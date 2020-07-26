Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) as an investment option at its current market price. PCI had been a strong performer for a long time, but its 2020 performance has not been very positive. As we move in to the second half of the year, I see merit to buying PCI now, but I am reiterating a cautious outlook. The fund trades at a reasonable price, and it well poised to benefit if the economy and job market rebound. However, for the time being, non-agency MBS still lack the federal support of their agency MBS counterparts, and delinquencies are on the rise. Further, the fund's income metrics continue to deteriorate, which is always a concern for a leverage CEF. Fortunately, above-average credit spreads make the non-agency MBS sector worth considering, but investors should be careful.

Background

First, a little about PCI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." Currently, the fund trades at $18.74/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1740/share, which translates to an annual yield of 11.15%. I reiterated a cautious stance on PCI back in late April, when the market was just starting to turn around. In hindsight, I under-estimated how strong the rally would be, but I still feel this outlook was appropriate. PCI has indeed seen a decent return in the interim, but there were plenty of headwinds pressuring the fund. Further, the broader equity market has rallied during the same time frame:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, I believe a neutral outlook for PCI remains prudent. The fund certainly looks attractive here in terms of buy-in price, but there are serious headwinds in the market that will disproportionately impact PCI if the economy falters. With that in mind, I am holding on to a small position in PCI, and am waiting to see what the next few months bring, and I will explain why below.

Non-Agency MBS Seeing Rising Delinquencies

I will begin the review with a look at the non-agency MBS sector, as this is the fund's largest sector by weighting. This is an area I continue to be cautious on, as these bonds are not backed by federal agencies and the borrowers typically have lower credit scores than what we would see in the agency space. As the economy has soured, non-agency bonds would certainly be more at risk due to these characteristics, in addition to the fact that they are not receiving as much direct support from the government as agency MBS are.

With this in mind, let us consider how important non-agency MBS are to PCI. At present, the sector makes up over 48% of total assets, down from 50% in April. However, this figure has risen from 44% from the beginning of the year, and continues to be of critical importance to total fund performance:

Source: PIMCO

With this in mind, it is important to take stock of the underlying performance of the sector, as this is going to drive PCI's total return. Right now, I see this sector as a direct play on the economic recovery. This main sound obvious, but non-agency MBS are more at risk of delinquency when labor conditions worsen, as the loans are made to less qualified borrowers and do not have the agency backstop. Thus, it is not surprising we have seen a sharp uptick in delinquency rates over the past few months, as unemployment claims have risen due to Covid-19 induced economic shutdowns:

Source: Moody's

As you can see, delinquencies are rising in this sector among borrowers of all stripes. While the majority of borrowers facing delinquency have lower credit scores, we are also seeing an uptick among those in the higher credit ranges. Often these borrowers have "jumbo" loans, which are used to purchase expensive properties that surpass the limit for federal backing. While important for the sector, these types of loans do not make up a significant portion of PCI's individual holdings.

My takeaway here is conditions have, and continue to be, clearly deteriorating. This represents both risk and opportunity, and boils down the outlook an investor has for the next few months. If you expect the economy to recover, state re-openings to go well, and jobs to come back, then non-agency MBS make a lot of sense. They are an unloved sector right now, and should recover along with the economy. However, if states delay or reverse re-openings, jobless claims remain high or go higher, and the market sees another sharp sell-off, non-agency MBS are not an area one would want exposure to. It is a riskier asset class, and is very dependent on a strong job market. As we see with the rising delinquencies, the labor market will drive the performance. Simply, this is a play for an optimistic investor, as those who expect conditions to deteriorate will not want exposure to this labor-sensitive sector.

Non-Agency MBS Have Attractive Spreads

Based on the prior paragraph, it is clear my outlook for non-agency MBS, and PCI by extension, is moderate. I do not yet see clarity on the broader economic front, which limits my appetite for additional risk. Yet, I do have a small position in PCI, because I do want to hedge for better than expected economic results. If I am pleasantly surprised in the second half of the year with how the economy progresses, I expect PCI to register solid gains.

Expanding on this, there is some support for building positions now, even in this climate. Primary among them is that non-agency MBS, along with other credit sectors, are compensating investors for their willingness to take on some risk right now. To illustrate, consider that non-agency MBS have wider credit spreads than their long term average at the moment, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

My point here is, despite the risks I see, non-agency MBS are at least compensating investors appropriately for the risks they are taking. With spreads above historical norms, the risk-reward propositions seems attractive enough to me to take a small gamble on at this time.

Premium To NAV Is Quite Small

My next point also has a fairly positive tone, and concerns the fund's valuation. PCI has a history of trading below average when compared to other PIMCO CEFs, in addition to often trading at a discount to its sister fund, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). This was true back in April, and remains true today as well. In fact, despite PCI's 7% total return since my last review, its premium to NAV remains steady. Importantly, this premium is well below what PDI charges right now, as the chart below illustrates:

Current Premium to NAV 2.3% Premium to NAV in April 2.5% Current Premium - PDI 8.3%

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is PCI offers a reasonable buy-in point. Despite a short term gain, the fund's premium has actually declined slightly, which depicts strength in the underlying performance of the bonds. Further, PDI has a similar make-up, yet its premium is more than three times that of PCI. Therefore, when considering non-agency MBS exposure from PIMCO, PCI seems a fine choice.

Income Metrics Remain A Red Flag

My next point balances out some of these positives, and centers around a discussion of the fund's income production. This is an attribute that made me cautious back in April and, unfortunately, the story continues to be less than rosy now as well. Not surprisingly, with delinquencies on the rise, PCI has seen its distribution coverage drop throughout 2020. To illustrate, consider the UNII report from my April review, compared to the most recent UNII report from PIMCO, as shown below, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

My overall view is this supports my general level of caution. While these drops in coverage are to be expected given what is going on in the debt markets, to see these figures deteriorate is never a positive sign. With a negative UNII balance at $.25/share, PCI is about one and a half months in arrears in terms of income. Further, its coverage ratios have all seen declines, suggesting bearish momentum. Ultimately, PCI has a strong history with respect to its distribution, so that is something to consider, but even the best fund managers can only do so much when people stop paying their bills. If I don't see a turnaround in these figures soon, I will have to reassess my exposure.

Americans Have Been Saving, Which Could Prevent Foreclosures

My final point takes a look at the overall state of U.S. households. Clearly, 2020 has been a difficult year. The market has been very volatile, millions of jobs have been lost, and the Covid-19 pandemic does not appear to be going away any time soon. With this in mind, it is completely reasonable to see rising delinquencies in MBS, and it would not be much of a leap to expect rising levels of foreclosures either. This is an important point, because delinquency rates are not the same as foreclosures. Even in normal times, homeowners can still get back to current and stave off a foreclosure, and for the time being the government is allowing homeowners to stay in forbearance without risk of foreclosure. However, at some point, those programs will end, and homeowners are going to have to become current on their mortgages. If they do not, foreclosures will follow, which will be quite negative for PCI.

While I would not downplay this very real risk, there are developments within the economy that make me believe mass foreclosures are not the most likely scenario. One reason why is that personal savings have soared during this pandemic. This has been a result of a few factors. One, consumers have tightened their belt-straps as concerns over the economy weigh on minds and spending habits. Two, many businesses are closed and discretionary travel is not entirely safe, which means consumers have fewer opportunities to spend money even if they wanted to. Three, the government has followed through on massive stimulus programs, resulting in one-time checks and enhanced unemployment benefits finding the way to in household checking and savings accounts. The end result of all these attributes has been soaring U.S. savings rates, well above historic norms, as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

I view this positively, with respect to MBS investing. This savings cushion should help households continue to pay their mortgage obligations, even if they face furloughs or job losses, at least in the short term. Seeing the savings rate rise tells me households are cautious, but also planning for the future. With many homeowners seeing positive equity in their homes, I believe the majority will do what they can to stay in their homes. This desire, coupled with rising savings rates, lowers the probability of large scale foreclosures.

Bottom line

PCI is a fund I regularly recommend, although I have been cautious in 2020 for the most part. This caution continues through today, but I feel comfortable enough in the economic outlook to take a small position. With the equity and debt markets surprising me, in a good way, I want to make sure I have some exposure to areas like non-agency MBS that will rally if the labor market improves and the economy gains a stronger footing. That said, I would not advocate getting too bullish here, as rising delinquencies in PCI's top sector, lower distribution coverage ratios, and a premium to NAV, all suggest the fund could easily move lower as well. That said, I think PCI's 11% yield offers enough compensation to take on some risk, but I must emphasize that investors should evaluate their own risk tolerance before buying at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.