Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 26

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 8/20 9/25 0.2025 0.20375 0.62% 3.12% 18 Hershey Company (HSY) 8/20 9/15 0.773 0.804 4.01% 2.21% 11 Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 8/13 8/28 0.3 0.31 3.33% 0.54% 11 Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 8/7 8/28 0.185 0.21 13.51% 0.68% 16 J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 8/13 9/1 0.88 0.9 2.27% 3.33% 23

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 0.5 0.3 -40.00% 11

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jul. 27 (Ex-Div 7/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 8/19 0.36 118.85 1.21% 26 Clorox Company (CLX) 8/14 1.11 227.04 1.96% 43 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 8/5 0.16 262.66 0.24% 27

Tuesday, Jul. 28 (Ex-Div 7/29)

None

Wednesday, Jul. 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 8/17 0.24 51.31 1.87% 26 Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 8/14 0.25 19.05 5.25% 10 Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 8/7 0.23 32.3 2.85% 16 Costco Wholesale (COST) 8/14 0.7 325.78 0.86% 17 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 8/12 0.445 18.14 9.81% 23 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 8/14 0.375 36.97 4.06% 39 Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 8/17 0.38 53.12 2.86% 17 National Retail Properties (NNN) 8/14 0.52 34.4 6.05% 31 Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) 8/14 0.4775 53.54 3.57% 64 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 8/14 0.67 31.2 8.59% 17 PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 8/7 0.28 30.89 3.63% 12 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 9/1 0.38 37.66 4.04% 10 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 8/17 0.12 30.99 4.65% 10 Texas Instruments (TXN) 8/17 0.9 129.63 2.78% 16 Unum Group (UNM) 8/21 0.285 18.13 6.29% 11

Thursday, Jul. 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 8/17 0.32 163.67 0.78% 20 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 8/17 0.15 13.66 4.39% 18 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 8/17 0.1325 11.25 4.71% 18 Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 8/17 0.68 77.59 3.51% 16 Matthews International (MATW) 8/17 0.21 19.57 4.29% 25 Realty Income Corp. (O) 8/14 0.2335 57.42 4.88% 27 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 8/14 0.935 28.72 13.02% 18 People's United Financial (PBCT) 8/15 0.18 12 6.00% 28 Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 9/1 0.39 52.9 2.95% 14 Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 8/14 0.52 64.43 3.23% 33 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 8/14 0.41 60.75 2.70% 28

Friday, Jul. 31 (Ex-Div 8/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 8/14 0.28 34.65 3.23% 32 Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 9/2 0.98 57.98 6.76% 10 Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 8/18 0.185 99.43 0.74% 10

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 8/3 0.185 2.2% Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 7/30 0.5425 4.1% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 8/3 0.45 3.1% Brady Corp. (BRC) 7/31 0.2175 1.9% Edison International (EIX) 7/31 0.6375 4.6% Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) 7/31 0.05 0.4% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 7/31 0.1875 0.9% Humana Inc. (HUM) 7/31 0.625 0.6% IDEX Corp. (IEX) 7/31 0.5 1.2% Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 7/31 0.385 0.8% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 7/31 1 3.6% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 7/31 0.42 3.1% Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 7/31 0.3 0.7% MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 7/28 0.75 4.5% National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 8/3 0.52 3.5% Norwood Financial (NWFL) 8/3 0.25 4.0% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 7/30 0.3875 4.7% Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 7/28 0.24 1.7% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 7/31 0.36 1.8% Stryker Corp. (SYK) 7/31 0.575 1.2% AT&T Inc. (T) 8/3 0.52 7.0% Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 7/31 0.19 3.9% UDR Inc. (UDR) 7/31 0.36 4.1% Universal Corp. (UVV) 8/3 0.77 7.3% VSE Corp. (VSEC) 7/29 0.09 1.3% Verizon Communications (VZ) 8/3 0.615 4.3% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 7/31 0.67 1.4%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, O, PFE, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.