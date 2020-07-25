Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Refocusing on core marketplace

eBay sold its classified ad business to Norway's Adevinta (OTCPK:ADEVF) for $9.2B in cash and stock, making the latter the largest online classifieds company globally. The unit is one of eBay's last remaining businesses outside the company's core after selling its StubHub ticketing division last year. As part of the transaction, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will receive $2.5B in cash and approximately 540M Adevinta shares - representing 44% ownership of the pro forma company and a ~33.3% voting stake. The deal is expected to close by Q1 of 2021 and is forecast to create estimated annual synergies of $150M-185M within the next three years.

Masking up

Mask makers like Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT), Allied Healthcare (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) soared into the close on Monday after President Trump offered his strongest endorsement yet for wearing face coverings in public. "We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," he wrote in a tweet that included a photo of himself wearing a mask with a presidential seal. More than half of U.S. states currently have mask mandates to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Go deeper: Pfizer, BioNTech ink deal with U.S. government for 600M doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus stimulus package

"We did it! We have reached a deal on the [coronavirus] recovery package and the European budget for 2021-2027," tweeted European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday, after nearly five days of talks in Nice. "This agreement sends a concrete signal that Europe is a force for action," he added, prompting the euro to hit a fresh four-month high of $1.1470. Within the €750B coronavirus recovery fund, €390B will be offered as non-repayable grants (down from €500B originally proposed), and the rest in repayable loans. Leaders also agreed to an EU budget of over €1T that will run from next year to 2027.

Fed nominees

Judy Shelton, President Trump's controversial pick to join the Fed's Board of Governors, cleared a key confirmation vote by the Senate Banking Committee, as did the nomination of Christopher Waller, director of research at the St. Louis Fed. Shelton has a long history of unorthodox economic commentary, like questioning the basic role of the Fed, calling for near-zero interest rates and advocating a return to the gold standard. The nominations now advance to a full vote in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

Tesla knocks on S&P 500's door

Posting its fourth consecutive quarter of profit, Tesla climbed another 6.2% AH during extended trading on Wednesday, opening the door for the company's inclusion in the S&P 500. Adjusted for one-time items, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned $2.18 a share, swinging from an adjusted loss of $1.12 a share a year ago, while sales fell 5% to $6.04B. On the earnings call, Elon Musk announced that Tesla will build its next "massive" factory near Austin, Texas, which will produce the Cybertruck, a pickup truck and the Tesla Semi, as well as the Model 3 and Y for the East Coast. He also talked up the development of the autonomous driving program, promising more developments by the end of 2020.

Shaking off a stellar quarter

Despite fiscal Q4 results that were largely positive, shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) fell as much as 3% during the same after-hours session. The software giant easily beat analyst estimates, reporting a net profit of $11.2B and revenue that rose 13% to $38B. Traders may have been looking for more. The company's cloud computing operation saw sales growth under 50% for the first time, while transactional license purchasing continued to slow and subsidiary LinkedIn was negatively impacted by the weak job market.

A bid for Brooks Brothers

Major U.S. mall owners have been increasingly looking for deals to salvage retailers - in many cases major tenants - that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The latest? A company known as Sparc, which is comprised of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Authentic Brands, has been designated as the "stalking horse" for bankrupted Brooks Brothers after making a $305M bid. The offer, still subject to better and higher bids and court approval by Aug. 5, pledges to keep at least 125 of Brooks Brothers' stores open for business (it currently has 250 locations in North America).

Foray into auto insurance

There was big news out of India as Amazon Pay (NASDAQ:AMZN) partnered with private firm Acko General Insurance to offer car and motorcycle insurance. It's the e-commerce giant's first market for the service, where it will compete with local rivals including Paytm and Policybazaar. Amazon is moving fast to become a full-fledged financial services platform, with Amazon Pay supporting a range of payments services, including the popular UPI, and debit and credit cards. Meanwhile, India's Flipkart (FPKT) announced it would acquire parent Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) local cash-and-carry business, attempting to strengthen its wholesale offering to compete better with Amazon.

One of the world's greatest financial scandals

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) agreed to a $3.9B settlement with the Malaysian government over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal. Backdrop: Malaysian prosecutors filed charges in December 2018 against three Goldman units for misleading investors over bond sales totaling $6.5B that the bank helped raise for the sovereign wealth fund. However, Goldman has pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying that certain members of government and 1MDB lied to it about how proceeds from the bond sales would be used.

Escalating toward new cold war