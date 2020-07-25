iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) has experienced major upward momentum over the past few quarters. Surprisingly, the company is now more valuable than it was prior to the pandemic. While the coronavirus will certainly have a negative impact on iRobot in the near term, the company could end up in a stronger position compared to competitors.

iRobot recently released strong Q2 results despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19. The company reported a revenue of $279.88 million and a GAAP EPS of $2.07, beating expectations by $14.35 million and $0.80 respectively. Perhaps most promising for the company is the shift towards premium robots in its product mix. Although iRobot still has to deal with the negative impacts of the coronavirus, the company is moving in the right direction.

iRobot's share prices have surged in recent months.

Data by YCharts

Premium Robots

One of the most promising aspects of iRobot's latest quarter is the growing shift towards higher-end robots. iRobot reported a 43% revenue increase for premium robots costing $500 and up. The company's premium robots, which include the Braava jet m6, Roomba i7, and Roomba s9, are proving to be incredibly popular even during the current economic downturn.

The growing popularity of iRobot's premium products is a great sign for the company's long-term future. This shift towards premium products should help the company increase margins and grow its competitive moat. Whereas competitors could more easily imitate iRobot's lower-end robots, they will have a much harder time doing so with iRobot's advanced robots.

iRobot recent success in the premium market bodes well for the company's future.

Source: iRobot

Adapting Well to a Changing Landscape

The coronavirus has significantly transformed the commerce industry. Social distancing measures has forced iRobot to put more attention on e-commerce. This focus on e-commerce has started to pay off. The company's e-commerce revenue grew approximately 50% during the quarter and should continue to make up for a large percentage of its revenue moving forward.

With retail on a general downward trend, iRobot's shift towards e-commerce should have benefits beyond the pandemic. As retail continues to experience a decline, online shopping will be more prevalent than ever. iRobot's success with premium products is more surprising considering the fact that e-commerce generally favors lower-end products.

While iRobot has adapted well to the current environment, the company is still dealing with major coronavirus-related issues. The coronavirus has most notably impacted the company's manufacturing expansion in Malaysia, which is vital to its supply chain diversification efforts. With the US-China trade war and geopolitical tensions ramping up, iRobot's Malaysia plans are vital to reduce its exposure to China.

Challenges

The consumer robotics space is becoming more crowded than ever. The success of iRobot, in particular, is attracting a greater number of serious competitors. This is evident in the company's shrinking robotic vacuum cleaner market share over the past few years. From 2016 to 2019, iRobot's market share in this segment dropped from 64% to 52%.

Major technology giants like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) have even started investing into consumer robotics. While many of these large technology companies are not consumer robotic pure-plays, they still have enormous amounts of resources relative to iRobot. iRobot will likely have an increasingly hard time staying ahead of the curve moving forward.

Despite the growing threats of competition, iRobot is still solidly in the lead. The company's continual investments into its hardware and rapidly improving AI is allowing it to stay one step ahead of its competitors. The company's ability to sell premium products at a faster rate shows that customers are starting to put a greater emphasis on quality. This trend favors iRobot given its technological advantage over competitors.

Competitors may find it harder to imitate iRobot's high-end products. This is great news for iRobot as an increasingly large percentage of its revenue comes from premium products.

Source: iRobot

Conclusion

The current economic downturn could further differentiate iRobot as less competitive rivals are pushed out. This could further cement iRobot as the definitive leader in consumer robotics. The company is establishing a strong foothold internationally and continues to grow its presence in promising markets like APAC and EMEA.

Automated home cleaning products could even see a long-term uptick in demand in the current environment. As a level of social distancing will likely become the norm for the foreseeable future, buying automated home cleaning products will be far more convenient and safe than hiring labor. iRobot is still an attractive investment at its current market capitalization of $2.1 billion and forward P/E ratio of 33. Not only is iRobot staying one step ahead of its competition, but it is also adapting well to the new economic and societal reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.