Central Bank Week In Review For 7/19-7/24

The Bank of Australia released its latest meeting minutes which contained a somewhat positive view of the Australian economy.

The Bank of Japan released its latest meeting minutes which described the Japanese economy in weak terms.

The Bank of Russia lowered rates 25 basis points to 4%:

Today, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors made the decision to reduce the key rate by 25 bp down to 4.25% per annum. At the upcoming meetings, we will consider the necessity of further key rate reduction.

The emboldened sentence is clear forward guidance from the bank that they will likely lower rates in the near future.

We have continued to ease monetary policy, primarily taking into account that the risks of the downward deviation of inflation from the 4% target in 2021 remain. These risks result from the slump in economic activity and the decline in domestic and external demand. According to our estimates, the recovery will take over 1.5 years, which will have a restraining effect on prices.

According to the bank's estimates, the recovery won't be complete until 4Q21. Also note that inflation is not an issue, which gives the bank tremendous policy leeway if needed. Finally, the bank will take an intermediate time frame approach, meaning it will tolerate short-term inflationary spikes if they are believed to be temporary.

Let's tie this is with some economic data:

The Manufacturing PMI has rebounded from lockdown lows and is now just shy of 50.

The Service PMI has also rebounded and is just shy of 50.

Industrial production is still contracting sharply (-9.4%).

Retail sales are contracting but the rate of contracting is dropping.

The Bank of Japan released its latest meeting minutes, which contained the following observations about the domestic economy (emphasis added):

Exports and industrial production had declined substantially with overseas economies being depressed significantly. Looking at real exports by goods, automobile-related exports had declined substantially, mainly against the background of a rapid drop in overseas sales, particularly to the United States and Europe. Capital goods exports also continued to decrease clearly, reflecting some postponements in business fixed investment worldwide. On the other hand, IT-related exports had been firm as a trend, supported by steady exports of parts for data centers and products related to personal computers.

It's very doubtful the business investment situation will change soon. In the US, capacity utilization is low and earnings are depressed. In this environment, companies will only make the necessary investments.

Private consumption had decreased significantly with the continuing impact of COVID-19, mainly in services such as eating and drinking as well as accommodations. ..... Although private consumption --mainly in terms of services consumption --was likely to remain at a low level for the time being, it was projected to pick up moderately as business activities resumed incrementally, supported partly by various income support measures.

Let's tie this information in with harder economic data:

Finally, the RBA released its latest meeting minutes, which contained this paragraph describing the Australian economy (emphasis added):

Turning to the domestic economy, members noted that economic conditions in Australia had weakened significantly since the start of the year, but the downturn had been less severe than feared a few months earlier. Consumer spending in May and June had been stronger than expected, and had also held up better than in most other countries. Manufacturing and construction activity had also been less affected in Australia than elsewhere. Similarly, the contraction in the labour market had been less severe than expected in May. Nevertheless, the shock to the Australian economy would be the most severe since the 1930s, and the outlook remained highly uncertain as it depended in large part upon containment of the pandemic.

The good news is that the actual shock was less than that predicted. The hard data is encouraging:

Comparatively speaking, Australia is in OK shape.

This week's releases show that central banks are at the very beginning of what will probably be a long period of monetary loosening. This won't change anytime soon.

