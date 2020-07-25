Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 26

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 7/31 9/1 0.26 0.27 3.85% 3.88% 10 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8/13 8/31 0.11 0.12 9.09% 2.26% 7 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 7/31 8/17 0.16 0.165 3.13% 2.54% 7 Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 8/10 9/1 0.44 0.5 13.64% 1.52% 7

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jul. 27 (Ex-Div 7/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 8/12 0.39 25.58 6.10% 7 Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 8/19 0.27 26.38 4.09% 7

Tuesday, Jul. 28 (Ex-Div 7/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Republic Bank (FRC) 8/13 0.2 114.82 0.70% 9 Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 8/14 0.44 11.43 15.40% 6

Wednesday, Jul. 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 8/14 0.19 21.18 3.59% 5 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8/13 0.2 19.04 4.20% 8 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS.PK) 8/14 0.35 50.18 2.79% 6 NiSource Inc. (NI) 8/20 0.21 24.54 3.42% 9 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 8/13 0.875 30.29 11.55% 8 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 8/17 0.295 46.44 7.62% 9

Thursday, Jul. 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AES Corp. (AES) 8/18 0.1433 15.4 3.72% 9 Aon plc (AON) 8/14 0.44 207.17 0.85% 8 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 9/1 0.27 27.83 3.88% 10 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C.PK) 8/28 0.51 51.67 3.95% 5 First Community Corp. (FCCO) 8/17 0.12 13.66 3.51% 8 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 8/17 0.165 26 2.54% 7 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 8/17 0.125 10.57 4.73% 9 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 8/14 0.17 16.42 4.14% 6 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 8/10 0.17 13.92 4.89% 6 Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 8/14 0.14 12.35 2.27% 7 Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 8/27 0.62 72.19 3.44% 9 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 9/1 0.7825 81.38 3.85% 8

Friday, Jul. 31 (Ex-Div 8/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Banner Corp. (BANR) 8/13 0.41 36.77 4.46% 7 Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 8/14 0.2 13.39 5.97% 7 MetLife Inc. (MET) 9/14 0.46 38.22 4.81% 8 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 8/14 0.46 11.65 15.79% 6 Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 8/10 0.6675 17.16 15.56% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Alamo Group Inc (ALG) 7/29 0.13 0.5% Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 7/29 0.1875 3.3% Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) 7/31 0.53 7.0% B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 7/30 0.475 7.3% Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 7/31 0.16 3.8% First Busey Corp. (BUSE) 7/31 0.22 5.0% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) 7/31 0.44 1.2% City Holding Co. (CHCO) 7/31 0.57 3.6% Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 8/3 0.15 2.4% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 7/31 0.18 0.4% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 7/31 0.07 8.3% Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 7/31 0.06 1.8% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7/31 0.9 3.7% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 7/31 0.0448 3.4% NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 7/29 0.48 4.4% Watsco Inc. (WSO) 7/31 1.775 3.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

