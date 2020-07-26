Despite the efforts of the US to stop the completion of Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 project, the pipeline is likely to be finished in the next half a year.

In an effort to secure its LNG supplies to Europe, the US government recently implemented new sanctions against insurance companies that directly work with ships, which are building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. After managing to delay the construction of the pipeline for nearly a year, it seems that Nord Stream 2 is going to be finished anyway. The recent decision of Denmark to allow the construction ships to lay the remaining 99 miles of the pipeline means that the project will be completed by late 2020 or early 2021. Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), which is the owner of Nord Stream 2, is going to benefit the most from the completion of the project. As a natural gas monopoly in Russia, the company is expected to transfer 110 bcm of gas per year through both of its Nord Stream pipelines to Europe. While the Nord Stream 2 setback has negatively affected the company’s bottom line, Gazprom has enough financial flexibility not to worry about it much. As the company aims for the 40% dividend payout ratio for this year, while one of its most ambitious projects in Europe is on track to be finished, there’s no reason not to be bullish about Gazprom.

Q1 and Beyond

Gazprom’s Q1 earnings report, which was released two weeks ago, showed that the company’s net loss for the period was ~$1.64 billion (RUB116 billion), against a net profit of ~$7.48 billion (RUB536 billion) a year ago, a decline of more than 120%. However, the decline is not attributed to the poor performance of the company, since sales decreased only by 24% Y/Y as a result of a weakened demand, which brought the price of natural gas down. Such a decline is attributed to currency fluctuations, as the Russian ruble in late March depreciated by more than 20% against the USD due to the economic shock, which was caused by COVID-19. Without the currency fluctuations, Gazprom would’ve posted a ~$4.02 billion (RUB288 billion) profit even with a 24% Y/Y decline in sales.

Source: Gazprom

With a 50.23% ownership stake, the Russian government is the biggest shareholder of Gazprom. By having close political ties with the Kremlin, Gazprom has the privilege of being a natural gas monopoly in Russia. With more than 20 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, Gazprom will continue to be the world’s biggest gas producer for decades to come, accounting for around 18% of the global gas market. However, politics is also Gazprom’s biggest downside.

Geopolitical Games

After finishing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in 2011, Gazprom along with Russia agreed with EU governments in 2015 to build the second pipeline called Nord Stream 2 via the same route through the Baltic Sea. After the second pipeline will be finished, both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 are going to transfer 110 bcm of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

As the construction of the second pipeline was nearly finished, the United States in an effort to increase exports of its LNG to Europe threatened to impose sanctions on Switzerland-based offshore contractor Allseas, which was building Nord Stream 2 in late 2019. Europe remains to be one of the biggest foreign markets for US’s LNG, showing double-digit growth last year, and the threat to impose sanctions made sense for Washington.

Source: Refinitiv

Shortly thereafter, after a few months of sailing from the Far East port of Vladivostok to the Baltic Sea, Russian pipe layer Akademik Cherskiy replaced Allseas vessels in May and was about to start the work on the project. However, Washington decided to pressure Russians and Europeans once again and at the beginning of June announced new sanctions, which target the insurance companies that work with the vessel on completion of the project. The problem is that those insurance companies are likely going to be from Russia and to them, sanctions from the US are not going to have a material impact. After Denmark gave Gazprom a green light to finish the project earlier this month, it’s now more than certain that Nord Stream 2 is going to be finished in late 2020 or early 2021. However, there’s one remaining hurdle left. After the adoption of the EU Gas Directive in 2019, Gazprom will be required to give up the control of the pipeline to other entity, since the Directive states that a gas supplier can’t operate a pipeline at the same time. After failing to get the exemption from this rule, Gazprom will likely give the pipeline to one of its newly formed subsidiaries. The company already did so with Nord Stream 1 a few days ago, in which its subsidiary Gazprom International Projects acts as a pipeline operator, while Gazprom itself is solely a gas producer and a supplier.

Considering the enormous amount of political capital that was invested in this project, there’s a high chance that Nord Stream 2 will be completed in the next half a year. It also makes sense for Germany and other European states to get their gas supplies from the pipeline rather than from the US since the cost of shipping LNG through the Atlantic Ocean is higher.

China

Gazprom has also been successful in expanding its operations in Asia in recent years. Its biggest project to date, Power of Siberia, which is a 2466 miles pipeline from Russia to China, was launched last December by President Putin. China has always been a lucrative market for Gazprom. In 2019 alone, China consumed 300 bcm of gas and that number is expected to double in the next decade. Power of Siberia will help Gazprom to transfer 38 bcm of gas per year by 2025 and there are already plans to ramp up the operations up to 44 bcm per year. At the same time, Gazprom’s CEO hopes to increase the sales to gas to China up to 130 bcm per year in the foreseeable future. To do so, the company already laid its intention of building a second pipeline Power of Siberia 2, which will take a shorter route and go directly to China through Mongolia.

Competitive Advantages

Despite the warm winter, which brought natural gas prices to their historical lows, Gazprom has enough financial flexibility to thrive even in the low price environment thanks to its low-cost pricing structure. By having pipelines all around Europe and Asia, and the status of a monopoly, it’s much cheaper for Gazprom to extract and then transfer its gas to its clients. As a result, the company is able to outlive its foreign rivals, which are unable to stay in business in the current low price environment and are forced to file for bankruptcy .

With an investment grade of BBB and Baa2, we consider Gazprom to be one of the safest energy investments in the market right now. Despite all of those political hurdles that were discussed above, Gazprom is on track to give 40% of its 2020 profits to its shareholders and sticks to its plan to increase its payout ratio to 50% in 2021. By trading at the lowest P/E ratio and having the biggest margins among its energy peers, we believe that Gazprom’s stock is a bargain at the current price and we hold a long position in the company.

Source: Capital IQ

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGZPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

