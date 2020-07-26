Thoughts On The Healthcare Sector Part 2: Medical Office Building REITs

Historically, the more growth-centered approach of MPW and GMRE have proven to be superior in terms of total return, and in my opinion, future returns.

I recently wrote about my thoughts about the recent healthcare crisis as a nurse working right in the thick of it. More importantly, I tried to extrapolate how some of these experiences may or may not affect the investment world, specifically with regard to some of the more popular REITs out there, such as Medical Properties Trust (MPW), Ventas (VTR), Global Medical REIT (GMRE), Physician’s Realty Trust (DOC) and others.

Today I want to be a bit more focused with regards to Medical Office Building REITs and how they compare to my favorite investment in the space, MPW.

I was a bit harsh last time, saying that I don’t want to own anything other than MPW. I should clarify that statement. Based on valuations, growth prospects, dividend yield and relative safety, I feel that MPW is the best combination in the recent past and for the foreseeable future. Let's dive into some more specific details to see if that claim needs adjusting.

Statstics Comparison

Ticker MPW GMRE DOC HTA VTR ~3Y AFFO/Share Growth* 15.6% 0% 8.3% 7.7% (favorable comp) -8.5% Dividend Yield 5.75% 7.0% 5.3% 4.7% 7.8% 3Y Total Dividend Growth 12.5% 0% 1.1% 3.3% -42% TTM Payout Ratio 79.4% 102.5% 91% 76% 47%** Debt to EBITDA 5.5x** 8.45x 6.23x 5.6x 5.7x TTM P/AFFO* 13.8x 14.6x 17.2x 16.1x 9.44x % Portfolio Leased 100% 99.7% 95.9% 90.8% SHOP 79.2% Office 91.6% NNN: ? Recent Rent % Collected 96% May 96% June 97% April 87% May 93.3% May 95.9% June 96% April 96% May Office: 98% April 94% May NNN: ~100% SHOP: ? 3y Total Return 73.7% 60.9% 10.1% 1.34% -37.7%

AFFO or NFFO where applicable*

Run-rate**

Table created by author, populated with data from company financials and calculations

GMRE, DOC and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) are MOB REITs, but I also included MPW due to it being the benchmark investment that I am comparing everything to, and I included Ventas because of its focus in the last article.

Obviously Ventas makes the other companies look great in comparison. I’m not sure why it ever received an “11/11 quality score” and “Super-SWAN” status from some authors, but I think I adequately covered the company’s shortcomings last time so I won't expound further.

People seem very eager to own the conservative MOB portfolios of DOC and HTA, but with their lower dividend yield, higher relative valuation and sideways price histories, they don’t excite me. People usually cite their safety as one of the main reasons to own them, but they got whacked pretty brutally (DOC held up the best) in the COVID selloff along with everything else and their long term total returns have been dismal. As you can see in the chart below, the broad market fell less sharply and recovered more quickly than these super safe healthcare REITs did in the March crash. I did not include Healthcare Realty (HR) or National Health Investors (NHI) in the table above, but their 3 year total returns were also less than desirable at -2.78% and -9.21% respectively. I have no doubt that some companies' shift (such as DOC) to owning higher quality and lower cap rate properties will have their long-term benefits, but the anemic growth and lack of true safety (not immune to market crashes) means that they aren’t justified being 3-4 turns higher in P/AFFO valuation than a stellar company like MPW that has absolutely trounced them in total return.

Image from Yahoo Finance

Another point made often when discussing the healthcare sector is the coming wave of baby boomers that will need housing and medical care, causing demand to skyrocket and presumably great profits to be made. The problem with this expectation is that everyone thinks that it is a certainty and therefore supply is outstripping demand. It’s certainly possible that we will have huge demand growth, but that doesn’t matter if oversupply is pushing your NOI growth negative (in the case of VTR).

source

The point I’m trying to make is that I feel more comfortable owning a company like MPW that is aggressively growing through acquisition and defending itself through a sizable moat, than hoping for demographic trends and peers to hold back building out supply to fuel my growth. When your dividend yield is around 5%, you need share price growth or valuation expansion to make up the rest of the equation. The MOB REITs have struggled to reach 3% FFO per share growth over the long term, which is why I’m not surprised by such low long-term total returns.

GMRE

Global Medical REIT on the other hand is a newer entry to the triple net lease MOB arena, and one that has received a good amount of coverage from Seeking Alpha authors due to its more ambitious growth. I was neutral on it back in December 2019. It employs what I refer to as the STAG model of business ((referring to STAG Industrial (STAG)) where it seeks to capture higher cap rates by looking at assets in “secondary markets”, and reduces portfolio risk by diversifying both geographically and through sheer quantity of properties. The risk here is that there is more uncertainty around operators in smaller markets and more rural areas, and bigger risk of not being able to re-lease vacant space or selling the property at an acceptable exit cap rate. This is the more wordy way of saying the famous real estate motto: “Location, location, location”.

Speaking of higher cap rates, GMRE has recently acquired four properties in the first quarter for a cap rate of 8.3%. Since the first quarter, another property was acquired for a cap rate of 8.8%. That very high cap rate was presumably due to their assumption of the mortgage loan associated with the property (4.62%, four years). There are three more pending acquisitions in the works, but we will see if those actually go through or not. It would not be the worst thing in the world to save a little more cash at this time.

I'm encouraged that the company has been able to scoop up attractive deals in this uncertain period, rather than "chasing safety" and low cap rates like the other MOB REITs. Additionally, I like the 2.1% average annual contractual rent increases for their properties. Having an internal method of growth puts less pressure on the company to hit it out of the park with every acquisition. According to the company, their portfolio tenant rent coverage as a whole averages at 4.8x which is predictably less than the other MOB REITs but still miles above nursing home and SNF facilities and even a good deal above MPW's hospitals. 4.8x rent coverage makes me confident that the annual rent escalators will actually take place. If you had a significant amount of your portfolio full of tenants with 1.0x or less coverage, like Ventas, I don't really care what you claim rent will be next year, it's less certain that you'll actually receive all of it like you planned.

I had been holding off on GMRE not due to its business model, but due to its high leverage and pending internalization deal. I have been burned a little in the past by jumping into attractive REITs pre-internalization and then being given a haircut as the dilution drags on the short term share price and/or dividend. Impressively, GMRE internalized at very attractive rates, buying out the manager for just $18.1 million, which is 2.5x the TTM manager fee. A typical price for internalization is about 3x management fees.

Image from GMRE investor presentation July 9th, 2020

Through cost savings on G&A, base asset fees and performance fees, GMRE expects to save about $1.7 million per quarter, which equates to a little more than $0.03 per share, which is a big deal for a smaller company. This is the difference between covering and not covering the dividend. It also clears up more unknowns about the company and makes it easier for larger funds to hold shares in the company (restrictions about owning externally managed companies). With these cost savings I would love to see the leverage come down to more normal levels and then worry about the dividend growth later.

Conclusion

I find it helpful to make tables so that you can quickly and easily compare the metrics of multiple companies at once. While there is more to each company than a few statistics can provide, they may have you doing some second-guessing and deeper digging before pulling the trigger on investing. Medical Office Buildings enjoy some very notable strengths, most of which is their strong tenant rent coverage metrics, which are 2-3x MPW’s hospitals and nearly 9x the senior living and skilled nursing tenant averages. The problem that I have with owning these companies has always been their lofty valuations and low growth. Even their supposed safety has not impressed during this last market crash. While past results are not indicative of future returns, I find it telling that unless you bought shares at very opportune times over the past few years, you are probably sitting on a loss or breaking even, waiting for that “silver tsunami” of demand growth to fuel more substantial earnings growth.

I am way more interested in owning the cheaper and higher yielding MPW and GMRE growth stories. While I still prefer MPW, GMRE could be a nice addition here at depressed levels now that the internalization has been completed and the dividend is now being covered.

