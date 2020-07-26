Contrary To Popular Belief, Robinhood Traders Aren't Driving This Rally

The recent surge in young-dollar trading is unlikely to be a passing phenomena. We are early days at understanding its lasting impact on market dynamics.

As with most complex questions, the answer is "sort of." But more specifically, not in ways that you'd predict.

Is there a relationship between the crazy market rebound and the massive influx of new commission-free investors?

There has been much said about the influx of new investors into the markets:

Robinhood logged a record three million new accounts in Q1 of 2020. Less-hot rival E*Trade (ETFC) opened 260K accounts, more than they've ever booked in a full year.

Shelter-in-place clearly has played a role in the sudden interest in stocks among 20-somethings.

Another factor is the outperformance of stocks that GenZ-ers grok, mostly likely better than older folk. The crazy growth in market share among the big four (Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google), most recently documented by SA author Scott Galloway this weekend, vindicates their life experiences and investment growth expectations.

Tesla (TSLA).

Dave Portnoy, who has become the poster boy for retail investors riding the wave.

Etc.

source: CNBC video

Separately, there's the incessant handwringing about what at first appeared to be a dead-cat-bounce turning into a rapid and seemingly unstoppable market rebound following Feb./March's sudden Covid-19-triggered plunge.

Which prompts the obvious question: Are these two phenomena related? Have newly minted retail investors hyper-trading on their Game Boys driven the recent face-ripping rally? And if so, what happens if things start to turn? Will they run for the exits, leaving behind a wicked vacuum as the air of the WallStreetBets trader is sucked out of the markets?

It turns out some smart analysts have been pondering this exact question. I refer here to the Investment Sciences group at Barclays, led by Ryan Preclaw.

Their contention, which I will discuss below, is that while the theory sounds smart, it is not backed up by objective data.

Exhibit #1: There does not seem to be an obvious correlation between broad stock performance (as tracked by the S&P 500 Index (SPY)) and when Robinhood customers buy stocks:

source: Barclays

Exhibit #2: At the individual stock level, the more RH customers pile into a stock, the worse it performs:

source: Barclays

How about specific names? Exhibits #3 and #4: While it's true that RH customers have nearly doubled their ownership of Amazon (AMZN) during its huge rally, they have also increased their ownership of COTY (COTY), which carries the dubious baggage of being the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 since mid March. In fact, customers ownership growth in COTY has been more then 3x that of Amazon.

source: Barclays

All of this, though, is not to say that RH traders have no effect on stock prices or the overall market. Their effect, however, is not what I expected:

Moving to a causal inference technique, we find that Robinhood customer buying in 2020 can, in fact, cause stock prices to increase. However, in practice, the causal effect is more than offset by a tendency of RH customers to select low or negative return stocks (the dominance of the selection effect drove the original negative correlation we measured). Put another way, Robinhood buying has mostly caused already underperforming stocks to underperform less than they would haveotherwise.

This simple chart tells the story:

source: Barclays

A final point of interest: The payday effect. RH customers add almost 2x more positions on the average payday than the average nonpayday. While I am not aware that any arbitrage strategies have been built around that factoid, it's not inconceivable that there's an arb opportunity here.

To summarize:

According to our friends at Barclays, RH traders underperform the markets both at the aggregate level and at the individual stock level.

They do seem to be good news for bottom shelf stocks.

They buy 2x stocks on paydays. Besides being a potential arbitrage opportunity, that might be bad news for retailers who benefit from the payday spending surge (restaurants, clothing, travel, etc.).

This is a fairly new area of research that is ripe for further study. We barely understand Covid-19. We appear to be witnessing a seismic shift in the investment landscape that it's going to take some time to unpack.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.