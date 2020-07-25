Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 26
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
Companies which changed their dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Healthcare Services Group Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
8/20
|
9/25
|
0.2025
|
0.20375
|
0.62%
|
3.12%
|
18
|
Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
8/20
|
9/15
|
0.773
|
0.804
|
4.01%
|
2.21%
|
11
|
Lithia Motors Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
8/13
|
8/28
|
0.3
|
0.31
|
3.33%
|
0.54%
|
11
|
Landstar System Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
8/7
|
8/28
|
0.185
|
0.21
|
13.51%
|
0.68%
|
16
|
J.M. Smucker Co.
|
(SJM)
|
8/13
|
9/1
|
0.88
|
0.9
|
2.27%
|
3.33%
|
23
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
Wyndham Destinations Inc.
|
(WYND)
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
-40.00%
|
11
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, Jul. 27 (Ex-Div 7/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AptarGroup Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
8/19
|
0.36
|
118.85
|
1.21%
|
26
|
Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
8/14
|
1.11
|
227.04
|
1.96%
|
43
|
West Pharmaceutical Services
|
(WST)
|
8/5
|
0.16
|
262.66
|
0.24%
|
27
Tuesday, Jul. 28 (Ex-Div 7/29)
None
Wednesday, Jul. 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
A.O. Smith Corp.
|
(AOS)
|
8/17
|
0.24
|
51.31
|
1.87%
|
26
|
Ames National Corp.
|
(ATLO)
|
8/14
|
0.25
|
19.05
|
5.25%
|
10
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
8/7
|
0.23
|
32.3
|
2.85%
|
16
|
Costco Wholesale
|
(COST)
|
8/14
|
0.7
|
325.78
|
0.86%
|
17
|
Enterprise Products Partners LP
|
(EPD)
|
8/12
|
0.445
|
18.14
|
9.81%
|
23
|
Eaton Vance Corp.
|
(EV)
|
8/14
|
0.375
|
36.97
|
4.06%
|
39
|
Alliant Energy Corp.
|
(LNT)
|
8/17
|
0.38
|
53.12
|
2.86%
|
17
|
National Retail Properties
|
(NNN)
|
8/14
|
0.52
|
34.4
|
6.05%
|
31
|
Northwest Natural Holding Co.
|
(NWN)
|
8/14
|
0.4775
|
53.54
|
3.57%
|
64
|
Omega Healthcare Investors
|
(OHI)
|
8/14
|
0.67
|
31.2
|
8.59%
|
17
|
PetMed Express Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
8/7
|
0.28
|
30.89
|
3.63%
|
12
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
9/1
|
0.38
|
37.66
|
4.04%
|
10
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
8/17
|
0.12
|
30.99
|
4.65%
|
10
|
Texas Instruments
|
(TXN)
|
8/17
|
0.9
|
129.63
|
2.78%
|
16
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
8/21
|
0.285
|
18.13
|
6.29%
|
11
Thursday, Jul. 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Casey's General Stores Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
8/17
|
0.32
|
163.67
|
0.78%
|
20
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
8/17
|
0.15
|
13.66
|
4.39%
|
18
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
8/17
|
0.1325
|
11.25
|
4.71%
|
18
|
Hasbro Inc.
|
(HAS)
|
8/17
|
0.68
|
77.59
|
3.51%
|
16
|
Matthews International
|
(MATW)
|
8/17
|
0.21
|
19.57
|
4.29%
|
25
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
8/14
|
0.2335
|
57.42
|
4.88%
|
27
|
ONEOK Inc.
|
(OKE)
|
8/14
|
0.935
|
28.72
|
13.02%
|
18
|
People's United Financial
|
(PBCT)
|
8/15
|
0.18
|
12
|
6.00%
|
28
|
Sensient Technologies Corp.
|
(SXT)
|
9/1
|
0.39
|
52.9
|
2.95%
|
14
|
Tompkins Financial Corp.
|
(TMP)
|
8/14
|
0.52
|
64.43
|
3.23%
|
33
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
8/14
|
0.41
|
60.75
|
2.70%
|
28
Friday, Jul. 31 (Ex-Div 8/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
1st Source Corp.
|
(SRCE)
|
8/14
|
0.28
|
34.65
|
3.23%
|
32
|
Valero Energy Corp.
|
(VLO)
|
9/2
|
0.98
|
57.98
|
6.76%
|
10
|
Waste Connections Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
8/18
|
0.185
|
99.43
|
0.74%
|
10
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
ABM Industries Inc.
|
(ABM)
|
8/3
|
0.185
|
2.2%
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
(BEP)
|
7/30
|
0.5425
|
4.1%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|
(BMY)
|
8/3
|
0.45
|
3.1%
|
Brady Corp.
|
(BRC)
|
7/31
|
0.2175
|
1.9%
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
7/31
|
0.6375
|
4.6%
|
Ensign Group Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
7/31
|
0.05
|
0.4%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
7/31
|
0.1875
|
0.9%
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
7/31
|
0.625
|
0.6%
|
IDEX Corp.
|
(IEX)
|
7/31
|
0.5
|
1.2%
|
Quaker Chemical Corp.
|
(KWR)
|
7/31
|
0.385
|
0.8%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
7/31
|
1
|
3.6%
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
7/31
|
0.42
|
3.1%
|
Morningstar Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
7/31
|
0.3
|
0.7%
|
MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.
|
(MSM)
|
7/28
|
0.75
|
4.5%
|
National HealthCare Corp.
|
(NHC)
|
8/3
|
0.52
|
3.5%
|
Norwood Financial
|
(NWFL)
|
8/3
|
0.25
|
4.0%
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
7/30
|
0.3875
|
4.7%
|
Oracle Corp.
|
(ORCL)
|
7/28
|
0.24
|
1.7%
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
7/31
|
0.36
|
1.8%
|
Stryker Corp.
|
(SYK)
|
7/31
|
0.575
|
1.2%
|
AT&T Inc.
|
(T)
|
8/3
|
0.52
|
7.0%
|
Trinity Industries Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
7/31
|
0.19
|
3.9%
|
UDR Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
7/31
|
0.36
|
4.1%
|
Universal Corp.
|
(UVV)
|
8/3
|
0.77
|
7.3%
|
VSE Corp.
|
(VSEC)
|
7/29
|
0.09
|
1.3%
|
Verizon Communications
|
(VZ)
|
8/3
|
0.615
|
4.3%
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
7/31
|
0.67
|
1.4%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, O, PFE, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.