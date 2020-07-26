Image source

Utilities of many varieties have been bid up in recent years as interest rates around the world have headed towards – and sometimes through – the zero mark. Utilities’ steady revenue and earnings that afford them the ability to pay rising dividends over time have become relatively more attractive as traditional fixed income products yield less and less over time.

One such example that I think has reached unfathomable levels in terms of valuation is The York Water Company (YORW). York has been in operation for more than two hundred years and has the longest consecutive dividend streak of any company in America. As impressive as that is, the stock is so expensive I don’t see any favorable path forward for bulls from this price.

Slow and steady

York is like countless other utilities in that it just tries to maximize the opportunities it has in its service territory. In York’s case, that is 49 municipalities in the counties of York and Adams in Pennsylvania. The company distributes about 20 million gallons of water daily, with capacity to distribute about 35 million gallons daily. York also has strong reservoir capacity, so it has long-term staying power.

The thing is that for a water utility, revenue increases are fairly difficult to come by. Indeed, there are really only three ways for a water utility to boost revenue, and the utility itself doesn’t really have a great deal of control over any of them.

First, the company can boost rates, which have to be approved by the local authority, and have to be based upon some sort of business case for why the utility needs to raise rates.

Second, the company can acquire more customers. This is generally based up on new residential and industrial customers moving into the service area of the utility, so again, the company has essentially no impact on this.

Third, existing customers can use more water. For the third time, the utility has no control over this; either customers use more water or they don’t.

If I described a business with these characteristics but didn’t say it was a water utility, you’d probably laugh in my face and go find another stock to buy. But for some reason, investors have continued to bid up York over time to a valuation I find completely untenable.

Here’s a look at York’s revenue for the past several years, and it looks about as you’d expect. The company has added some customers over time, but essentially, this is a reflection of rate increases. Barring some huge population move in or out of Adams and York counties in the coming years, I think we can expect revenue growth to look like this for the foreseeable future.

More to the point, below I’ve charted operating income and its relationship to revenue growth, which I find quite interesting.

The black bars represent the year-over-year change in operating income, while the blue line is revenue growth. There is obviously a high correlation between the top line and operating income as utilities generally have little ability to influence how much it costs to operate their business. York is not unique in this respect, but it still applies.

The impact of the data shown here is that if we take my first premise, which is that York has essentially no control over how much revenue it produces, and that growth will therefore be muted barring some unforeseen seismic shift in its fundamentals, operating income cannot reasonably be expected to grow much over time, if at all.

In fact, that is pretty much what we see above, with operating income, income tax expense, and net income all plotted in millions of dollars for the past decade.

The point I want to make here is that operating income has moved very little in the past decade, rising from $20 million to $22 million in that time. Second, while net income has grown much more quickly – from $9 million to $14 million – if we look at income tax expense, we can see movement lower in that value explains almost all of the company’s earnings growth.

Income tax expense was $6 million in 2010, but just $2 million in each of the past two years. That difference of $4 million is almost the same as the $5 million in total net income growth the company has seen during that same period.

In other words, the business’ earnings haven’t really grown at all; York has instead been extremely reliant upon lower taxes to boost earnings. The question you have to ask yourself, then, is how long you believe that can last when the company is only paying ~9% of its operating earnings in taxes today.

I’m obviously skeptical that can continue forever, and I think the stock is therefore pricing in much more than York can deliver.

An absurd valuation

Based on the evidence I provide above, York seems like a very slow growth, steady utility. There’s certainly nothing wrong with that, and I’m not suggesting anything is wrong with the business itself. I think York will continue to provide water to its service areas for decades to come, and that’s great.

What I’m suggesting is that the stock has reached valuation levels that I cannot come close to defending.

EPS is expected to be $1.22 this year and $1.27 next year, meaning the stock is trading at a current PE of 40, and a forward PE of 38. There are rapidly-growing companies in this market with multiples lower than that, and this is a water utility that would be lucky to see 5% EPS growth annually for the foreseeable future. There is simply no way to defend this sort of multiple for York based upon the data I presented above.

While I totally get that York has an impressive dividend streak, the yield today is just 1.5%, which is below that of the broader market.

Not only is it below the broader market, it is at what amounts to a 5-year low in the yield, which in my view, is yet another indication that this stock is too expensive. The price has been bid up so much that York’s yield is lower than it has been for years.

In other words, it appears the buy-anything-with-a-yield crowd has bid up York so much that it offers no value today for new shareholders. The stock needs to come way down to be worth a look, and when I say way down, I mean such that the yield is back to at least 2%. On the current dividend of $0.72 annually, that’s a price of $36, and that’s the highest I’d consider paying for York. Anything more than that, such as the current $48, makes it a sell.

