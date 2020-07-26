We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), while the ASX-listed gold producers are all busy reporting their fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results. Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) is one of the first companies to report, and the intermediate producer had an exceptional quarter, with record gold sales of 262,700 ounces.

These solid results allowed the company to finish at a net cash position for FY2020, with A$700 million in cash and bullion, and A$700 million in bank debt. This significant improvement in the balance sheet was even though Northern Star's average realized gold (GLD) selling price came in well below the sector average at just A$2,208/oz ($1,450/oz) given the massive hedge book. However, this hedge book has now been unwound considerably. Based on Northern Star's Tier-1 operations, higher leverage to the gold price, and my expectation for a significantly improved balance sheet, I believe any sharp corrections will be buying opportunities.

Northern Star Resources released its fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported annual gold sales of 900,300 ounces at all-in sustaining costs just below the industry average. These results were just below production guidance of 900,000 ounces, though costs did come in higher than expected in FY2020, which offset this beat, with all-in sustaining costs of A$1,496/oz, well above the guidance of A$1,340/oz. However, given the COVID-19 related challenges and a busy year for acquisitions, I would give the company a B+ for performance. This is because while production and costs came in slightly below expectations, Northern Star added a new development asset with the acquisition of Echo Resources, as well as a 50% stake in the Australian Super Pit [KCGM] from Newmont (NEM). Both deals were done below $1,500/oz, so the company's foresight to act quickly to add to its growth pipeline at low gold prices has positioned it better than many other miners. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Beginning with the company's Jundee Operations, Northern Star had a robust fiscal Q4, with gold production of 80,700 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,078/oz [US$712/oz]. These strong results were driven by record mill throughput of 638,700 tonnes at an average grade of 4.3 grams per tonne gold, well above the 2nd best quarter in FY2020 (Q1) with 586,600 tonnes milled at an average grade of 5.0 grams per tonne gold. These production figures were well above the guidance midpoint of 270,000 ounces, with costs coming in below guidance due to the higher gold sales. The Jundee Operations continue to be the lowest-cost asset for Northern Star, and we should see higher production in FY2021 as the company words towards an upgrade to 2.7 million tonnes per annum, which would result in a minimum of 85,000 ounces of gold production per quarter, or 340,000 ounces per year. This would be a 10% increase year-over-year from the 300,100 ounces produced in FY2020 at Jundee.

Moving over the company's Kalgoorlie Operations, the most significant contributor to annual gold production, we also saw an exceptional quarter. At Kalgoorlie, quarterly gold production came in at 83,900 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A $1,615/oz [$1,066/oz], a significant improvement from the fiscal Q3 performance of 74,600 ounces at A$1,619/oz [US$1,069/oz]. The higher production sequentially resulted from higher mill throughput of 974,000 ounces tonnes in fiscal Q4 vs. 887,000 tonnes in fiscal Q3. Meanwhile, grades were also higher at 3.0 grams per tonne gold vs. 2.9 grams per tonne gold in the previous quarter. Typically, higher production would result in significantly lower costs sequentially, but the culprit for the similar costs in Q4 (A$1,619 vs. A$1,615) was an increase in sustaining capital and mine development in fiscal Q4, as well as higher processing costs. Overall, the mine produced 319,000 ounces in FY2020, a slight decrease from the 334,000 ounces produced in FY2019. The reason for the drop-off in production was 15% lower grades in FY2020.

Finally, Northern Star also had a decent year at the Pogo Mine in Alaska, with quarterly gold production of 49,400 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,942/oz [US$1,282/oz]. While these costs are quite high compared to the industry average, this was the best quarter for Pogo all year, with cash costs coming in at A$1,512/oz [US$998/oz] vs. a trailing-nine-month average of A$1,820/oz [US$1,201/oz. The reason for all-in sustaining costs being comparable to the most recent quarter was the much higher sustaining capital and mine development in fiscal Q4 vs. fiscal Q3, which came in at more than A$100/oz headwind sequentially. The company's shift to long-hole stoping has improved operations considerably thus far, with mined grades hitting a new 1-year high at 8.4 grams per tonne gold, and tracking well above the trailing-nine-month average of 7.13 grams per tonne gold. Ultimately, we should see costs trend lower at Pogo long-term as the company plans a plant expansion to 1.3 million tonnes per annum from the current 1 million tonnes per annum capacity, and the operation should benefit from economy of scale.

Given the solid performance and despite an expensive year for the company with two acquisitions, Northern Star has managed to move back to a net cash position with A$770 million in cash and bullion. As noted earlier, this improvement in the balance sheet was achieved despite almost zero leverage to the higher gold prices, with the average realized selling price coming in at just US$1,450/oz. The good news is that the hedge book has been reduced to only 536,00 ounces, which translates to less than 15% of annual production over the next three years. Therefore, we should see a significant bump in operating cash-flow going forward, with Northern Star transitioning from a company with minimal leverage to the gold price to significant leverage as we head into FY2021.

While Northern Star might not look that attractive from a margin standpoint as it ranks 33rd among 60 gold producers for all-in sustaining costs, it's important to note that this higher cost profile is because of Pogo. If we strip out the high-cost operations at Pogo, we've got a nearly 700,000-ounce per year producer pulling gold out of the ground for below US$925/oz. Therefore, if Pogo can get its costs down as planned, Northern Star should be gain ground in its overall cost rank, which would put it more in line with the other Australian gold producers, which tend to have a high representation among the lower ranks.

Besides, while the Echo Resources acquisition isn't talked about much, this was a brilliant acquisition by Northern Star, as the company paid barely US$90.00/oz for nearly 2 million ounces in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. This is slightly below the going rate for Tier-1 ounces currently, and Echo Resources' Yandal Project is one of the most robust development projects in the sector currently. As shown in the chart below, the project's After-Tax NPV (8%) to Initial Capex ratio at a $1,450/oz gold price comes in at 2.39, a country mile ahead of other development projects in Australia. In fact, the project has a higher After-Tax NPV (8%) to Initial Capex ratio than the average gold development project worldwide (2.18), despite the worldwide discount rate being 5% vs. 8%.

Based on the 2019 Feasibility Study completed by Echo, all-in sustaining costs are expected to come in at below US$750/oz with nearly 100,000 ounces per year of annual gold production, making it one of the top-5 development projects worldwide. Therefore, while Northern's Star operating results for FY2020 could have been better, the KCGM and Echo acquisitions were transformational deals done at well below market rates. Based on this, I believe the satisfactory operating results can be overlooked, as the company completed two of the best deals in the sector in FY2020.

Northern Star Resources had a decent FY2020 overall, and the Echo and KCGM acquisitions position the company to hit the 1-million ounce per annum production profile long-term. While costs came in just below the industry average in FY2020, I would expect them to trend lower long-term as production increases, which should solidify Northern Star as a top-20 gold producer in the sector.

Based on the company's Tier 1- operating jurisdictions, two solid development projects (Tanami and Yandal), and higher leverage to the gold price going forward, I see Northern Star Resources as a Hold at A$15.20. If we were to see any sharp corrections over the next couple of months, I would view any pullbacks below A$14.00 as a low-risk buying opportunity.

