase its debt load. In one of its recent debt offerings, Carnival wasn't able to issue senior notes below a 10% yield, which shows that it doesn't have enough financial flexibility to receive capital at lower rates, which is a red flag for value investors. For that reason, we don't share the optimism of a lot of bullish authors on Seeking Alpha. We believe that issuing more debt to weather the current storm in the short term will have negative consequences for Carnival in the long term, as its debt burden will only increase but it's unknown when the cruise line will become profitable again.

It's Going to Get Worse

The second-quarter earnings report that was released in June showed how bad the situation inside Carnival is. From March to May, Carnival's GAAP net loss was $4.4 billion, while its revenues declined by 85.5% Y/Y to $700 million. The company was able to generate revenue by opening its bookings for 2021 at discounted prices. The problem is that those pre-bookings could still be canceled if COVID-19 or some other event disrupts the cruise line operations again.

As of today, more than 100 ships of Carnival are being docked in various ports across the world and the cruise line is not able to put them back to work yet. Since CDC recently extended its no-sail order, Carnival decided to shift the reopening of its cruises to the end of September. As Florida, from where a majority of Carnival ships start their trip, becomes one of the major epicenters of COVID-19 in the United States, there's no guarantee that CDC is not going to extend its no-sail order again. At the same time, even if Carnival manages to restart its operations in late September, the demand for cruises will remain weak, as lots of ports will continue to be closed for cruise traffic, and not every country will open its borders to all foreign travelers.

For those reasons, Carnival will continue to be unprofitable at least in the next couple of years. While revenues for the year expected to be $6.6 billion, $4.8 billion already were generated in Q1 and $700 million in Q2. This leaves us only with $1.1 billion in Q3 and Q4 combined. Without being able to generate a substantial amount of revenue and burning $650 million per month on maintenance and other expenditures, Carnival will not be able to create shareholder value anytime soon. With $22 billion in total debt and only $10 billion in liquidity at the end of May, out of which $6 billion in cash reserves, Carnival will run out of money in less than a year and a half at the current burn rate. While Carnival had $18.88 billion in tangible book value at the end of May, most of that value is given to its fleet. Considering that we are in the midst of a pandemic, it's very unlikely that Carnival will be able to sell its ships at face value if needed.

While in July Carnival decided to raise its liquidity and successfully closed the offering of its senior notes for $775 million and €425 million, the yield on those notes was 10.5% and 10.125%, respectively. With a junk bond rating, the company's five-year credit default swaps recently started to climb once again, which signals that the threat of a liquidity crisis in a year or two is real.

Source: AssetMacro

Although investors bet on the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in the foreseeable future, it's very unlikely that we will see one this year. However, even if we do, producing and distributing it will become a logistical nightmare for pharmaceutical companies and governments around the world. At the same time, there's a high chance that governments will make new regulations for the cruise industry, especially after the inability of cruise liners to ensure the safety of passengers on their ships, to prevent future pandemics. While Carnival's stock will appreciate on the positive news regarding the vaccine, owning the stock for the long term right now is a risky endeavor with a relatively poor risk/reward ratio.

Considering all of this, we believe that Chapter 11 could be the best option for Carnival. By filing for bankruptcy, the cruise line will be able to restructure its debt and continue to operate with a much leaner balance sheet. While Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) hinted at the possibility of taking that path in May, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) took it further and let its Spanish subsidiary, in which it has a 49% stake, to go under last month. The only downside of this strategy is that the existing shareholders will be wiped out. For that reason, we believe that it's better to avoid Carnival stock since no value is going to be created anytime soon and no dividends will be paid out in the foreseeable future, as the majority of the available liquidity will be going to creditors and on the maintenance-related expenses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.