Domino's Pizza (DPZ) remains one of the strongest picks in the restaurant space, in my view. The strong comparable sales momentum in 2Q20 was case in point, as DPZ increasingly looks to be a net beneficiary of COVID in the US, while maintaining a compelling long-term growth outlook across geographies. The China growth opportunity is particularly attractive, with a clear runway to cross 1,000 units (from ~300 currently). Backed by some of the most compelling unit economics in the category, I think DPZ is worth a look at these levels.

US-Led Rebound Drives 2Q20 Outperformance

DPZ posted yet another consensus-beating quarter with 2Q20 EPS coming in at $2.99 (+36.5% YoY), on the back of a 13.4% YoY growth in total revenue. Driving the top and bottom-lines was a surge in US comparable sales at 16.1%, offsetting a deceleration in International comps (1.3%).

Source: Press Release

If we were to back out the implied comparable sales performance for weeks nine to 12, the underlying picture points toward continued strength. Per the May 26 business update, the monthly comp for weeks one to four of the quarter was +7.1%, while for weeks five to eight, it was +20.9%. Given overall US store comps came in at 16.1% for the quarter, this would imply that weeks nine to twelve were also trending at an implied ~20%.

Weeks One-Four Weeks Five-Eight Weeks Nine-Twelve Total 2Q20 US stores 7.1% 20.9% 20.3% 16.1%

Source: Company Filings and Press Releases, Author's Est

While the recent strength in domestic system sales may be partly attributable to stimulus checks, I see the shift as more structural, with COVID simply accelerating the shift toward off-premise and value options. Per LEK, US delivery sales are expected to far outpace on-premise sales over the coming years, with digital leading the way at a projected 22.3% CAGR to 2023. With off-premise set to emerge as the growth driver, DPZ is particularly well-positioned, in my view, to gain share, given its digital capabilities.

Source: LEK

Store-Level Economics Still Compelling Despite COVID-Driven Costs

Perhaps the most important data point underpinning the long-term case was that DPZ's best-in-class unit economics remain largely intact. US restaurant-level margins came in at 23.1% (~30bps below last year), despite ~$11m in additional COVID-related costs. Given these costs are transitory and should fade over the course of the year, the fact that US restaurant-level margins would have been >30% (on a normalized basis) is particularly bullish, in my view.

Source: Company Filings

Overall operating costs should trend above historical levels, however, as global store count increases and management continues to reinvest in growth to gain share in the restaurant space. The current target for the US store base is ~8k units (vs. ~6.2k units currently), which should be well within reach at low-mid-single digit unit growth rates, by my estimates.

Source: Investor Presentation

The expansion plans extend beyond unit growth into the supply chain as well, with the company on track to add thin-crust capacity later this year to keep up with demand. The latest facility in Texas notably comes on the heels of new centers in New Jersey and South Carolina.

Uneven Recovery in International, But Growth Opportunity Intact

Unlike its US business, the International segment has seen a more noticeable slowdown, with comparable sales down 1.1% in weeks 1-4, before rebounding 3.3% in weeks 5-8. The 2Q20 comp of +1.3% would imply that comparable sales had decelerated to ~1.7% in weeks 9-12, however.

Weeks One-Four Weeks Five-Eight Weeks Nine-Twelve Total 2Q20 International stores -1.1% 3.3% 1.7% 1.3%

Source: Company Filings and Press Releases, Author's Est

While ~600 international locations (~5.5% of the international system) are still closed, DPZ is experiencing a wide range of outcomes across its many international markets. Markets like China, Japan, and South Korea have been relatively resilient, while complete shutdowns in other countries like Spain, France, and New Zealand weighed on comps. As things stand, it seems inevitable that international performance will remain volatile, but with unit economics in international markets still largely intact (segment EBIT margins >75%), my base case remains for a gradual recovery.

Source: Company Filings

Additionally, DPZ's initial ~$40m investment (with an additional ~$40m likely in FY21) in China master franchisee Dash Brands highlights management's intent - this represents DPZ's first equity investment in a master franchisee. The investment should help provide greater oversight and support for future growth as DPZ looks to hit its ~1,000 store target (vs ~300 currently).

Source: Investor Presentation

Menu Innovation Offers an Additional Growth Lever

Another key take from the quarter was the launch of a new, reformulated chicken wings offering, complete with increased sauce selection, which will be available in 10-pieces on the $7.99 carryout platform. Additional new products include two new vegan pizzas (launched across 46 test locations in the UK in June), which could be rolled out nationwide in the UK if successful.

With the menu innovation pipeline back on track, the company should benefit from an additional lever to drive comps over the next year. Given much of the US comp growth has been led by ticket growth (i.e., consumers ordering more food today to stock up), new menu introductions should help manage the comp cadence once tickets normalize.

Customers are ordering larger basket sizes, and it's really interesting. One of the things that we have heard over the quarter is that customers are actively putting more food in the basket to have leftovers the next day. So, they're thinking about not just that evening's meal but how they're planning for the following day. How much of that dynamic continues following COVID-19? We honestly don't know today. – 2Q20 Transcript

The Price Isn't That Demanding

DPZ stock currently trades at ~30x FY21 numbers, which isn't that demanding, in my view, given the best-in-class franchise and its track record of ~50-60% lease-adjusted returns (NASDAQ:ROIC). Looking through the COVID-driven disruptions, I feel very comfortable underwriting the longer-term algorithm, with a compelling runway to grow the system across geographies, while maintaining best-in-class store-level economics.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Key risks include consumer spending weakness, commodity cost pressure, and development delays. There could be some element of key man risk, with CFO Jeff Lawrence leaving the company, but DPZ has a deep bench and should weather this just fine, in my view. Positive catalysts include the scheduled return of sports (e.g., the NBA and MLB), which should provide a demand tailwind for the category, while offering incremental advertising opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.