Theratechnologies announces positive report for tesamorelin in NASH

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) announced positive data corroborating the impact of tesamorelin in treating HIV-associated nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The data has been gleaned from a sub-analysis of the Phase 2 study. The trial aimed to assess the impact of tesamorelin on the transcriptome of the liver biopsies in people living with HIV-associated nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

The sub-analysis involved assessing paired liver biopsy specimens obtained from Phase 2 participants. The evaluation was done using Gene Set Enrichment Analysis and studied the impact of the drug candidate on hepatic transcriptomic signature of HIV-associated NAFLD/NASH. Dr. Christian Marsolais of Theratechnologies said, ““The data from this sub-analysis show that tesamorelin improves oxidative phosphorylation gene expression, and decreases gene expression involved in inflammation, tissue repair, and cell division. In addition, tesamorelin shifted hepatic gene expression toward a profile associated with a favorable HCC prognosis.”

Theratech believes that the results are conducive to carrying out further work for developing tesamorelin as a potential treatment for various liver ailments. The drug candidate had positive impact on gene expression related to oxidative phosphorylation. It was also effective in reducing gene expression linked to cell division, tissue repair and inflammation. The drug candidate was also found effective boosting the genes related to the favorable hepatocellular carcinoma prognosis.

The news comes at a time when NASH segment seems to be heating up. Recently, Genfit (GNFT) announced scrapping its Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT trial for NASH. While the company plans to continue developing elafibranor for other indications, it will not pursue its NASH ambition any further. The Phase 3 trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of disease resolution without worsening fibrosis. Late last year, Gilead (GILD) also reported disappointing performance of its NASH drug candidate selonsertib.

Theratech has an opportunity to build a niche position in the market and to fill the void created by recent failures of potential treatment options. Another prominent competitor of the company Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)also seems to be going through relatively difficult time as it awaits an FDA review of Ocaliva, following a series of delays and setbacks.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis are two main causes of liver disease. These diseases are also highly common in HIV patients. Tesamorelin is currently the only potential treatment for NASH for people living with HIV to have reached advanced stage trials. The company plans to being next phase of evaluation in the coming months and the expects the data to be out in 24 months after that. The drug candidate has also shown the potential to control fibrosis.

Theratech has a robust development pipeline with a wide range of product candidates at different stages. Its Trogarzo IV Slow Push for HIV is currently in Stage III while THE 1902 for triple negative breast cancer and TH 1904 for ovarian cancer is in pre-clinical stage. Its products in the market are Trogarzo for HIV along with EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV. Trogarzo is a long acting monoclonal antibody which binds to domain 2 of the CD4 T cell receptors while EGRIFTA is used for reducing excess abdominal fat in people with HIV who have lipodystrophy. The latter is approved in the United States and Canada for this indication.

Blueprint reports positive EU response for GIST treatment

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) announced that it has received positive response from CHMP, the advisory group for the European Medicines Agency. The company is seeking conditional marketing authorization for avapritinib as a monotherapy for treating adult patients with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) with the PDGFRA D842V mutation.

Blueprint expects the final decision of the EMA to be out by the end of September 2020. The European Commission will now review the recommendation made by the CHMP. Andy Boral of Blueprint Medicines said, “For patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST, avapritinib is designed to fundamentally change the treatment paradigm by selectively inhibiting an oncogenic driver shown to be resistant to existing GIST therapies." The company plans to market the drug under the brand name of AYVAKYT upon approval.

Avapritinib has the potential to be the first treatment in the EU indicated for patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST. The recommendation given by CHMP is based on the data taken from Phase 1 NAVIGATOR trial and from safety results obtained from NAVIGATOR and Phase 3 VOYAGER trials. The drug candidate has shown sustainable clinical response in patients. It has also been found to be well-tolerated.

Avapritinib is a kinase inhibitor and holds breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA for treating unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring the PDGFRA D842V mutation. The drug candidate is currently approved by the FDA for treating adult patients with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations.

Avapritinib is also being developed globally for treating advanced and indolent systemic mastocytosis. The drug candidate has been awarded orphan medicinal product designation by the European Commission for treating GIST and mastocytosis.

Gilead receives FDA approval for CAR-T therapy for Lymphoma

Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced receiving the FDA nod for its CAR-T cell therapy Tecartus for treating mantle cell lymphoma. The approval has been granted with a boxed warning pertaining the risks of ytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicities. With this approval, the company now has two cancer cell therapies in its portfolio.

Tecartus has been given the approval following its Breakthrough therapy and priority review designations. Currently, it is the first and only approved chimeric antigen receptor (NASDAQ:CAR) T cell therapy for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma. In its Phase 2 study, the therapy showed the potential to treat the cancer in a significant manner. The FDA took the results from ZUMA-2 into account where 87 percent of patients evaluable for efficacy, responded to a single infusion of Tecartus. 62 percent of the patients showed a complete response.

Gilead had acquired Tecartus as a part of its $12 billion acquisition of Kite Pharma in 2017. Another CAR-T therapy product acquired under this deal was Yescarta which has already been approved by the FDA for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Christi Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Kite said, “Kite is committed to bringing the promise of CAR T therapy to patients with hematological cancers, and as such, we are proud to launch our second cell therapy.”

Gilead plans to manufacture Tecartus in Kite’s commercial manufacturing facility in California. KTE-X19 has been granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation by the European Medicines Agency for relapsed or refractory MCL. The therapy candidate is under review in the European Union. Tecartus has been approved by the FDA with a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy.

